Listening to the miserablists youd have thought we were talking about Andy Carroll.  Folk frantically flitting between Gakpo and Nunez as the punchbag to target, depending on who last didnt have a (subjectively perceived) good game.

Relax.

Theres a plan to give us an athletic, injury-free, elite midfield.

If you must condemn new players in a blame game, see how they perform in a quality 11.

I can't remember a signing of ours that's been analysed and scrutinised almost to the point that people are almost waiting or wanting him fail- I say this if Nunez is sold without succeeding here we will regret it because he will score a lot somewhere else.     

He already has a very respectable 15 goals this season - the season has been a bit stop for the team and him personally but overall I think he's shown great promise and has been slightly unfortunate not to have scored a few more. 
Quote from: Illmatic on Yesterday at 09:35:19 pm
I can't remember a signing of ours that's been analysed and scrutinised almost to the point that people are almost waiting or wanting him fail- I say this if Nunez is sold without succeeding here we will regret it because he will score a lot somewhere else.     

He already has a very respectable 15 goals this season - the season has been a bit stop for the team and him personally but overall I think he's shown great promise and has been slightly unfortunate not to have scored a few more. 

His goal scoring numbers are good. I said if he got close to 15 league goals then it would be an excellent season and I think he could get close to that.

The issue is how he fits in. He is playing on the left because through the centre he doesnt hold the ball up well and his pressing isnt great. Thats definitely high up on the list of things to work on in the summer.
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 12:41:58 pm
Nunez and Suarez are absolutely nothing alike, passport aside. Considering they're both forwards, it's almost impressive to manage to declare players with such vast differences as similar

Of course, I have the advantage of having watched Suarez in his days at Groningen and his early days at Ajax, so it is pointless to continue this discussion ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:51:16 pm
Of course, I have the advantage of having watched Suarez in his days at Groningen and his early days at Ajax, so it is pointless to continue this discussion ...
I watched him on the streets of Montevideo, before he was signed by Nacional. I win. You're welcome that I deigned to reply to you, given your clear inferiority as made clear by the year in which you started watching Luis Suarez (what a chump, only watching him in Europe).

Fantastically persuasive case you've offered for your daft assertion, as ever, Peter ;D not capable of making a single point to back up your view haha
I love watching him play in the middle, but I can't think of a single similarity to either Torres or Suarez besides incredibly basic attributes like pace, desire to score and being Uruguayan.
Quote from: Illmatic on Yesterday at 09:35:19 pm
I can't remember a signing of ours that's been analysed and scrutinised almost to the point that people are almost waiting or wanting him fail- I say this if Nunez is sold without succeeding here we will regret it because he will score a lot somewhere else.     

He already has a very respectable 15 goals this season - the season has been a bit stop for the team and him personally but overall I think he's shown great promise and has been slightly unfortunate not to have scored a few more. 

It's naive to think that a player brought into the club to replace a leaving legend (Mane) and at a potentially record breaking fee for the club, wouldn't have a high level of scrutiny. Rightly or wrongly.

I think Nunez has had a pretty fair reaction from Liverpool fans so far. Given the season we've had and the factors described above, there's been a pretty high level of patience with Nunez. That's driven by the fact he has enormous promise.

I don't think it's derogatory or unfair for people to suggest he has areas of his game that require improvement if he wants to become a permanent fixture in the starting XI. Those areas of improvement are magnified in the No.9 role in our system compared with playing of the LHS.

I don't think there's many people suggesting Nunez be sold. Equally I'd be amazed if the club are considering it this summer. However, if we continue to play a similar system going forward with the same demands of the front 3 then it's fair to assume that Nunez will need to take a bit of a leap in terms of his hold up play and off the ball attributes.

The alternative is that we change our system or personnel to suit Nunez.  My opinion is that we can't play Salah RF and Nunez as the No.9 in this current system without significant tactical tweaks or altering Salah's role significantly. If we continue with Salah, which we should, as a permanent fixture in the team next season then I don't see how this version Nunez plays regularly as a 9. I can see how it might work where you play Nunez as a 9 and some more midifielder-y type wide forwards (Diaz, Gakpo, Elliott potentially Jota). Or you have absolute machines in midfield that can cover the relatively weaker pressing skills you get from both Salah and Nunez (compared to what we've seen from Mane, Jota, Firmino, Diaz, Gakpo in those front 3 roles).

How do you envision Nunez fitting into our system next season? And do you think he needs any improvements in his game to get there?
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:02:21 pm
I watched him on the streets of Montevideo, before he was signed by Nacional. I win. You're welcome that I deigned to reply to you, given your clear inferiority as made clear by the year in which you started watching Luis Suarez (what a chump, only watching him in Europe).

Fantastically persuasive case you've offered for your daft assertion, as ever, Peter ;D not capable of making a single point to back up your view haha

 :lmao :lmao
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 07:02:26 pm
I didn't think so either but apparently it isn't a good return
I said earlier on in the thread it was a fine return for a first season, it just isn't 'elite' and it certainly isn't 'as good as it gets'. And XG only means so much when you have an 8% shot conversion rate. As for separating him playing as number nine from on the left, Klopp is choosing to play him on the left or leave him on the bench, so how relevant really is that?

