I can see the logic behind him on the left and Gakpo in the middle against teams that give us space in behind, like United, but I think today brought the worst out of him in that position. If he doesn't have space to run in to he's pretty ineffective. He's not great in tight spaces and his passing/crossing can leave a lot to be desired. He needs to be in the middle in these kind of games. His height, strength and movement can be useful.



If he isnt good in tight spaces then how will he be effective for us through the middle? At the moment it feels we are trying to recreate the Firmino-Mane-Salah attack but the problem is that Mane could get you up the field because he could hold onto the ball if we needed an out and also Gakpo is nowhere near Bobby when it comes to bringing others into play.I know he has some amazing numbers but there is still something wrong with our attacking set up. He needs to be able to get us up the field and help us relieve pressure but a lot of the time the ball goes to him and its turned over. He deserved to be hooked yesterday and even in the 20 minutes he played up front at no point was he able to hold it up. Give him space to run into then great but any hint of compactness then the game seems to be up.