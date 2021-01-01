« previous next »
I think its the pressing thats key. Hes got everything else in his locker (okay he still snatches at chances he maybe should score) but getting the knack of our pressing will unlock Nunez to his full potential.

He sure presses in that he harries opponents, gets stuck in and is generally energetic but I think hes still a bit off it in terms of systematic team press - I.e. where he positions himself in certain moments, where he times certain presses, where he should run in certain moments to link up better, etc.

Doesnt seem quite on the same wavelength but give it time and itll come. Would rather he have this deficiency that can be fixed over time than not have the raw qualities he has. Hes too good, too fast and physically imposing not to be impactful, and with his work rate, he should come good.
I like him. I can't shake the feeling that there was something disjointed in our recruitment to end up buying Nunez and Gakpo (though very different players) in the same season, in positions where we also have Diaz and Jota - but overall, its a nice front five (including Salah) looking towards next season. I'm not quite sure how Nunez forces his way into the 'best three', but I still rather hope he does. He's decent technically and his passing technique is good, he just seems to rush the execution at times which could be confidence or rustiness.
He's decent technically and his passing technique is good

I think he is technically week. His first touch is a complete roll.of dice. It could be perfection or absolute garbage and its completely random. His technique for getting a shot off is great, but otherwise he is very poor in tight spaces or getting the pass off quickly. He is a player that can be developed because he is physically well rounded but lacking technically and can be very good in a system where he has space to run into. That's where he can show his strengths.
I think he is technically week. His first touch is a complete roll.of dice. It could be perfection or absolute garbage and its completely random. His technique for getting a shot off is great, but otherwise he is very poor in tight spaces or getting the pass off quickly. He is a player that can be developed because he is physically well rounded but lacking technically and can be very good in a system where he has space to run into. That's where he can show his strengths.

Is he non-technical all 7 days? Or just some of them - and like Jeebus does he rest on Sunday? Or is that the day where he does rabonas and stepovers?
