He had no problem getting involved before January. His issue was composure in front of goal. I dont think moving him out wide helps with his involvement either. Hes someone who plays on the last man. Even on the wing he needs a cross or long ball otherwise hes ineffective. Hes not good in the build up, not good getting the ball to feet and cant run at or inside defenders. Were treating him as Adama Traore at the moment and just using his pace to take defenders on the outside.
But that composure issue is beyond a shot at goal, its on his technical ability. It is tough to build a system around someone who cannot hold the ball up. So I agree with with shifting in space and focusing on changing that false 9 core. I am certain he would be an insane no9 but considering our system, I think we to bank more Gakpo and Diaz to make others upfront tick. Purely because the current squad cannot bring the best out of him in this system
Least he worked the keeper, which is more than any other person in our team did today.
you're forgetting Joe Cannonball Gomez.
Already said I forgot about Joe. In my defense Im trying to forgot the whole game happened.
If this is the case, why did we sign him? You make some decent points but it just suggests a totally bats arse system if signing players.
Im not arsed about him creating chaos whatever the fuck that means. I just want him to score goals like he was before he came here.
