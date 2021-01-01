« previous next »
Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7440 on: Yesterday at 11:57:02 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:26:09 pm
Nunez is a hybrid of Torres and Suarez. He will be scoring 20+ league goals for us per season long after Mo is retired ...

 ;D

Just let him be Nunez, he is certainly not a hybrid of the two greatest strikers of the last 20 years, although he has one or two similarities with Torres in his height pace and power.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7441 on: Today at 12:04:58 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:55:53 pm
You're all judging him (even though he's been sound) after coming into a side that has had a terrible season & then acting like they're legit criticisms.

It's bullshit.

There seems to be an ever growing tendency to over-exaggerate the weaknesses of some of our players.

People forget that the EPL is a very tough league to play in as there are few poor teams.

Sometimes the ball just doesnt run for you or the passes to you are poor etc.

On Monday it was Jota needs to be sold after 30 minutes but then he gets one assist and two goals. A player doesnt go from shit to scoring 2 goals over one game spell.

Gakpo was shite after playing 3 games for us.

People need to expect players to have poor moments in a game and to have poor games.

Nunez is not Firmino but neither he should be. Both have got their own strengths and Im confident that he has much more to show us. He and Gakpo are good buys. I am not concerned about our forwards as I think we probably have the best 5 in the league.

Everybodys confidence has been poor due to our poor run of games and it will take time to build up again.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7442 on: Today at 09:52:31 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:26:09 pm
Nunez is a hybrid of Torres and Suarez. He will be scoring 20+ league goals for us per season long after Mo is retired ...

You don't half post some shite like it is gospel  ;D
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7443 on: Today at 10:07:48 am
I find it amazing people were almost universally praising him earlier in the season when he was getting sent off, continually wandering offside and missing glaring chances, but now he's settled down a bit suddenly he's a bad fit? He has 15 in 37, which isn't great but is okay in a team that's been as dysfunctional as this one. It's certainly enough to give him a second season before deciding one way or another.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7444 on: Today at 10:08:38 am
Can't see how anyone can watch that last goal against Leeds and not be excited.

Nunez with a penetrating run across the Leeds back line, Trent with the ball more central and depeper with the vision and ability to pick him out with a pinpoint pass. Echoes of Gerrard picking out Suarez or Torres. 

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7445 on: Today at 11:10:57 am
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:08:38 am
Can't see how anyone can watch that last goal against Leeds and not be excited.

Nunez with a penetrating run across the Leeds back line, Trent with the ball more central and depeper with the vision and ability to pick him out with a pinpoint pass. Echoes of Gerrard picking out Suarez or Torres. 



Trent should depepper Darwin more frequently...
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7446 on: Today at 11:29:55 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:52:31 am
You don't half post some shite like it is gospel  ;D

If you can't see it, sorry but I can't help you ...
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7447 on: Today at 12:00:02 pm
I still think there's a LOT of improving to be done with Nunez - he's still quite unreliable with his touch & control of the ball, and his general game intellgence (wandering offside/crossing to no one) etc.

But he has all of the attributes you'd want in a CF - tall, great pace, strength, 2 footed.

It may not necessarily be next season, but in the next 3 or 4 years he should be one of the top 3 or 4 CF's in Europe with the right coaching.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7448 on: Today at 12:15:00 pm
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 12:00:02 pm

It may not necessarily be next season, but in the next 3 or 4 years he should be one of the top 3 or 4 CF's in Europe with the right coaching.

Someone needs to explain to me what a top CF is .... because I keep seeing a lot of comments about Darwin that categorize him as a development project when he's put up elite numbers for the last year and a half whenever hes played as a CF

The question is whether we're playing with a 9 or a false 9/10 role - if we're playing with a 9 he's about as good as it gets... if we're not we shouldn't have bought him and his future lies elsewhere
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7449 on: Today at 12:41:58 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:29:55 am
If you can't see it, sorry but I can't help you ...
Nunez and Suarez are absolutely nothing alike, passport aside. Considering they're both forwards, it's almost impressive to manage to declare players with such vast differences as similar
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7450 on: Today at 12:48:03 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:15:00 pm
Someone needs to explain to me what a top CF is .... because I keep seeing a lot of comments about Darwin that categorize him as a development project when he's put up elite numbers for the last year and a half whenever hes played as a CF

The question is whether we're playing with a 9 or a false 9/10 role - if we're playing with a 9 he's about as good as it gets... if we're not we shouldn't have bought him and his future lies elsewhere

Best post Ive seen before on Darwin yet
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7451 on: Today at 01:46:00 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:15:00 pm
Someone needs to explain to me what a top CF is .... because I keep seeing a lot of comments about Darwin that categorize him as a development project when he's put up elite numbers for the last year and a half whenever hes played as a CF

The question is whether we're playing with a 9 or a false 9/10 role - if we're playing with a 9 he's about as good as it gets... if we're not we shouldn't have bought him and his future lies elsewhere

Pretty much this! He isnt going to suddenly turn into a Suarez/Firmino hybrid and turn into a goal scoring/pressing monster and its ridiculous to expect him to. What he is and will only get better at in time is a pure number 9 in the Cavani/Zlatan mould who the sky really is the limit for.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7452 on: Today at 02:37:17 pm
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 01:46:00 pm
Pretty much this! He isnt going to suddenly turn into a Suarez/Firmino hybrid and turn into a goal scoring/pressing monster and its ridiculous to expect him to. What he is and will only get better at in time is a pure number 9 in the Cavani/Zlatan mould who the sky really is the limit for.


But that is rubbish,anybody who is fit can turn into a pressing monster & he is fit is he not or is "pressing" another part of the game that cannot be acquired ?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7453 on: Today at 02:44:32 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:37:17 pm

But that is rubbish,anybody who is fit can turn into a pressing monster & he is fit is he not or is "pressing" another part of the game that cannot be acquired ?

Think it's more the dropping deep, linking play and disrupting opposition 6s that he's struggled with.  He's an off-the-shoulder 9 and we're just not playing with one, which is why this is all very odd.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7454 on: Today at 02:52:28 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:15:00 pm
Someone needs to explain to me what a top CF is .... because I keep seeing a lot of comments about Darwin that categorize him as a development project when he's put up elite numbers for the last year and a half whenever hes played as a CF

The question is whether we're playing with a 9 or a false 9/10 role - if we're playing with a 9 he's about as good as it gets... if we're not we shouldn't have bought him and his future lies elsewhere
15 in 37 isn't 'elite numbers', and unless you're playing as a false nine, goals matter. His finishing for much of the season has been dodgy and that's what everyone expects to see him improve on next season.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7455 on: Today at 02:55:27 pm
If he had 22 goals right now (arbitrary) instead of 15 - I think there would be less discussion about him.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7456 on: Today at 02:58:51 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 02:52:28 pm
15 in 37 isn't 'elite numbers', and unless you're playing as a false nine, goals matter. His finishing for much of the season has been dodgy and that's what everyone expects to see him improve on next season.
Why would you claim 15 in 37? Why does a 1-minute appearance against Brighton count as a full game?

He has 0.73 golas + assist per 90-minutes, only Salah (0.77) and Fimrino (1.03) have a better record. Do you think Salah's numbers aren't elite either?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7457 on: Today at 02:58:56 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 02:52:28 pm
15 in 37 isn't 'elite numbers', and unless you're playing as a false nine, goals matter. His finishing for much of the season has been dodgy and that's what everyone expects to see him improve on next season.

The overall minutes he's played equates to 24 games.
