He had no problem getting involved before January. His issue was composure in front of goal. I dont think moving him out wide helps with his involvement either. Hes someone who plays on the last man. Even on the wing he needs a cross or long ball otherwise hes ineffective. Hes not good in the build up, not good getting the ball to feet and cant run at or inside defenders. Were treating him as Adama Traore at the moment and just using his pace to take defenders on the outside.



But that composure issue is beyond a shot at goal, its on his technical ability. It is tough to build a system around someone who cannot hold the ball up. So I agree with with shifting in space and focusing on changing that false 9 core. I am certain he would be an insane no9 but considering our system, I think we need to bank more Gakpo and Diaz to make others upfront tick, purely because the current squad cannot bring the best out of him in this system