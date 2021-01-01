« previous next »
Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!

mattD

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7760 on: Today at 12:53:49 am
I think its the pressing thats key. Hes got everything else in his locker (okay he still snatches at chances he maybe should score) but getting the knack of our pressing will unlock Nunez to his full potential.

He sure presses in that he harries opponents, gets stuck in and is generally energetic but I think hes still a bit off it in terms of systematic team press - I.e. where he positions himself in certain moments, where he times certain presses, where he should run in certain moments to link up better, etc.

Doesnt seem quite on the same wavelength but give it time and itll come. Would rather he have this deficiency that can be fixed over time than not have the raw qualities he has. Hes too good, too fast and physically imposing not to be impactful, and with his work rate, he should come good.
redmark

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7761 on: Today at 12:54:08 am
I like him. I can't shake the feeling that there was something disjointed in our recruitment to end up buying Nunez and Gakpo (though very different players) in the same season, in positions where we also have Diaz and Jota - but overall, its a nice front five (including Salah) looking towards next season. I'm not quite sure how Nunez forces his way into the 'best three', but I still rather hope he does. He's decent technically and his passing technique is good, he just seems to rush the execution at times which could be confidence or rustiness.
AmanShah21

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7762 on: Today at 02:31:45 am
Quote from: redmark on Today at 12:54:08 am
He's decent technically and his passing technique is good

I think he is technically week. His first touch is a complete roll.of dice. It could be perfection or absolute garbage and its completely random. His technique for getting a shot off is great, but otherwise he is very poor in tight spaces or getting the pass off quickly. He is a player that can be developed because he is physically well rounded but lacking technically and can be very good in a system where he has space to run into. That's where he can show his strengths.
newterp

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7763 on: Today at 02:48:45 am
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 02:31:45 am
I think he is technically week. His first touch is a complete roll.of dice. It could be perfection or absolute garbage and its completely random. His technique for getting a shot off is great, but otherwise he is very poor in tight spaces or getting the pass off quickly. He is a player that can be developed because he is physically well rounded but lacking technically and can be very good in a system where he has space to run into. That's where he can show his strengths.

Is he non-technical all 7 days? Or just some of them - and like Jeebus does he rest on Sunday? Or is that the day where he does rabonas and stepovers?
Songs to Sing

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7764 on: Today at 06:43:54 am
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:08:09 pm
My favourite moment was when he absolutely leathered a 5 yard pass at Fabinho on the edge of their box.

😂😂
jepovic

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7765 on: Today at 07:29:15 am
I dont understand the debate around the situation where Trent got upset. Darwin was clearly offside and he knew it (but Trent didnt). Darwin was expecting an earlier pass. Stuff like that happens all the time. Trent isnt helping anyone with getting upset like that.
spider-neil

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7766 on: Today at 07:39:12 am
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 07:29:15 am
I dont understand the debate around the situation where Trent got upset. Darwin was clearly offside and he knew it (but Trent didnt). Darwin was expecting an earlier pass. Stuff like that happens all the time. Trent isnt helping anyone with getting upset like that.

That was on Trent as he should have passed earlier. Nunez knew because of the delayed pass he had drifted offside. People can knock some his play today but not that.
liverbloke

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7767 on: Today at 07:47:33 am
we've had a few games now to get some sort of impression as to what type of player he is and what he can offer

he ain't gonna be no salah or 'insert your favourite forward of choice here'

i like his unpredictability but that might be his downfall as he could become a regular bench dweller

of course we have got to give him more time but as a team we have to play to our strengths and not his - if you see what i mean

one to watch - and i one i enjoy watching for his passion, though sometimes it's like watching a car crash
RedG13

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7768 on: Today at 08:00:54 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:01:33 pm
His Cruyff turn unfortunately summed up his play.
He so unpredictable he doesn't know what he was doing
Honestly I just laughed at it.
Fabulous_aurelio

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7769 on: Today at 08:12:18 am
I want to love him. I do think he deserves another season. Last night he just cut a frustrated figure.

