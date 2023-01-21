The issue is that he is being compared to Haaland. That has been the problem all along.
Given that he has been sacrificed and played wide then 8 goals from 1491 minutes in the League is decent. Last season he got 26 in 28 League games. Give him a run in a functioning team and he will score goals. It is bizarre Nunez has 14 goals in all comps this season yet is dissed as a poor finisher. Jota who was renowned for his finishing has 0 in his last 32 games.
Nunez only came on in the 60th minute but had far more output than Jota.
Hes our most expensive striker ever, who do you want him to be compared to? Sean Dundee? who gives a fuck about what he did last season playing for another team in a different league, hes here now and paid very well to perform, he does many things really well, hes border line world class
with the exception of his goal scoring, hes got work to do, theres no shame in that