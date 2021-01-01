« previous next »
I dunno, I just don't see how he fits in right now.  Gakpo is first choice through the middle and I fully expect Jota and Diaz to be ahead of him for the left-sided spot.  He might get a few sub appearances as a centre forward or on the left but he won't be first choice.

I don't think Gakpo can play every single game, I also don't think Gakpo is suitable for every type of opponent we play.

I think right now we are trying to figure out exactly how we are going to primarily play, and we are just about getting a grasp of it. Gakpo is more suited to it right now so we are figuring out with him at the charge, but I think we will figure out Nunez in the system too, in fact I think we will have to.

We could sell Nunez and get a player similar to Gakpo as another figure in attack, which runs the risk of making us a bit one dimensional (even at our best we had Origi to be different, but not we have a player who is a starter in his own right as well). I think we have to figure out how to play with a different style of striker to have alternative options, to have a rotation which is a different style for different challenges

I think we as a team don't really know the basics of this new system though, but we are getting there. I think we get this down to a science and then we start to ask "Ok now we work Nunez into this too"

And hell for all we know Nunez is becoming more adaptable to this style as well.

If we go for more of the same in attack, as effective as it is, we run a risk of having no real solutions when it isn't effective
He'd have filled his boots last night against that defence.

He would do again at the weekend, I feel. That said, I can't see why Klopp would change it, really. Personally I'd lose one of the midfielders and just put him in.
He would do again at the weekend, I feel. That said, I can't see why Klopp would change it, really. Personally I'd lose one of the midfielders and just put him in.

I would change him for a striker and see if we can in fact compensate for the less pressing for a more direct and potent attacker. If we can, then fantastic we have another way to play.

I think he is good enough that even when he doesn't fit he creates a lot. If we can try and work around his edges and make it fit in a system, god knows how potent he can be
He would do again at the weekend, I feel. That said, I can't see why Klopp would change it, really. Personally I'd lose one of the midfielders and just put him in.

How do you facilitate the new Trent position with only 2 midfielders?

My thought was that in possession we looked a bit 3-4-3 (or a variation of that) and 4-3-3 without the ball.

How do you facilitate another forward without exposing yourself hugely during transitions? In essence you would be proposing we are 3-3-4 in possession. How does the double pivot work? Or does Fabinho move to a hybrid No6 LHS No8.

I havent thought it through so might be possible. Good to hear your thoughts  on how the midfield in particular would set up, in and out of possession
I don't think Gakpo can play every single game, I also don't think Gakpo is suitable for every type of opponent we play.

I think right now we are trying to figure out exactly how we are going to primarily play, and we are just about getting a grasp of it. Gakpo is more suited to it right now so we are figuring out with him at the charge, but I think we will figure out Nunez in the system too, in fact I think we will have to.

We could sell Nunez and get a player similar to Gakpo as another figure in attack, which runs the risk of making us a bit one dimensional (even at our best we had Origi to be different, but not we have a player who is a starter in his own right as well). I think we have to figure out how to play with a different style of striker to have alternative options, to have a rotation which is a different style for different challenges

I think we as a team don't really know the basics of this new system though, but we are getting there. I think we get this down to a science and then we start to ask "Ok now we work Nunez into this too"

And hell for all we know Nunez is becoming more adaptable to this style as well.

If we go for more of the same in attack, as effective as it is, we run a risk of having no real solutions when it isn't effective

I mean, I would start Nunez centrally ahead of anyone else, no matter what formation we play.  But Klopp isn't doing that at all, he's replaced him with Gakpo, and when he's not available, Jota is playing through the middle.

Hopefully Nunez gets more time up top to learn how to play with his back to goal more and link play, but he's really an off the shoulder striker and I think the coaching team just couldn't make it work with our build up play and defending from the front.

I honestly wouldn't be shocked if he moved on in the next couple of seasons.
Klopp seemed quite happy with his pressing at least at one point last night.

"Oh my god Darwin"
"Yes Darwin!"

Maybe part of his excitement was that he's showing some of what he's learning in training about our press. The work rate has always been there with Núñez, but it takes more than just work rate to lead our press. That doesn't mean he can't learn though.
Klopp seemed quite happy with his pressing at least at one point last night.

"Oh my god Darwin"
"Yes Darwin!"

Maybe part of his excitement was that he's showing some of what he's learning in training about our press. The work rate has always been there with Núñez, but it takes more than just work rate to lead our press. That doesn't mean he can't learn though.

It seemed like Klopp wasn't happy?
"I think we forced a lot of errors, [scored] sensational goals, counter-pressing-wise it was the best for, I want to say, decades. My favourite part was in the 92nd minute - four players chased the poor boy on the ball from Leeds.
I doubt he will, but I would love to see him get a start against Nottingham Forest if he's fit. He could really trouble them
I dunno, I just don't see how he fits in right now.  Gakpo is first choice through the middle and I fully expect Jota and Diaz to be ahead of him for the left-sided spot.  He might get a few sub appearances as a centre forward or on the left but he won't be first choice.

Same. I dont see it rn. He cant press that well to be honest. Lets see, hope Im
Proven wrong
