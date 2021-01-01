« previous next »
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Did about as much as he could considering the lack of service. Won us the penalty. Definitely improving with his pressing. No worries about this lad.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:55:20 pm
He was a bit rubbish. But he was busy, theres clearly some improvement with his pressing, and it led to winning the penalty so there are some encouraging signs. We do need more from him than running in behind though.

Thats literally what he brings to the team though. Hes very limited technically so the only way you can play with him is to try and get him in behind defenders. He isnt the greatest with his back to goal and linking play. Thats why I think Diaz who can take a man on is the key when it comes to creating chances for him. Like you said though, you do expect a bit more for a player who could potentially cost us £85 million.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
I thought the 10 seconds or so round the period when he won the penalty sums him up so far this season. Received the ball to feet and did little with it, got closed down and lost the ball, chases the ball down and wins the penalty. So that determination, he keeps going but he's just not on the same wavelength. Whereas you look at Gakpo and it seems like he's the player that's been here since pre season and Nunez joined in January.

I know he likes to run in behind but he needs more strings to his bow also, 53 percent pass accuracy today.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
His Cruyff turn unfortunately summed up his play.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
I thought he played alright *shrug*
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Did well for the penalty but overall his pressing isnt great - it felt like Henderson was doing a lot of the shuttle runs for him at times. Gapko looks well ahead of Nunez at the moment
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:55:20 pm
He was a bit rubbish. But he was busy, theres clearly some improvement with his pressing, and it led to winning the penalty so there are some encouraging signs. We do need more from him than running in behind though.
He won the pen but that was just after he lost the ball cheaply from a simple hold-up play and tried to get it back. Not saying there's anything wrong with that but I feel like other than chasing players more than he usually did (which is not equal to good pressing), he offered nothing for our play. You can see once Gakpo was in, we started to build up more in the middle.

Nunez has unintentionally become an expensive replacement for Origi.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
am i imaging team mates ignored him with last 10 mins he was on pitch ? even though he was making dangerous runs ?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
My favourite moment was when he absolutely leathered a 5 yard pass at Fabinho on the edge of their box.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:01:33 pm
His Cruyff turn unfortunately summed up his play.

Lets just say he's had better games  ::)
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
He put in a shift but seemed in a different wavelength to those around him, all seems a bit forced.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
He was ok overall.

Not really worth dissecting his performances this season anymore.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
I enjoyed him today. Pressed well, made some very good runs.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
First start for a while, won us the game and you could see they were petrified of his runs in behind.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Looked rusty and low on confidence. Not sure if he's affected by an injury, but once EL qualification is sorted, it would be good to see him given a game or two
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Thought it was classic lack of confidence myself. Nothing really worked out for him. But he's showing signs of doing the right things for the team, pressing with a bit more brains and conviction, created the goal and on another night doesn't slip on his arse and gets the 2nd.

He makes things happen.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reminds me of Mario Gomez who used to play for Bayern, dont know what people see when they compare him to Torres. Gomez scored loads of goals for 5-6 seasons in Germany, was always questions about his technique but he could put the ball in the back of the net however awkward he looked doing it.

Next season should be better for him playing in a more settled team.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: ac on Today at 10:04:51 pm
Did well for the penalty but overall his pressing isnt great - it felt like Henderson was doing a lot of the shuttle runs for him at times. Gapko looks well ahead of Nunez at the moment

His pressing was good I felt.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
We wouldn't have won the game without him.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yeah I don't think it's his pressing that's the issue, it's his technique and ability to play with his back to goal, knitting things together.  He's an old school striker, plays on the shoulder, runs in behind constantly, but the game has evolved past that kind of player, especially at the very top level.

Gakpo just looks a better fit for what we want from our central forward.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Playing the devils advocate here, it's another start where his natural gifts continuously win over his technical ability on the ball outside the box. Can that be coached?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yeah I think he put a lot of effort into the attacking press, won the ball back a fair few times (and for the penalty of course), some really great runs that just about didn't reach him but made himself available, some pretty decent passes and runs too.

So yeah I think he did pretty decent.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: aka_da_saus on Today at 09:55:29 pm
Iv been a big Nunez fan but that 2nd half was ciise level brain dead . He was awful . League 1 level stuff . Was just me but after he didn't get onto Trent pass team mates wouldn't give him ball? was like they stopped trusting him . I don't want see him now for rest season . Get a good pre season into him and we can really judge him then next season when he has had two pre seasons under his belt .
Cissé was exactly who I was thinking of too tonight, in the gaps in play. Not in terms of play, but in terms of breaking our transfer record for a forward only for them to look out of place conceptually with the team they're in once they arrived.

Difference obviously being that that was because Benitez inherited him, whereas we appear to have tried something for half a season and (at least for the close of this season) moved past the system we had in mind for him.

Positive sign to see him start the game/appearnce with impetus for first time in what feels like 10 games, and good to see him work hard after his mistake to win the penalty (even if it was a Wellbeck on Roberson-esque dive). But his second half performance was beset by moments that were either bad, bizarre or fatigued/lazy (maybe he was very tired, but he walks around a lot more than all his teammates despite appearing to put less of a shift in - probably a body-type issue to be fair to him)

Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:08:09 pm
My favourite moment was when he absolutely leathered a 5 yard pass at Fabinho on the edge of their box.
;D messaged that to mates too. that was Fab's best touch in the game haha. somehow hit the ball to Fabinho hip height.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:18:23 pm
Yeah I don't think it's his pressing that's the issue, it's his technique and ability to play with his back to goal, knitting things together.  He's an old school striker, plays on the shoulder, runs in behind constantly, but the game has evolved past that kind of player, especially at the very top level.

