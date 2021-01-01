I can't remember a signing of ours that's been analysed and scrutinised almost to the point that people are almost waiting or wanting him fail- I say this if Nunez is sold without succeeding here we will regret it because he will score a lot somewhere else.



He already has a very respectable 15 goals this season - the season has been a bit stop for the team and him personally but overall I think he's shown great promise and has been slightly unfortunate not to have scored a few more.



It's naive to think that a player brought into the club to replace a leaving legend (Mane) and at a potentially record breaking fee for the club, wouldn't have a high level of scrutiny. Rightly or wrongly.I think Nunez has had a pretty fair reaction from Liverpool fans so far. Given the season we've had and the factors described above, there's been a pretty high level of patience with Nunez. That's driven by the fact he has enormous promise.I don't think it's derogatory or unfair for people to suggest he has areas of his game that require improvement if he wants to become a permanent fixture in the starting XI. Those areas of improvement are magnified in the No.9 role in our system compared with playing of the LHS.I don't think there's many people suggesting Nunez be sold. Equally I'd be amazed if the club are considering it this summer. However, if we continue to play a similar system going forward with the same demands of the front 3 then it's fair to assume that Nunez will need to take a bit of a leap in terms of his hold up play and off the ball attributes.The alternative is that we change our system or personnel to suit Nunez. My opinion is that we can't play Salah RF and Nunez as the No.9 in this current system without significant tactical tweaks or altering Salah's role significantly. If we continue with Salah, which we should, as a permanent fixture in the team next season then I don't see how this version Nunez plays regularly as a 9. I can see how it might work where you play Nunez as a 9 and some more midifielder-y type wide forwards (Diaz, Gakpo, Elliott potentially Jota). Or you have absolute machines in midfield that can cover the relatively weaker pressing skills you get from both Salah and Nunez (compared to what we've seen from Mane, Jota, Firmino, Diaz, Gakpo in those front 3 roles).How do you envision Nunez fitting into our system next season? And do you think he needs any improvements in his game to get there?