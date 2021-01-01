Such a puzzle....
Could see his ability in flashes today.
Of course, speed and agility, to win the penalty.
A few additional runs down the middle, where Trent almost found him
But equally, some braindead play (e.g running offside when Trent was about to slip a through ball).
I think its unlikely he finds his feet in the current system.
I think he can absolutely be a hit if we make a few tweaks and use his strengths better.
e.g today when we decided to drop back and defend, Darwin would be the perfect player to leave on, on the shoulder of the last defender and let Trent and Curtis play balls round the corner, over the top, down rhe channels, for Darwin to use his pace and power.
But by then he had run out of steam and Gakpo was on...
In the right situation and setup, he could be a really exolosive player.
Am not sure we will ever make it happen consistently enough though...