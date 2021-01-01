Iv been a big Nunez fan but that 2nd half was ciise level brain dead . He was awful . League 1 level stuff . Was just me but after he didn't get onto Trent pass team mates wouldn't give him ball? was like they stopped trusting him . I don't want see him now for rest season . Get a good pre season into him and we can really judge him then next season when he has had two pre seasons under his belt .



My favourite moment was when he absolutely leathered a 5 yard pass at Fabinho on the edge of their box.



Cissé was exactly who I was thinking of too tonight, in the gaps in play. Not in terms of play, but in terms of breaking our transfer record for a forward only for them to look out of place conceptually with the team they're in once they arrived.Difference obviously being that that was because Benitez inherited him, whereas we appear to have tried something for half a season and (at least for the close of this season) moved past the system we had in mind for him.Positive sign to see him start the game/appearnce with impetus for first time in what feels like 10 games, and good to see him work hard after his mistake to win the penalty (even if it was a Wellbeck on Roberson-esque dive). But his second half performance was beset by moments that were either bad, bizarre or fatigued/lazy (maybe he was very tired, but he walks around a lot more than all his teammates despite appearing to put less of a shift in - probably a body-type issue to be fair to him)messaged that to mates too. that was Fab's best touch in the game haha. somehow hit the ball to Fabinho hip height.