I can't remember a signing of ours that's been analysed and scrutinised almost to the point that people are almost waiting or wanting him fail- I say this if Nunez is sold without succeeding here we will regret it because he will score a lot somewhere else.



He already has a very respectable 15 goals this season - the season has been a bit stop for the team and him personally but overall I think he's shown great promise and has been slightly unfortunate not to have scored a few more.