Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!

I think its the pressing thats key. Hes got everything else in his locker (okay he still snatches at chances he maybe should score) but getting the knack of our pressing will unlock Nunez to his full potential.

He sure presses in that he harries opponents, gets stuck in and is generally energetic but I think hes still a bit off it in terms of systematic team press - I.e. where he positions himself in certain moments, where he times certain presses, where he should run in certain moments to link up better, etc.

Doesnt seem quite on the same wavelength but give it time and itll come. Would rather he have this deficiency that can be fixed over time than not have the raw qualities he has. Hes too good, too fast and physically imposing not to be impactful, and with his work rate, he should come good.
I like him. I can't shake the feeling that there was something disjointed in our recruitment to end up buying Nunez and Gakpo (though very different players) in the same season, in positions where we also have Diaz and Jota - but overall, its a nice front five (including Salah) looking towards next season. I'm not quite sure how Nunez forces his way into the 'best three', but I still rather hope he does. He's decent technically and his passing technique is good, he just seems to rush the execution at times which could be confidence or rustiness.
Quote from: redmark on Today at 12:54:08 am
He's decent technically and his passing technique is good

I think he is technically week. His first touch is a complete roll.of dice. It could be perfection or absolute garbage and its completely random. His technique for getting a shot off is great, but otherwise he is very poor in tight spaces or getting the pass off quickly. He is a player that can be developed because he is physically well rounded but lacking technically and can be very good in a system where he has space to run into. That's where he can show his strengths.
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 02:31:45 am
I think he is technically week. His first touch is a complete roll.of dice. It could be perfection or absolute garbage and its completely random. His technique for getting a shot off is great, but otherwise he is very poor in tight spaces or getting the pass off quickly. He is a player that can be developed because he is physically well rounded but lacking technically and can be very good in a system where he has space to run into. That's where he can show his strengths.

Is he non-technical all 7 days? Or just some of them - and like Jeebus does he rest on Sunday? Or is that the day where he does rabonas and stepovers?
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:08:09 pm
My favourite moment was when he absolutely leathered a 5 yard pass at Fabinho on the edge of their box.

😂😂
The 5th Benitle

I dont understand the debate around the situation where Trent got upset. Darwin was clearly offside and he knew it (but Trent didnt). Darwin was expecting an earlier pass. Stuff like that happens all the time. Trent isnt helping anyone with getting upset like that.
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 07:29:15 am
I dont understand the debate around the situation where Trent got upset. Darwin was clearly offside and he knew it (but Trent didnt). Darwin was expecting an earlier pass. Stuff like that happens all the time. Trent isnt helping anyone with getting upset like that.

That was on Trent as he should have passed earlier. Nunez knew because of the delayed pass he had drifted offside. People can knock some his play today but not that.
we've had a few games now to get some sort of impression as to what type of player he is and what he can offer

he ain't gonna be no salah or 'insert your favourite forward of choice here'

i like his unpredictability but that might be his downfall as he could become a regular bench dweller

of course we have got to give him more time but as a team we have to play to our strengths and not his - if you see what i mean

one to watch - and i one i enjoy watching for his passion, though sometimes it's like watching a car crash
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:01:33 pm
His Cruyff turn unfortunately summed up his play.
He so unpredictable he doesn't know what he was doing
Honestly I just laughed at it.
I want to love him. I do think he deserves another season. Last night he just cut a frustrated figure.

I think it's great that we are fully supportive of him, but at the moment, he's got to be 5th in the pecking order of our forward line.

I really hope he can find some consistency and a good run of games as he has looked magic at times.
If Salah knew how to square an easy ball he would have had a goal early on where he was absolutely instrumental in creating the chance by winning a big header to send Salah away

He wins the pen which wins us the game. He pressed really well and with some better service he would have had a few more good chances. Most balls played into him were either overhit or underhit and intercepted when he was making runs in behind
Quote from: deano2727 on Yesterday at 11:45:08 pm
I wasn't his biggest fan earlier in the season, because we didn't have the options we do now and he wasn't taking his chances. It seems now everyone else is turning on him.

I reckon he has shown enough to be given another season.