Of course, none of this is to say Nunez is shit. I think his first season has been fine! But people need to realise there's a middle ground between 'He doesn't fit, get rid' and 'He's already an elite striker and anyone who says different is stupid'.
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 08:13:53 am
The alternative is that we change our system or personnel to suit Nunez.  My opinion is that we can't play Salah RF and Nunez as the No.9 in this current system without significant tactical tweaks or altering Salah's role significantly. If we continue with Salah, which we should, as a permanent fixture in the team next season then I don't see how this version Nunez plays regularly as a 9. I can see how it might work where you play Nunez as a 9 and some more midifielder-y type wide forwards (Diaz, Gakpo, Elliott potentially Jota). Or you have absolute machines in midfield that can cover the relatively weaker pressing skills you get from both Salah and Nunez (compared to what we've seen from Mane, Jota, Firmino, Diaz, Gakpo in those front 3 roles).

How do you envision Nunez fitting into our system next season? And do you think he needs any improvements in his game to get there?

From the moment we bought him people were saying, 'this means a slightly change of style'. Nothing about this season has indicated anything other than that. What it has done is thrown into question whether Klopp wants to change our style. He could obviously end up as a brilliant plan B off the bench if we want to play with a false 9 but he isn't a false 9 and he isn't a wide forward. That's no downer on him, he's a brilliant 9, tip of the spear player, and we've seen all we need to see to know he'd be a huge success playing in that way. He'd score a ton of goals and make a load of goals too.
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 06:58:29 pm
Even without considering the amount of minutes, and the playing in the wrong position, and the dysfunctional team, and everything, is 15 in 37 games a bad return for a player in his first season in the league?

No. It's a good one. He's also had a few injuries. Early on the criticisms were related to comparisons to Haaland's output. Anyone complaining now - when looking at what Mudryk, Richarlison or Antony have done - likely has an agenda
Darwin Nunez:

Obviously, I still have many things to work on, for example my finishing. But I think the same thing is happening to me as happened to Suarez. In his second year, he tore it up.

I'm pleased that he acknowledges that he has margin for improvement in that area and not trying to twist XG stats. Good player with a lot of potential.
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:06:28 am
From the moment we bought him people were saying, 'this means a slightly change of style'. Nothing about this season has indicated anything other than that. What it has done is thrown into question whether Klopp wants to change our style. He could obviously end up as a brilliant plan B off the bench if we want to play with a false 9 but he isn't a false 9 and he isn't a wide forward. That's no downer on him, he's a brilliant 9, tip of the spear player, and we've seen all we need to see to know he'd be a huge success playing in that way. He'd score a ton of goals and make a load of goals too.
If Klopp wanted to use him as 9 there were plenty of chances to do so.
I think Nunez will be used to the left, and I think he will do very well from there. He can score loads from the left just like Salah is doing very well from the right. The 9 is not the main goal scorer in Klopp's system.

What about Diaz and Jota then? I think there will be plenty of minutes to go around, and we will have injuries again.
Also, Salah's minutes will have to be managed in the future.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:54:17 am
Darwin Nunez:

Obviously, I still have many things to work on, for example my finishing. But I think the same thing is happening to me as happened to Suarez. In his second year, he tore it up.

I'm pleased that he acknowledges that he has margin for improvement in that area and not trying to twist XG stats. Good player with a lot of potential.

Has he been reading Peter the Red's posts on here?
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:09:35 pm
Has he been reading Peter the Red's posts on here?
:D
When I first saw him play he actually reminded me of a young Ronaldo.
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 12:03:26 pm
If Klopp wanted to use him as 9 there were plenty of chances to do so.
I think Nunez will be used to the left, and I think he will do very well from there. He can score loads from the left just like Salah is doing very well from the right. The 9 is not the main goal scorer in Klopp's system.

What about Diaz and Jota then? I think there will be plenty of minutes to go around, and we will have injuries again.
Also, Salah's minutes will have to be managed in the future.

He might end up playing there quite a bit. But I'd be very surprised if he was anywhere close to first choice there. And spending up to £80 million on Nunez for our left forward position would be an interesting decision. You'd of thought that there'd be other areas of the pitch to concern us before replacing Diaz after 4 months. There is absolutely no way we bought him thinking he'd mostly be used to the left. I'm sure we knew he could do a job out there and would end up playing some minutes there, but we did not spend that much on a player (and use up our whole budget on him) to compete with Diaz for a starting position.
I cant remember who the commentator was but think it was against Real Madrid but he was going on about how Klopp wants Nunez, Gakpo and salah to be fluid moving in in out of each others positions

Mad thing is, the game against us from what I remember he did most of his good work out wide. In fact Id go as far to say its one of the best individual performances against us under Klopp. I thought he was brilliant. He was a fucking nightmare to be honest
Jurgen spoke perfect sense about Nunez today. Nunez detractors please note ;)
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 02:00:58 pm
Jurgen spoke perfect sense about Nunez today. Nunez detractors please note ;)

What did he say?
Interesting what Klopp said about Nunez, also about learning the language and communication is key for Nunez. Understanding how to be part of the defensive unit sounds like a key part to counter-pressing. Klopp said he has a different style of defending and that he has a different skillset. I think Gakpo does the dirty work better than Nunez out of the box, Nunez is more a nuisance in and around the box.

I'm sure we'll see a massive improvement in him next season, and probably for the remainder of this season, he'll be a sub if injuries remain as they are.
Quote from: sattapaartridge on Today at 02:17:04 pm
Interesting what Klopp said about Nunez, also about learning the language and communication is key for Nunez. Understanding how to be part of the defensive unit sounds like a key part to counter-pressing. Klopp said he has a different style of defending and that he has a different skillset. I think Gakpo does the dirty work better than Nunez out of the box, Nunez is more a nuisance in and around the box.


I'm happy to guess we'll see almost no improvement in him defensively next season
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:12:14 pm
I'm happy to guess we'll see almost no improvement in him defensively next season

Whys that
