Same. I dont see it rn. He cant press that well to be honest. Lets see, hope Im

Proven wrong



I think it's hard to project how Nunez fits into the current set up. However, it's worth bearing in mind that the tactical set up will evolve, maybe with Jota and Diaz being available, over time and Nunez will evolve as a player.At this point though it's really intriguing to think how we may make Nunez work in 'our' system. In terms of 'our' system, I'm really defining that as how we've seen various incarnations of our front 3 function in Klopp's tenure. We've had different players, with different skillsets, play that role and as such there have been some there have been differences over time However, we've very rarely played with a No.9 who wants to play on the shoulder of the last defender. Maybe Origi for a bit in that spell during the 2015/16 season before he got injured.A lot of Nunez's strengths are about pace and power and playing on the shoulder of the last defender and being that constant goal scoring threat. What we've looked for in our No.9's in recent years (and now Gakpo) is someone who is happy to drop deep in that half space between a No.9 and No.10. Someone who is comfortable receiving the ball with their back to goal and bringing others into play. And out of possession someone who can effectively press the deeper midfielders and/or centre backs from the opposing team and cut off passing lanes.I think the qualities we've looked for in that central attacking position correlate relatively well with where Nunez's apparent current weaknesses reside. I'm convinced the club and Klopp must have known this before and that's why I'm relatively confident they have (or did have) a plan on how to integrate Nunez and evolve us tactically. Maybe that didn't come to fruition due to injures and the team's form this season. Maybe it's something we'll see next season. Alternatively it could be that we've moved past Nunez. In the way we did with Keita between him signing a pre-deal and him joining.What I would say is that in the current system it's hard to see how Nunez flourishes without developing some of the weaker areas of his game considerably. Additionally, we may not play the same way next season and beyond. There may be plans to evolve both the system and Nunez as a player to get the best out of more traditional No.9 without compromising the structure of the team too much. I think it's a bit of a waiting game and next season will be the acid test.