Gakpo just looks a better fit for what we want from our central forward.

Even back in the day these type of forwards were always paired with a more technical player who could hold the ball up, play passes and be used as a foil, think Dalglish and Rush, Yorke and Cole etc or even to a lesser extent Heskey and Owen. Its hard to play as the one in a 4-3-3 if you dont have a good touch and hold up play, Haaland is very much the outlier but I think even he is more consistent with his touch than Nunez.

Still there will be games where hes allowed to use his strengths more, the fact that his pressing is improving is a good sign, if he can keep getting his shots of, pressing making runs in behind and using his pace he will be alright regardless of all I said, would he ever be the perfect fit I dont know.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Such a puzzle....
Could see his ability in flashes today.

Of course, speed and agility, to win the penalty.
A few additional runs down the middle, where Trent almost found him
 

But equally, some braindead play (e.g running offside when Trent was about to slip a through ball).

I think its unlikely he finds his feet in the current system. 
I think he can absolutely be a hit if we make a few tweaks and use his strengths better.

e.g today when we decided to drop back and defend,  Darwin would be the perfect player to leave on, on the shoulder of the last defender and let Trent and Curtis play balls round the corner, over the top, down rhe channels, for Darwin to use his pace and power.
But by then he had run out of steam and Gakpo was on...

In the right situation and setup, he could be a really exolosive player.
Am not sure we will ever make it happen consistently enough though...
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 10:26:02 pm
Such a puzzle....
Could see his ability in flashes today.

Of course, speed and agility, to win the penalty.
A few additional runs down the middle, where Trent almost found him
 

But equally, some braindead play (e.g running offside when Trent was about to slip a through ball).

I think its unlikely he finds his feet in the current system. 
I think he can absolutely be a hit if we make a few tweaks and use his strengths better.

e.g today when we decided to drop back and defend,  Darwin would be the perfect player to leave on, on the shoulder of the last defender and let Trent and Curtis play balls round the corner, over the top, down rhe channels, for Darwin to use his pace and power.
But by then he had run out of steam and Gakpo was on...

In the right situation and setup, he could be a really exolosive player.
Am not sure we will ever make it happen consistently enough though...

What is this tune?
I can't
place it.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 10:26:02 pm
I think its unlikely he finds his feet in the current system. 
I think he can absolutely be a hit if we make a few tweaks and use his strengths better.

e.g today when we decided to drop back and defend,  Darwin would be the perfect player to leave on, on the shoulder of the last defender and let Trent and Curtis play balls round the corner, over the top, down rhe channels, for Darwin to use his pace and power.
But by then he had run out of steam and Gakpo was on...

In the right situation and setup, he could be a really exolosive player.
Am not sure we will ever make it happen consistently enough though...
this is the part that concerns me, in the longer term (not tonight). Barring a catastrophic transfer window, i don't think we'll be a team that concedes so many counter attacks (and is afforded as many opportunities to counter) next season - as we begin to get back to competing in midfield and bringing an element of control to games again. And with fewer transitions, and fewer occasions where we're pinned back deep ready to counter, because we've lost the midfielder (as we were in the second half today), I think that means fewer occasions that favour Nunez's talents.

In short, if he's not putting in effective cameos playing on the shoulder now while the conditions favour him, it's going to take a real upturn to do it effectively with tougher games next season
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
You guys realise he was the difference between 1 point and 3 tonight by winning the penalty? Baffles me what some of you are watching.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
We wouldn't have won the game without his contribution. For all the pretty one twos we didn't open them up.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
He is going to be boss next season & the ground knows it.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
There was a lot more (attempted) pressing from him tonight - certainly no lack of effort, but he hasn't quite figured out how to do it effectively to nick the ball like a Firmino would, it always felt like he was in the right areas but not at the right side/angle to make it count, but maybe that's something that can be worked on.

I thought he got naff all decent service and for all the possession we didn't actually create all that much from open play, and he alone is not guilty for that. Do tend to agree it looks like he's just on a totally different wavelength to the others, but it was his first start in a while so I think you have to give him a little leeway in that sense.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: sminp on Today at 10:44:35 pm
You guys realise he was the difference between 1 point and 3 tonight by winning the penalty? Baffles me what some of you are watching.

Pretty simplistic argument as you could quite easily point to the number of occasions where he didnt make the most of the opportunity and had he done so the scoreline could have been far more comfortable.

As has been the case with Nunez all season it was a mixed bag, the effort and endeavour is clearly there but technically he wasnt great. To be honest he wasnt really much worse than Salah but he obviously has the benefit of being brilliant for years.

I can see the argument either way with Nunez but theres definitely an argument to be made, which is all people are saying really.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Better defensive work today. Did well to win the penalty.

That Mario Gomez shout above is so accurate. You could put Luca Toni in that mix. Darwin's probably way faster than both but probably way worse at holding the ball. He is chaotic and unpredictable but it doesnt feel in a good way anymore. Trent's frustration was warranted. I am still of the opinion that we need to cut our losses here. He is a good player but not the right player for this team.