I think it's Gakpo that has caused the raised eyebrows. With half the season gone the signing of Gakpo didn't really make sense - we desperately needed a midfielder and we signed this winger from PSV that we were apparently turning into a false 9, it seemed weird. But Gakpo has really come on in leaps and bounds, improving with almost every game and suddenly we've started to look like a proper liverpool team at the same time. This, naturally, starts to make people wonder about Nunez. As if Gakpo is making that central position his own, then on the left we already have diaz and jota, and it seems a very strange bit of business to buy this big, fast number 9 and stick him on the left wing. So it's a few things coming together. I really like Nunez's pace, hunger and drive and think there's a real player in there. He's got 15 goals this season which is a half decent return in a stuttering side in your first season. But with that said, I don't really 'get it', and 64m seems a crazy amount of money to spend on someone we're not quite sure what to do with. It's now the case that he feels like the mis-step, and Gakpo the natural fit.

I'd given him another season absolutely. But by the same token, if there was some kind of fantasy deal offered in the summer that we could get the exact same amount of money for him and use all that money to buy another forward, I can't say I wouldn't be tempted, simply as he's started to look less of a fit the longer he's been here.
Cardinal sin in terms of comparing again but Haalands all round game has actually improved as the season has gone on so Im hoping with some confidence the same can happen for Nunez.
I still like him. Saw some traces of what we need last night, his pressing and tracking back, although it's not where it needs to be

Klopp said

Quote
Absolutely (we saw what we wanted). Its super important, Klopp told reporters after the final whistle. In the beginning, defending the centre against Fulham is really important because Palhinha is there. Hes their connector and gets on the ball.

So we were a bit too early out there from Darwin. We tried to fix that but he wanted it. He was a racehorse, he went for everybody.

We opened up and struggled slightly as they could control it for moments. But we could sort that.

Apart from that, he played a really good game. He was always a proper option for us. We needed that.

One of the main thing we had to do tonight was offer in behind. We had three really quick players there. He played a good game.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:09:52 am
Cardinal sin in terms of comparing again but Haalands all round game has actually improved as the season has gone on so Im hoping with some confidence the same can happen for Nunez.

Probably helps he can understand what the coaches are saying to him.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:09:52 am
Cardinal sin in terms of comparing again but Haalands all round game has actually improved as the season has gone on so Im hoping with some confidence the same can happen for Nunez.
He should keep getting better. His 2nd season at Benfica was much better then his first, seems to be a player who takes time to get used to everything.
Those comments from Klopp about needing someone to drop in and defend against defensive mids like Palhinha does worry me slightly because it's just not his game.  Gakpo naturally drops in and doesn't lead the line, but Nunez wants to run off the back of defenders non-stop.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:39:16 am
Those comments from Klopp about needing someone to drop in and defend against defensive mids like Palhinha does worry me slightly because it's just not his game.  Gakpo naturally drops in and doesn't lead the line, but Nunez wants to run off the back of defenders non-stop.
It's a huge conundrum right now.

In an ideal world we'd get the best out of them two by playing Nunez centrally and Gakpo as a left wide-forward. But in reality Gakpo is flourishing as a false 9 which also has a huge positive effect on the rest of the team while we saw that unfortunately Nunez as a left wide-forward is not really working.

It's really a tough situation because to compete for the title next season we'll need to squeeze 1000% out of every single player.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:39:16 am
Those comments from Klopp about needing someone to drop in and defend against defensive mids like Palhinha does worry me slightly because it's just not his game.  Gakpo naturally drops in and doesn't lead the line, but Nunez wants to run off the back of defenders non-stop.

I think Darwin's best bet is to train hard as a left sided version of Salah.

To make him work centrally, the changes to our system or the adaptation needed to his game, are too large, possibly.

The trouble for him, with being a left sided Salah, is that he has Jota and Diaz who are already better at this than him.

The bit where he ran onto Henderson's through ball and kinda slipped as he hit it seems like the most obvious kind of situation we should be trying to get him, but the team seems entirely unable to generate that kind of chance for him most of the time.

Really think he'll end up doing most of his damage coming in from the left, but that's massively hamstrung by not having an attacking left back to play in or pact as a decoy, because our left back has to play left centre back as well. And because we have no right back, Salah ends up maintaining width on the right with no one overlapping him... seems a muddle to me. A real case of trying to mend the plane while flying it.

I'm sure there's more to come nonetheless.
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 09:58:22 am
The bit where he ran onto Henderson's through ball and kinda slipped as he hit it seems like the most obvious kind of situation we should be trying to get him, but the team seems entirely unable to generate that kind of chance for him most of the time.

Really think he'll end up doing most of his damage coming in from the left, but that's massively hamstrung by not having an attacking left back to play in or pact as a decoy, because our left back has to play left centre back as well. And because we have no right back, Salah ends up maintaining width on the right with no one overlapping him... seems a muddle to me. A real case of trying to mend the plane while flying it.

