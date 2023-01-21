So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
He has our best song, "Nunez, Nunez, Nunez".
Any chance we can just play him as a 9 please?
awful decision taking him off
He was shite.
Jota and Firmino was way worse
He was poor but taking him off was madness . Surely to god need him vs low block .
Not really his day by any means but I hate how often he only plays an hour. We have quality in reserve with Bobby, Jota etc but he'll still make things happen.
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"
What I take from today is imagine Diaz on the left, Darwin as a 9, Gakpo as a 10/AM, and Mo on the right That is where are going. We just need real quality in the double pivot position.
Jota has zero hold up play yet he always plays as striker when Firmino or Gakpo are on. His technique and build up play is no worse than Jota only thing is Jota presses better but we never get the press going elsewhere anyways.
He has to hold the ball up better. Forget the fact he plays on the left, but when he gets it then its either him attacking or him giving the ball away. Can we play him centrally with any certainty?
I can see the logic behind him on the left and Gakpo in the middle against teams that give us space in behind, like United, but I think today brought the worst out of him in that position. If he doesn't have space to run in to he's pretty ineffective. He's not great in tight spaces and his passing/crossing can leave a lot to be desired. He needs to be in the middle in these kind of games. His height, strength and movement can be useful.
If he isnt good in tight spaces then how will he be effective for us through the middle? At the moment it feels we are trying to recreate the Firmino-Mane-Salah attack but the problem is that Mane could get you up the field because he could hold onto the ball if we needed an out and also Gakpo is nowhere near Bobby when it comes to bringing others into play.I know he has some amazing numbers but there is still something wrong with our attacking set up. He needs to be able to get us up the field and help us relieve pressure but a lot of the time the ball goes to him and its turned over. He deserved to be hooked yesterday and even in the 20 minutes he played up front at no point was he able to hold it up. Give him space to run into then great but any hint of compactness then the game seems to be up.
I just think he should be utilising his shot a bit more, he actually scored some great goals from distance before. Right now it seems he is trying too hard to learn the other things associated with his role, and what he thinks he needs to do with both Robbo and Gakpo. Hes definitely overthinking it when hes probably one of our best strikers in terms of instinctiveness and raw ability.
He's too direct to play on the left in that kind of system. It works well when there's space to run in to, but when there isn't it feels like every time he gets the ball he will either shoot from distance or cross within seconds of receiving it.
Yep. Despite my misgivings in his general play I think we need to stick him up front and try to get him to improve that element of his play. I dont for one second believe we bought him with the intention of sticking him on the left. You have to question the squad planning in that sense.
