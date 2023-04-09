He's clearly got *something* to offer, but I'm not sure the coaching team have really found a place for him in the first team.
Gakpo has come along and adapted quicker, and I think that's the key word - adapted. We're Liverpool football club, we're not a stepping stone club here to help players find themselves - there is an expectation.
He's delivered sufficient performances in terms of goals and assists that would allow him another roll of the dice next season - however, he's not and never has looked comfortable in our wider "team" - when Torres arrived, it looked like he was a finishing part of a jigsaw puzzle, Nunez is at this moment - a puzzle, an enigma.
He's clearly a talented boy, and will absolutely have *something* to offer - Jurgens teams are very much that, a team - not generated and created around one players strengths alone...everybody works to the system, he's yet to understand that system, or any of the roles he's been asked to play. Forget his one touch and technical complaints, this is about football intelligence - and that is what he's going to have to demonstrate if he has a place here over the next 2-3 years.