Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 04:07:48 pm
tubby:
I dunno, I just don't see how he fits in right now.  Gakpo is first choice through the middle and I fully expect Jota and Diaz to be ahead of him for the left-sided spot.  He might get a few sub appearances as a centre forward or on the left but he won't be first choice.

I don't think Gakpo can play every single game, I also don't think Gakpo is suitable for every type of opponent we play.

I think right now we are trying to figure out exactly how we are going to primarily play, and we are just about getting a grasp of it. Gakpo is more suited to it right now so we are figuring out with him at the charge, but I think we will figure out Nunez in the system too, in fact I think we will have to.

We could sell Nunez and get a player similar to Gakpo as another figure in attack, which runs the risk of making us a bit one dimensional (even at our best we had Origi to be different, but not we have a player who is a starter in his own right as well). I think we have to figure out how to play with a different style of striker to have alternative options, to have a rotation which is a different style for different challenges

I think we as a team don't really know the basics of this new system though, but we are getting there. I think we get this down to a science and then we start to ask "Ok now we work Nunez into this too"

And hell for all we know Nunez is becoming more adaptable to this style as well.

If we go for more of the same in attack, as effective as it is, we run a risk of having no real solutions when it isn't effective
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 04:08:04 pm
Fromola:
He'd have filled his boots last night against that defence.

He would do again at the weekend, I feel. That said, I can't see why Klopp would change it, really. Personally I'd lose one of the midfielders and just put him in.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 04:13:35 pm
disgraced cake:
He would do again at the weekend, I feel. That said, I can't see why Klopp would change it, really. Personally I'd lose one of the midfielders and just put him in.

I would change him for a striker and see if we can in fact compensate for the less pressing for a more direct and potent attacker. If we can, then fantastic we have another way to play.

I think he is good enough that even when he doesn't fit he creates a lot. If we can try and work around his edges and make it fit in a system, god knows how potent he can be
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 04:17:23 pm
disgraced cake:
He would do again at the weekend, I feel. That said, I can't see why Klopp would change it, really. Personally I'd lose one of the midfielders and just put him in.

How do you facilitate the new Trent position with only 2 midfielders?

My thought was that in possession we looked a bit 3-4-3 (or a variation of that) and 4-3-3 without the ball.

How do you facilitate another forward without exposing yourself hugely during transitions? In essence you would be proposing we are 3-3-4 in possession. How does the double pivot work? Or does Fabinho move to a hybrid No6 LHS No8.

I havent thought it through so might be possible. Good to hear your thoughts  on how the midfield in particular would set up, in and out of possession
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 04:46:53 pm
Stockholm Syndrome:
I don't think Gakpo can play every single game, I also don't think Gakpo is suitable for every type of opponent we play.

I think right now we are trying to figure out exactly how we are going to primarily play, and we are just about getting a grasp of it. Gakpo is more suited to it right now so we are figuring out with him at the charge, but I think we will figure out Nunez in the system too, in fact I think we will have to.

We could sell Nunez and get a player similar to Gakpo as another figure in attack, which runs the risk of making us a bit one dimensional (even at our best we had Origi to be different, but not we have a player who is a starter in his own right as well). I think we have to figure out how to play with a different style of striker to have alternative options, to have a rotation which is a different style for different challenges

I think we as a team don't really know the basics of this new system though, but we are getting there. I think we get this down to a science and then we start to ask "Ok now we work Nunez into this too"

And hell for all we know Nunez is becoming more adaptable to this style as well.

If we go for more of the same in attack, as effective as it is, we run a risk of having no real solutions when it isn't effective

I mean, I would start Nunez centrally ahead of anyone else, no matter what formation we play.  But Klopp isn't doing that at all, he's replaced him with Gakpo, and when he's not available, Jota is playing through the middle.

Hopefully Nunez gets more time up top to learn how to play with his back to goal more and link play, but he's really an off the shoulder striker and I think the coaching team just couldn't make it work with our build up play and defending from the front.

