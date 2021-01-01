I think its the pressing thats key. Hes got everything else in his locker (okay he still snatches at chances he maybe should score) but getting the knack of our pressing will unlock Nunez to his full potential.



He sure presses in that he harries opponents, gets stuck in and is generally energetic but I think hes still a bit off it in terms of systematic team press - I.e. where he positions himself in certain moments, where he times certain presses, where he should run in certain moments to link up better, etc.



Doesnt seem quite on the same wavelength but give it time and itll come. Would rather he have this deficiency that can be fixed over time than not have the raw qualities he has. Hes too good, too fast and physically imposing not to be impactful, and with his work rate, he should come good.