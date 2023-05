We paid more money than VVD and I’d argue his cost is more point this season but whatever mate keep your favourites.



Yes, but Van Dijk also gave us the Champions league and Premier league.You literally compare legends with a player that we don't even know if he will mean anything to us or not. As I said earlier with Salah, that also applies to Van Dijk. Van Dijk has cost us a lot of points this season, but you can forgive him because of his injury and what he has meant to us in recent years. People are more critical of players who mean a lot to us than players who don't mean anything to the club lol