I honestly wouldn't be shocked if he moved on in the next couple of seasons.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 04:48:02 pm
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/R26kwGAWSkw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/R26kwGAWSkw</a>

Klopp seemed quite happy with his pressing at least at one point last night.

"Oh my god Darwin"
"Yes Darwin!"

Maybe part of his excitement was that he's showing some of what he's learning in training about our press. The work rate has always been there with Núñez, but it takes more than just work rate to lead our press. That doesn't mean he can't learn though.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 04:55:34 pm
JasonF:
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/R26kwGAWSkw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/R26kwGAWSkw</a>

Klopp seemed quite happy with his pressing at least at one point last night.

"Oh my god Darwin"
"Yes Darwin!"

Maybe part of his excitement was that he's showing some of what he's learning in training about our press. The work rate has always been there with Núñez, but it takes more than just work rate to lead our press. That doesn't mean he can't learn though.

It seemed like Klopp wasn't happy?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 04:58:45 pm
newterp:
It seemed like Klopp wasn't happy?
Quote
"I think we forced a lot of errors, [scored] sensational goals, counter-pressing-wise it was the best for, I want to say, decades. My favourite part was in the 92nd minute - four players chased the poor boy on the ball from Leeds.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 05:02:16 pm
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 05:04:17 pm
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 05:19:41 pm
I doubt he will, but I would love to see him get a start against Nottingham Forest if he's fit. He could really trouble them
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 06:44:20 pm
tubby:
I dunno, I just don't see how he fits in right now.  Gakpo is first choice through the middle and I fully expect Jota and Diaz to be ahead of him for the left-sided spot.  He might get a few sub appearances as a centre forward or on the left but he won't be first choice.

Same. I dont see it rn. He cant press that well to be honest. Lets see, hope Im
Proven wrong
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 08:26:21 pm
Songs to Sing:
Same. I dont see it rn. He cant press that well to be honest. Lets see, hope Im
Proven wrong

To be honest, I liked the look of the Darwin-Gakpo-Salah front 3. He is a fantastic out ball from deep if he can be found because of his pace. Still very very raw and there's parts of his game that will always frustrate but if go by his history he does well in his 2nd season so hopefully we'll see that big improvement next season.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 08:30:26 pm
Songs to Sing:
Same. I dont see it rn. He cant press that well to be honest. Lets see, hope Im
Proven wrong

I think it's hard to project how Nunez fits into the current set up. However, it's worth bearing in mind that the tactical set up will evolve, maybe with Jota and Diaz being available, over time and Nunez will evolve as a player.

At this point though it's really intriguing to think how we may make Nunez work in 'our' system. In terms of 'our' system, I'm really defining that as how we've seen various incarnations of our front 3 function in Klopp's tenure. We've had different players, with different skillsets, play that role and as such there have been some there have been differences over time  However, we've very rarely played with a No.9 who wants to play on the shoulder of the last defender. Maybe Origi for a bit in that spell during the 2015/16 season before he got injured.

A lot of Nunez's strengths are about pace and power and playing on the shoulder of the last defender and being that constant goal scoring threat. What we've looked for in our No.9's in recent years (and now Gakpo) is someone who is happy to drop deep in that half space between a No.9 and No.10. Someone who is comfortable receiving the ball with their back to goal and bringing others into play. And out of possession someone who can effectively press the deeper midfielders and/or centre backs from the opposing team and cut off passing lanes.

I think the qualities we've looked for in that central attacking position correlate relatively well with where Nunez's apparent current weaknesses reside. I'm convinced the club and Klopp must have known this before and that's why I'm relatively confident they have (or did have) a plan on how to integrate Nunez and evolve us tactically. Maybe that didn't come to fruition due to injures and the team's form this season. Maybe it's something we'll see next season. Alternatively it could be that we've moved past Nunez. In the way we did with Keita between him signing a pre-deal and him joining.

