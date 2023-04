He had no problem getting involved before January. His issue was composure in front of goal. I dont think moving him out wide helps with his involvement either. Hes someone who plays on the last man. Even on the wing he needs a cross or long ball otherwise hes ineffective. Hes not good in the build up, not good getting the ball to feet and cant run at or inside defenders. Were treating him as Adama Traore at the moment and just using his pace to take defenders on the outside.



But that composure issue is beyond a shot at goal, its on his technical ability. It is tough to build a system around someone who cannot hold the ball up. So I agree with with shifting in space and focusing on changing that false 9 core. I am certain he would be an insane no9 but considering our system, I think we need to bank more Gakpo and Diaz to make others upfront tick, purely because the current squad cannot bring the best out of him in this system