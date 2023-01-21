Don't compare him with a 40-goal striker LOL. At the end of the day, Haaland's xG differential is a lot better and you're a lot more confident of him scoring when he's clean through.



If we want to be back challenging then we need our big money to be scoring more goals. It's as simple as that. No need to twist stats.



The issue is that he is being compared to Haaland. That has been the problem all along.Given that he has been sacrificed and played wide then 8 goals from 1491 minutes in the League is decent. Last season he got 26 in 28 League games. Give him a run in a functioning team and he will score goals. It is bizarre Nunez has 14 goals in all comps this season yet is dissed as a poor finisher. Jota who was renowned for his finishing has 0 in his last 32 games.Nunez only came on in the 60th minute but had far more output than Jota.