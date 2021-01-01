You're all judging him (even though he's been sound) after coming into a side that has had a terrible season & then acting like they're legit criticisms.



It's bullshit.



There seems to be an ever growing tendency to over-exaggerate the weaknesses of some of our players.People forget that the EPL is a very tough league to play in as there are few poor teams.Sometimes the ball just doesnt run for you or the passes to you are poor etc.On Monday it was Jota needs to be sold after 30 minutes but then he gets one assist and two goals. A player doesnt go from shit to scoring 2 goals over one game spell.Gakpo was shite after playing 3 games for us.People need to expect players to have poor moments in a game and to have poor games.Nunez is not Firmino but neither he should be. Both have got their own strengths and Im confident that he has much more to show us. He and Gakpo are good buys. I am not concerned about our forwards as I think we probably have the best 5 in the league.Everybodys confidence has been poor due to our poor run of games and it will take time to build up again.