What I would say is that in the current system it's hard to see how Nunez flourishes without developing some of the weaker areas of his game considerably. Additionally, we may not play the same way next season and beyond. There may be plans to evolve both the system and Nunez as a player to get the best out of more traditional No.9 without compromising the structure of the team too much. I think it's a bit of a waiting game and next season will be the acid test.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 08:41:13 pm
Songs to Sing:
Same. I dont see it rn. He cant press that well to be honest. Lets see, hope Im
Proven wrong

I hate this, it's a cop out and is used to be able to post bollocks about players. We've seen it so many times over the years, player doesn't make an instant impact and all the "experts" come out with a load of nonsense like 'he can't press', 'he isn't composed and can't finish', 'he'll never get used to the physicality of the league'. Then once a player proves them wrong, they'll hark back to that comment and go 'look, I wanted him to come good'.

It's bollocks and you know it when posting.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 04:20:02 am
Darwin Nunez is gonna be a top class striker, it's happening.  Hasn't been easy for him settling in having only ever lived in latin countries and our team being all over the shop with injuries.    Despite all that he's now on 15 goals in 37 games.    I see a lot of first season Suarez in him, hopefully the second season is similar minus the biting.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 04:21:50 am
tubby:
I mean, I would start Nunez centrally ahead of anyone else, no matter what formation we play.  But Klopp isn't doing that at all, he's replaced him with Gakpo, and when he's not available, Jota is playing through the middle.

Hopefully Nunez gets more time up top to learn how to play with his back to goal more and link play, but he's really an off the shoulder striker and I think the coaching team just couldn't make it work with our build up play and defending from the front.

I honestly wouldn't be shocked if he moved on in the next couple of seasons.

All things equal and all players fit I feel our best front 3 is Diaz/Darwin/Mo.   
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 04:41:37 am
Darwin will likely score 20 goals this season, and, if he stays fit, at least 30 goals next season.

The chances of Darwin being sold are only slightly better than the chances of a shiny, bronze 20-foot statue of Margaret Thatcher being erected on the Liverpool waterfront, to be the new face of the city, welcoming all and sundry to Liverpool with a cheery wave.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 07:04:31 am
He needs to learn to press effectively and work on his shooting, when he does he will be posting Haaland/Salah numbers.. I have a feeling over time we will see Diaz move to the right and Nunez being the goal scorer from the left, a mirror of what Salah does today.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 07:47:24 am
FLRed67:
Darwin will likely score 20 goals this season, and, if he stays fit, at least 30 goals next season.

The chances of Darwin being sold are only slightly better than the chances of a shiny, bronze 20-foot statue of Margaret Thatcher being erected on the Liverpool waterfront, to be the new face of the city, welcoming all and sundry to Liverpool with a cheery wave.


All the new players need a bit of time, Diaz, now he's back from long-term injury will probably need some time as if he'd just joined.  We all need to show some patience as there's only a few that really hit the ground running.  Darwin will be a different proposition next season and I actually think Gakpo will become massive for us and the way we play.

The Statue of Misery.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 10:27:21 am
Lovely finish for his goal, those are the types he was missing earlier this season.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 10:36:44 am
Draex:
He needs to learn to press effectively and work on his shooting, when he does he will be posting Haaland/Salah numbers.. I have a feeling over time we will see Diaz move to the right and Nunez being the goal scorer from the left, a mirror of what Salah does today.

I have criticised his pressing but I dont think its that which is the issue, its the hold up play. It was the game against Brentford where the ball hardly stuck and kept coming back. Our old front three they got us up the pitch because they looked after the ball.

We need him to develop that part of the game. We are not City, we will still play the big long pass forward and he needs to look after much better if he wants to become a permanent fixture up front.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 11:21:09 am

His movements already world class. His first touch finishing too. Also if we go back to wining the ball back early he got pace to burn. We just need to play to his strengths which can't happen with this midfield.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 11:52:40 am
killer-heels:
I have criticised his pressing but I dont think its that which is the issue, its the hold up play. It was the game against Brentford where the ball hardly stuck and kept coming back. Our old front three they got us up the pitch because they looked after the ball.

