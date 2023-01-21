« previous next »
Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!

Asam

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 10:16:48 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:42:37 pm
Shit didn't realise we have to give him back after todays game.

thats not including his wages either so its actually worse than that, not to forget we probably wont make top 4 this season because hes performed to a sub par level, so hes got his share of the blame there too
robertobaggio37

  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 10:20:18 pm
Hes not a bad player, but I dont think hes the answer to our striker question. Hes always drifting to the left side of the pitch which is a worry considering thats where Diaz will play, no to mention Gakpo.

Next season will be critical for him.
Al 666

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 10:20:59 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:39:13 pm
Does he consistently miss big chances? And are you confident that Darwin will score when he's clean through?

You do realise that the player who has missed the most big chances this season is Haaland with 20. In 17-18 Mo missed 23 big chances most of them coming in the first half of the season.
Al 666

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 10:22:39 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 10:16:48 pm
thats not including his wages either so its actually worse than that, not to forget we probably wont make top 4 this season because hes performed to a sub par level, so hes got his share of the blame there too

He is basically a 1 in 2 striker at 23 in his first season in the Prem. You will be blaming him for the Ukraine war and cancer next.
Capon Debaser

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 10:26:03 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 10:16:48 pm
thats not including his wages either so its actually worse than that, not to forget we probably wont make top 4 this season because hes performed to a sub par level, so hes got his share of the blame there too
Poor bastard cant catch a break eh?

We should get him mopping up around the ground an that to bring the price of his goals down. Put him in the canteen on the Finders Crispy Pancake Grill and cook for the lads at dinner. Empty the mop buckets. Iron the Sails on John henrys Yacht etc  like an expensive YTS player




nerdster4

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 10:29:59 pm
Klopp has so many decisions to make

I am overall disappointed with how Nunez has played but thé dysfunctionality around him might be to blame
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 10:32:29 pm
As I said earlier, he should just hang around the half way line barely touching the ball, only way a player can get credit on here. Those forwards who try to get in dangerous positions or try to make a difference at the top end of the pitch are wasting their time.
farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 10:34:13 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:32:29 pm
As I said earlier, he should just hang around the half way line barely touching the ball, only way a player can get credit on here. Those forwards who try to get in dangerous positions or try to make a difference at the top end of the pitch are wasting their time.
Yep. Fabinho is nearly matching his xG.
Capon Debaser

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 10:34:54 pm
Reminds me of the Suarez thread this thread in his first year an a half. Remember loads talking about Suarez. 'Not a natural finisher' , 'We should sign Nikica Jelavić from the Gers. Now he knows where the goal is. Hell take us to the next level'

Yeah with all his 12 goals in 80 games PARP :lmao
MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 10:35:39 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:20:59 pm
You do realise that the player who has missed the most big chances this season is Haaland with 20. In 17-18 Mo missed 23 big chances most of them coming in the first half of the season.
Don't compare him with a 40-goal striker LOL. At the end of the day, Haaland's xG differential is a lot better and you're a lot more confident of him scoring when he's clean through.

If we want to be back challenging then we need our big money to be scoring more goals. It's as simple as that. No need to twist stats.
farawayred

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 10:38:43 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:35:39 pm
Don't compare him with a 40-goal striker LOL. At the end of the day, Haaland's xG differential is a lot better and you're a lot more confident of him scoring when he's clean through.

You are moving the goalposts, mate. You bring an argument, get a counter-argument, and then you say don't compare that...

Using stats on face value without deep understanding is a tricky thing. Stats are like a mini skirt - give you a pretty good idea, but hide the most important things.
MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 10:39:42 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 10:38:43 pm
You are moving the goalposts, mate. You bring an argument, get a counter-argument, and then you say don't compare that...

Using stats on face value without deep understanding is a tricky thing. Stats are like a mini skirt - give you a pretty good idea, but hide the most important things.
It's ironic to compare him with a 40-goal striker or a seasoned goalscorer like Mo. I literally asked him to compare his xG with his actual goals which is the xG differential.
farawayred

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 10:42:02 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:39:42 pm
It's ironic to compare him with a 40-goal striker or a seasoned goalscorer like Mo.
I agree. But you brought up the missing chances as a measure, which Al replied to.
Al 666

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 10:58:47 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:35:39 pm
Don't compare him with a 40-goal striker LOL. At the end of the day, Haaland's xG differential is a lot better and you're a lot more confident of him scoring when he's clean through.

If we want to be back challenging then we need our big money to be scoring more goals. It's as simple as that. No need to twist stats.

The issue is that he is being compared to Haaland. That has been the problem all along.

Given that he has been sacrificed and played wide then 8 goals from 1491 minutes in the League is decent. Last season he got 26 in 28 League games. Give him a run in a functioning team and he will score goals. It is bizarre Nunez has 14 goals in all comps this season yet is dissed as a poor finisher. Jota who was renowned for his finishing has 0 in his last 32 games.

Nunez only came on in the 60th minute but had far more output than Jota. 
Asam

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 11:02:25 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 10:26:03 pm
Poor bastard cant catch a break eh?

We should get him mopping up around the ground an that to bring the price of his goals down. Put him in the canteen on the Finders Crispy Pancake Grill and cook for the lads at dinner. Empty the mop buckets. Iron the Sails on John henrys Yacht etc  like an expensive YTS player

 :scarf
Asam

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 11:07:26 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:58:47 pm
The issue is that he is being compared to Haaland. That has been the problem all along.

Given that he has been sacrificed and played wide then 8 goals from 1491 minutes in the League is decent. Last season he got 26 in 28 League games. Give him a run in a functioning team and he will score goals. It is bizarre Nunez has 14 goals in all comps this season yet is dissed as a poor finisher. Jota who was renowned for his finishing has 0 in his last 32 games.

Nunez only came on in the 60th minute but had far more output than Jota.

Hes our most expensive striker ever, who do you want him to be compared to? Sean Dundee? who gives a fuck about what he did last season playing for another team in a different league, hes here now and paid very well to perform, he does many things really well, hes border line world class
with the exception of his goal scoring, hes got work to do, theres no shame in that
