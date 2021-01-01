« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 177 178 179 180 181 [182]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 478913 times)

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 282
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7240 on: Today at 10:48:21 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:41:51 pm
He had no problem getting involved before January. His issue was composure in front of goal. I dont think moving him out wide helps with his involvement either. Hes someone who plays on the last man. Even on the wing he needs a cross or long ball otherwise hes ineffective. Hes not good in the build up, not good getting the ball to feet and cant run at or inside defenders. Were treating him as Adama Traore at the moment and just using his pace to take defenders on the outside.

But that composure issue is beyond a shot at goal, its on his technical ability. It is tough to build a system around someone who cannot hold the ball up. So I agree with with shifting in space and focusing on changing that false 9 core. I am certain he would be an insane no9 but considering our system, I think we need to bank more Gakpo and Diaz to make others upfront tick, purely because the current squad cannot bring the best out of him in this system
« Last Edit: Today at 10:51:31 pm by shank94 »
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,751
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7241 on: Today at 10:51:00 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 10:48:21 pm
But that composure issue is beyond a shot at goal, its on his technical ability. It is tough to build a system around someone who cannot hold the ball up. So I agree with with shifting in space and focusing on changing that false 9 core. I am certain he would be an insane no9 but considering our system, I think we to bank more Gakpo and Diaz to make others upfront tick. Purely because the current squad cannot bring the best out of him in this system

If this is the case, why did we sign him? You make some decent points but it just suggests a totally bats arse system if signing players.
Logged
3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,086
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7242 on: Today at 10:51:24 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 09:59:27 pm
Least he worked the keeper, which is more than any other person in our team did today.
you're forgetting Joe Cannonball Gomez.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,361
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7243 on: Today at 10:52:10 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 10:51:24 pm
you're forgetting Joe Cannonball Gomez.

Already said I forgot about Joe. In my defense Im trying to forgot the whole game happened.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,086
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7244 on: Today at 10:53:30 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 10:52:10 pm
Already said I forgot about Joe. In my defense Im trying to forgot the whole game happened.

missed it - sorry.
Logged

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 282
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7245 on: Today at 10:53:48 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 10:51:00 pm
If this is the case, why did we sign him? You make some decent points but it just suggests a totally bats arse system if signing players.

You are absolutely spot on. We ultimately signed a pure number 9 when the best of our ability was the fluidity. I have no answer and that is why I fall back on how Diaz and Gakpo could improve the strike force.
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music! Missed the 'Saka is shite!' memo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,580
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7246 on: Today at 10:53:55 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:39:02 pm
Im not arsed about him creating chaos whatever the fuck that means. I just want him to score goals like he was before he came here.

Indeed. For "creating chaos" we had Origi who went for free. No big club should build his tactics around "chaos". "Chaos" could be plan B, but plan A should be the opposite of "chaos", which is "order".
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,215
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7247 on: Today at 10:57:33 pm »
We have a rancid midfield and a few #10's even though we don't play with one. Maybe we should try actually sticking him up top with someone like Carvalho in behind, flanked by Jota and Salah, and then see how he gets on.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 177 178 179 180 181 [182]   Go Up
« previous next »
 