We need him to develop that part of the game. We are not City, we will still play the big long pass forward and he needs to look after much better if he wants to become a permanent fixture up front.

I agree its about pressing, positional aspects when off the ball and hold up play.

I dont have any issues with his finishing, movement, technical ability or physical capabilities. I think he has the tools to work on his weaknesses that are potentially amplified in our current team and system.

But itll need hard work and patience. All players need work and refinement but out of the major forwards weve had playing for us regularly over the last 5-6 years, Nunez is the one who is less plug and play. His upside is significant though. Hes hugely talented and in other systems might be ideal already.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 01:25:55 pm
Jookie:
I agree its about pressing, positional aspects when off the ball and hold up play.

I dont have any issues with his finishing, movement, technical ability or physical capabilities. I think he has the tools to work on his weaknesses that are potentially amplified in our current team and system.

But itll need hard work and patience. All players need work and refinement but out of the major forwards weve had playing for us regularly over the last 5-6 years, Nunez is the one who is less plug and play. His upside is significant though. Hes hugely talented and in other systems might be ideal already.

That's why the concerns. He is not the finished product you expect from a big money signing. Usually you expect them to bed in for a couple months and then get going. With Darwin, its pretty clear he has a lot of brilliant attributes and his attitude and aggression are great on the pitch, but he's just so raw that there's certain things he's still learning at a basic level. His movement is great, but, and he has been improving on this, his offside awareness is just plain bad at times. His decision making at times is just bizarre, or kindly put, unpredictable. He has a lot of pace and he's physically dominant but getting him into games currently is not as intuitive as it should be. I still say he will be a prolific striker for us but what bothers me is that we spent a pretty big chunk of money on a player that would need so much development. If it was a fee like Gakpo, you sort of get it (who, by the way, I feel is growing into one of our most consistent attacking players now), but he could potentially be one of our most expensive transfers till date which seems like something that the recruitment team or whoever recommended him as good for that outlay should be accountable for. In hindsight, this just wasnt a good deal regardless of how it works out in the future.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 02:44:32 pm
AmanShah21:
That's why the concerns. He is not the finished product you expect from a big money signing. Usually you expect them to bed in for a couple months and then get going. With Darwin, its pretty clear he has a lot of brilliant attributes and his attitude and aggression are great on the pitch, but he's just so raw that there's certain things he's still learning at a basic level. His movement is great, but, and he has been improving on this, his offside awareness is just plain bad at times. His decision making at times is just bizarre, or kindly put, unpredictable. He has a lot of pace and he's physically dominant but getting him into games currently is not as intuitive as it should be. I still say he will be a prolific striker for us but what bothers me is that we spent a pretty big chunk of money on a player that would need so much development. If it was a fee like Gakpo, you sort of get it (who, by the way, I feel is growing into one of our most consistent attacking players now), but he could potentially be one of our most expensive transfers till date which seems like something that the recruitment team or whoever recommended him as good for that outlay should be accountable for. In hindsight, this just wasnt a good deal regardless of how it works out in the future.

VAR hasn't helped the play off the last defender type striker either. Every goal he scores will be held up for a VAR check with the automated offsides even stricter.

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 03:52:07 pm
I'm really not seeing any issues with his decision making or 'offside awareness' to be honest. He's not much of a  hold up man (slightly clumsy touch on occasion) and he doesn't press very well. Those are the issues. But he's basically outstanding at the whole business of getting and scoring chances. Yes he's underperformed his xg this season but next season he'll probably over perform it, it's mostly just variance I suspect.

