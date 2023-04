I mean I've had many debates about him to the point of people accusing me of wanting him to fail, but as outrageous as that is I still think he's got a lot of potential but you wonder if he's a little bit of a spare part in our set up. Diaz and Jota seem Klopp's first choices down the left, with the option of Jota centrally instead of Gakpo at times. Salah has the right side spot nailed down (although with the caveat that Jota and Diaz *could* go there at times). Elliott perhaps is the secondary option on the right side although I'm far from convinced by him there.



So hypothetically, if we swapped Nunez for a right sided forward to compete with Salah the balance would be so much better. But I don't actually want us to do that. I just wonder about him, because Diaz and Gakpo seem so much more in tune to what we want, and Jota despite what people say about him is a really crucial player in that front 3.