I'm sure there's more to come nonetheless.

felt for the lad last night, we were so slow and just not looking to get him in behind. There were a couple of occasions in the first half where Ali had the ball, him and Luis were looking to exploit the space on their right and the ball just didn't come. Later, they had a corner and Darwin ran to the left on the half way line, acres of space and nothing came, he ended up running to the bench, looked very frustrated for where I was and was in a discussion with Pep, loads of gestures and pointing from Pep and Darwin
I love him I think he's class. And I think Klopp is priming him to be ready to explode next season. No doubt theres a lot of hard work going on on the training pitch then we'll unleash the mad bastard next season.
Here's an absolute corker from the Daily Fail:

''It has to be remembered Nunez cost £30million more than City paid for Haaland last summer.

The early signs were positive, Liverpools stand-out signing scored on his debut in the Community Shield against City when Haaland didnt.''
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:01:33 pm
His Cruyff turn unfortunately summed up his play.

I genuinely laughed out loud.
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 11:04:15 am
Here's an absolute corker from the Daily Fail:

''It has to be remembered Nunez cost £30million more than City paid for Haaland last summer.

The early signs were positive, Liverpools stand-out signing scored on his debut in the Community Shield against City when Haaland didnt.''

I'm absolutely certain we didn't pay over £200m for Nunez.
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 11:04:15 am
Here's an absolute corker from the Daily Fail:

''It has to be remembered Nunez cost £30million more than City paid for Haaland last summer.

The early signs were positive, Liverpools stand-out signing scored on his debut in the Community Shield against City when Haaland didnt.''

Thing is people actually believe that stuff. It appeals to the same sort of twits that voted for Brexit.

On Nunez himself we know he has the ability to do the necessary it's just about finding the role that suits him best to exploit it. Luckily for us we've got the best manager in world football to solve the puzzle.  :wave
Saw a video showing his best moments with us, saying theyve pretty much all been on the left running onto the ball. He probably just needs more minutes centrally to get comfortable and build up his confidence
Darwin will evolve

IM HERE ALL NIGHT FOLKS
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 02:49:25 pm
Darwin will evolve

IM HERE ALL NIGHT FOLKS

You don't have to be though
Wow, are people writing him off already? 

Give him a pre-season with the team first!

His energy levels did appear to drop off from when he first started with us, but that will come back once we get the team ticking again next season!
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 02:31:45 am
I think he is technically week.

At sixes and sevens, or just sevens?
For someone who has cost us an awful lot of money, he is indeed very weak technically. People talk about giving chances etc. but he is an 80 million euro star. with so much money he should have had an impact on our team long ago. He is very sloppy and technically very weak.

Reminds me a bit of Chicharito when he went to Real Madrid. You could see that he was technically very weak, but he did his very best to keep up by putting a lot of pressure and supposedly ''creating chaos''. just to fit in

We didn't pay 80m so that he only creates chaos. Klopp or Lijnders really need to stop buying players because they only played one good game against us. He did exactly the same with Minamino, only it cost us 10m.

I wonder what Klopp will make of him.
80m for Chaos? Wasnt even 80m upfront first of all, the chaos created our goal scoring chance which won us the game? What do people want seriously.
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 05:15:36 pm
80m for Chaos? Wasnt even 80m upfront first of all, the chaos created our goal scoring chance which won us the game? What do people want seriously.
I'm not talking about one game. I'm talking about his impact all season. And it doesn't matter whether we pay everything in one go or in installments. The fact remains that he cost us a lot of money. You bring in an example from yesterday and I can get so many examples that it has cost us points.
Quote from: elkun on Today at 05:10:47 pm
For someone who has cost us an awful lot of money, he is indeed very weak technically. People talk about giving chances etc. but he is an 80 million euro star. with so much money he should have had an impact on our team long ago. He is very sloppy and technically very weak.

Reminds me a bit of Chicharito when he went to Real Madrid. You could see that he was technically very weak, but he did his very best to keep up by putting a lot of pressure and supposedly ''creating chaos''. just to fit in

We didn't pay 80m so that he only creates chaos. Klopp or Lijnders really need to stop buying players because they only played one good game against us. He did exactly the same with Minamino, only it cost us 10m.

I wonder what Klopp will make of him.

They bought him because he scored goals, not because he played one good game against us. Apart from Haaland he was one of the most sought after strikers why do people just make stuff up?