And I'm not convinced his weaknesses are a matter of being 'raw' either. They're just not who he is. It's like claiming Henderson is raw because he's not outstanding under pressure. Which isn't to say he can't improve them, but I'd only expect so much from him at this point. He's a tip of the spear player, ultimately that isn't going to change much.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 03:57:30 pm
DelTrotter:
Another lovely finish to the collection for the man who can't finish and is never clinical.
He is a poor finisher he just gets a high volume of chances which is a credit to him also. Not sold on him personally but he's very talented.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 05:47:37 pm
koptommy93:
He is a poor finisher he just gets a high volume of chances which is a credit to him also. Not sold on him personally but he's very talented.

Our greatest ever was a bit shit when we first signed him,the lad just needs to stop snatching which is something we know that he is able to do.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 06:24:13 pm
Knight:
I'm really not seeing any issues with his decision making or 'offside awareness' to be honest. He's not much of a  hold up man (slightly clumsy touch on occasion) and he doesn't press very well. Those are the issues. But he's basically outstanding at the whole business of getting and scoring chances. Yes he's underperformed his xg this season but next season he'll probably over perform it, it's mostly just variance I suspect.

And I'm not convinced his weaknesses are a matter of being 'raw' either. They're just not who he is. It's like claiming Henderson is raw because he's not outstanding under pressure. Which isn't to say he can't improve them, but I'd only expect so much from him at this point. He's a tip of the spear player, ultimately that isn't going to change much.

I am sure he will come good. My concern is the original deal to bring him in because it now seems like an odd purchase for that kind of fee. And the comparisons with Hendo makes no sense. Hendo is past his prime and you dont expect him to be able to get rid of his technical weaknesses. With Darwin that isnt the case. You can see loads that he is good at, but also much that needs work. I call him raw because he looks like a player we'll have to develop and coach into what we need.

I like him but I think there are obvious weaknesses to his game. His first touch isnt consistent enough. You expect a few to get away from him but not as many because against deeper defenses, a bad touch is lost possession. He has a good shot on him but his placement needs work. His pressing needs work. His link up play needs work. He isnt terrible at any of this but he is not at the level we expect. His biggest plus is that he has the physical attributes to learn what he needs but its strange to think he isnt raw for what we need on a consistent basis.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 07:00:47 pm
koptommy93:
He is a poor finisher he just gets a high volume of chances which is a credit to him also. Not sold on him personally but he's very talented.

You could say that about Ronaldo though who has broke all-time goalscoring records.

Suarez always had a high volume of chances and missed absolute sitters but would bang in a corker.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 07:05:41 pm
AmanShah21:
I am sure he will come good. My concern is the original deal to bring him in because it now seems like an odd purchase for that kind of fee. And the comparisons with Hendo makes no sense. Hendo is past his prime and you dont expect him to be able to get rid of his technical weaknesses. With Darwin that isnt the case. You can see loads that he is good at, but also much that needs work. I call him raw because he looks like a player we'll have to develop and coach into what we need.

I like him but I think there are obvious weaknesses to his game. His first touch isnt consistent enough. You expect a few to get away from him but not as many because against deeper defenses, a bad touch is lost possession. He has a good shot on him but his placement needs work. His pressing needs work. His link up play needs work. He isnt terrible at any of this but he is not at the level we expect. His biggest plus is that he has the physical attributes to learn what he needs but its strange to think he isnt raw for what we need on a consistent basis.

The issue with him is we signed him to evolve a ready-made top team (i.e. Haaland with City). Instead the team went to shit, mainly down to neglecting the midfield, and rather than evolution Klopp has to start ripping things up slightly and more revolution than evolution in the summer. Nunez will have to show Klopp he's a key part of that process, but we're not the team he signed for.

He started slow which didn't help. He won us a point at Fulham off the bench but it's still two dropped (maybe we win if he starts and we play better). Then the Palace sending off when he could have stayed on and helped us win the game. He then missed the dire defeat at United rather than helping us get something. The season doesn't unravel so much if we get better results in those games and then it's a more seamless situation for him to adapt to.
