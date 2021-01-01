You're all judging him (even though he's been sound) after coming into a side that has had a terrible season & then acting like they're legit criticisms.
It's bullshit.
There seems to be an ever growing tendency to over-exaggerate the weaknesses of some of our players.
People forget that the EPL is a very tough league to play in as there are few poor teams.
Sometimes the ball just doesnt run for you or the passes to you are poor etc.
On Monday it was Jota needs to be sold after 30 minutes but then he gets one assist and two goals. A player doesnt go from shit to scoring 2 goals over one game spell.
Gakpo was shite after playing 3 games for us.
People need to expect players to have poor moments in a game and to have poor games.
Nunez is not Firmino but neither he should be. Both have got their own strengths and Im confident that he has much more to show us. He and Gakpo are good buys. I am not concerned about our forwards as I think we probably have the best 5 in the league.
Everybodys confidence has been poor due to our poor run of games and it will take time to build up again.