I think it's great that we are fully supportive of him, but at the moment, he's got to be 5th in the pecking order of our forward line.

I really hope he can find some consistency and a good run of games as he has looked magic at times.
ScottScott

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7770 on: Today at 08:45:28 am
If Salah knew how to square an easy ball he would have had a goal early on where he was absolutely instrumental in creating the chance by winning a big header to send Salah away

He wins the pen which wins us the game. He pressed really well and with some better service he would have had a few more good chances. Most balls played into him were either overhit or underhit and intercepted when he was making runs in behind
Sharado

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7771 on: Today at 08:48:07 am
Quote from: deano2727 on Yesterday at 11:45:08 pm
I wasn't his biggest fan earlier in the season, because we didn't have the options we do now and he wasn't taking his chances. It seems now everyone else is turning on him.

I reckon he has shown enough to be given another season.

I think it's Gakpo that has caused the raised eyebrows. With half the season gone the signing of Gakpo didn't really make sense - we desperately needed a midfielder and we signed this winger from PSV that we were apparently turning into a false 9, it seemed weird. But Gakpo has really come on in leaps and bounds, improving with almost every game and suddenly we've started to look like a proper liverpool team at the same time. This, naturally, starts to make people wonder about Nunez. As if Gakpo is making that central position his own, then on the left we already have diaz and jota, and it seems a very strange bit of business to buy this big, fast number 9 and stick him on the left wing. So it's a few things coming together. I really like Nunez's pace, hunger and drive and think there's a real player in there. He's got 15 goals this season which is a half decent return in a stuttering side in your first season. But with that said, I don't really 'get it', and 64m seems a crazy amount of money to spend on someone we're not quite sure what to do with. It's now the case that he feels like the mis-step, and Gakpo the natural fit.

I'd given him another season absolutely. But by the same token, if there was some kind of fantasy deal offered in the summer that we could get the exact same amount of money for him and use all that money to buy another forward, I can't say I wouldn't be tempted, simply as he's started to look less of a fit the longer he's been here.
killer-heels

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7772 on: Today at 09:09:52 am
Cardinal sin in terms of comparing again but Haalands all round game has actually improved as the season has gone on so Im hoping with some confidence the same can happen for Nunez.
ToneLa

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7773 on: Today at 09:27:50 am
I still like him. Saw some traces of what we need last night, his pressing and tracking back, although it's not where it needs to be

Klopp said

Quote
Absolutely (we saw what we wanted). Its super important, Klopp told reporters after the final whistle. In the beginning, defending the centre against Fulham is really important because Palhinha is there. Hes their connector and gets on the ball.

So we were a bit too early out there from Darwin. We tried to fix that but he wanted it. He was a racehorse, he went for everybody.

We opened up and struggled slightly as they could control it for moments. But we could sort that.

Apart from that, he played a really good game. He was always a proper option for us. We needed that.

One of the main thing we had to do tonight was offer in behind. We had three really quick players there. He played a good game.
Phineus

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7774 on: Today at 09:28:14 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:09:52 am
Cardinal sin in terms of comparing again but Haalands all round game has actually improved as the season has gone on so Im hoping with some confidence the same can happen for Nunez.

Probably helps he can understand what the coaches are saying to him.
RedG13

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7775 on: Today at 09:37:01 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:09:52 am
Cardinal sin in terms of comparing again but Haalands all round game has actually improved as the season has gone on so Im hoping with some confidence the same can happen for Nunez.
He should keep getting better. His 2nd season at Benfica was much better then his first, seems to be a player who takes time to get used to everything.
tubby

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7776 on: Today at 09:39:16 am
Those comments from Klopp about needing someone to drop in and defend against defensive mids like Palhinha does worry me slightly because it's just not his game.  Gakpo naturally drops in and doesn't lead the line, but Nunez wants to run off the back of defenders non-stop.
