I wasn't his biggest fan earlier in the season, because we didn't have the options we do now and he wasn't taking his chances. It seems now everyone else is turning on him.



I reckon he has shown enough to be given another season.



I think it's Gakpo that has caused the raised eyebrows. With half the season gone the signing of Gakpo didn't really make sense - we desperately needed a midfielder and we signed this winger from PSV that we were apparently turning into a false 9, it seemed weird. But Gakpo has really come on in leaps and bounds, improving with almost every game and suddenly we've started to look like a proper liverpool team at the same time. This, naturally, starts to make people wonder about Nunez. As if Gakpo is making that central position his own, then on the left we already have diaz and jota, and it seems a very strange bit of business to buy this big, fast number 9 and stick him on the left wing. So it's a few things coming together. I really like Nunez's pace, hunger and drive and think there's a real player in there. He's got 15 goals this season which is a half decent return in a stuttering side in your first season. But with that said, I don't really 'get it', and 64m seems a crazy amount of money to spend on someone we're not quite sure what to do with. It's now the case that he feels like the mis-step, and Gakpo the natural fit.I'd given him another season absolutely. But by the same token, if there was some kind of fantasy deal offered in the summer that we could get the exact same amount of money for him and use all that money to buy another forward, I can't say I wouldn't be tempted, simply as he's started to look less of a fit the longer he's been here.