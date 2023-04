Indeed. For "creating chaos" we had Origi who went for free. No big club should build his tactics around "chaos". "Chaos" could be plan B, but plan A should be the opposite of "chaos", which is "order".



Well I think you make a very important point. For years, our system worked so well and it wasn't based on chaos, even to the point where our pressing methods altered and we became ruthlessly efficient and all the parts worked in tandem. Chaos doesn't really fit in with that if that's what Jurgen is trying to get back to.And if he isn't trying to get back to that, then you'd think Nunez would get more time centrally. But what he would bring to our play off the ball is questionable in that role, and he's not good enough in an old fashioned sense to be a wrecking ball up there. So either we've signed him to change styles, or we've signed him to play a different role. And at the moment it looks like neither.