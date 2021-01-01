I dunno, I just don't see how he fits in right now. Gakpo is first choice through the middle and I fully expect Jota and Diaz to be ahead of him for the left-sided spot. He might get a few sub appearances as a centre forward or on the left but he won't be first choice.



I don't think Gakpo can play every single game, I also don't think Gakpo is suitable for every type of opponent we play.I think right now we are trying to figure out exactly how we are going to primarily play, and we are just about getting a grasp of it. Gakpo is more suited to it right now so we are figuring out with him at the charge, but I think we will figure out Nunez in the system too, in fact I think we will have to.We could sell Nunez and get a player similar to Gakpo as another figure in attack, which runs the risk of making us a bit one dimensional (even at our best we had Origi to be different, but not we have a player who is a starter in his own right as well). I think we have to figure out how to play with a different style of striker to have alternative options, to have a rotation which is a different style for different challengesI think we as a team don't really know the basics of this new system though, but we are getting there. I think we get this down to a science and then we start to ask "Ok now we work Nunez into this too"And hell for all we know Nunez is becoming more adaptable to this style as well.If we go for more of the same in attack, as effective as it is, we run a risk of having no real solutions when it isn't effective