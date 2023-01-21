« previous next »
Online FlashGordon

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7080 on: Yesterday at 08:12:57 am »
He has our best song, "Nunez, Nunez, Nunez".
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline ToneLa

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7081 on: Yesterday at 12:03:30 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 08:12:57 am
He has our best song, "Nunez, Nunez, Nunez".

always forget the lyrics
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7082 on: Yesterday at 02:19:55 pm »
Any chance we can just play him as a 9 please?
Offline MD1990

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7083 on: Yesterday at 02:23:53 pm »
awful decision taking him off
Online Phineus

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7084 on: Yesterday at 02:23:55 pm »
And keep him on when chasing a goal too.
Offline Funky_Gibbons

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7085 on: Yesterday at 02:24:13 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 02:19:55 pm
Any chance we can just play him as a 9 please?
He was given a whole 20-minutes through the middle before bizarrely being substituted.
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline killer-heels

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7086 on: Yesterday at 02:25:28 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 02:23:53 pm
awful decision taking him off

He was shite.
Offline Syntexity

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7087 on: Yesterday at 02:25:40 pm »
He had a bad game, but atleast he has some danger in him when he is on the pitch. Without him we looked so bad, could have played for days and not create a thing.
Online KloppCorn

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7088 on: Yesterday at 02:27:27 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 02:25:28 pm
He was shite.
Jota and Firmino was way worse
Offline RedBec1993

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7089 on: Yesterday at 02:29:25 pm »
Should have kept him on. He always gets a chance out of nothing.
Offline HeartAndSoul

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7090 on: Yesterday at 02:38:08 pm »
Quote from: KloppCorn on Yesterday at 02:27:27 pm
Jota and Firmino was way worse

We ended up taking him off and playing 2 false 9 up front :lmao

Whats the fucking point of that. He wasnt great but hes always a threat with runs in behind
Offline aka_da_saus

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7091 on: Yesterday at 02:38:44 pm »
He was poor but taking him off was madness . Surely to god need him vs low block .
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7092 on: Yesterday at 03:34:32 pm »
Quote from: aka_da_saus on Yesterday at 02:38:44 pm
He was poor but taking him off was madness . Surely to god need him vs low block .
When we signed him I thought he would be really useful in games like this, so taking him off for another false 9 was odd.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7093 on: Yesterday at 03:38:18 pm »
They shut down our left hand side to be fair. Our attackers aren't miracle workers. If we don't get the ball to them, they will find it hard to get into the game because they wouldn't have touched it a lot.
Offline classycarra

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7094 on: Yesterday at 03:39:19 pm »
Coulnd't understand what Jenas was on about saying it was mad to sub him, thought it was surprising it was Elliot taken off on 45 instead of Nunez. Almost literally nothing was working for him
Offline Dree

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7095 on: Yesterday at 03:51:22 pm »
Quote from: aka_da_saus on Yesterday at 02:38:44 pm
He was poor but taking him off was madness . Surely to god need him vs low block .

Need him centrally to score headers against a low block. On the left hes ineffective as his dribbling is poor.
Online disgraced cake

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7096 on: Yesterday at 03:54:02 pm »
Not really his day by any means but I hate how often he only plays an hour. We have quality in reserve with Bobby, Jota etc but he'll still make things happen.
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7097 on: Yesterday at 03:57:57 pm »
I can see the logic behind him on the left and Gakpo in the middle against teams that give us space in behind, like United, but I think today brought the worst out of him in that position. If he doesn't have space to run in to he's pretty ineffective. He's not great in tight spaces and his passing/crossing can leave a lot to be desired. He needs to be in the middle in these kind of games. His height, strength and movement can be useful.
Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7098 on: Yesterday at 04:00:43 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 03:54:02 pm
Not really his day by any means but I hate how often he only plays an hour. We have quality in reserve with Bobby, Jota etc but he'll still make things happen.

Normally Klopp takes him off after hes run his heart out, today doesnt feel like that was the case. In fact, it felt a bit off not seeing him getting called for offside like he usually does.

Not to say he wasnt trying, but it felt like he really had an ineffective game. Saw him drop into the space between the Bournemouth midfield and back four a lot, but hes not that effective there especially considering he didnt have any attempts from distance.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7099 on: Yesterday at 04:03:55 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 03:54:02 pm
Not really his day by any means but I hate how often he only plays an hour. We have quality in reserve with Bobby, Jota etc but he'll still make things happen.
Maybe he's not fully fit.
Online Al 666

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7100 on: Yesterday at 04:05:14 pm »
What I take from today is imagine Diaz on the left, Darwin as a 9, Gakpo as a 10/AM, and Mo on the right

That is where are going. We just need real quality in the double pivot position.
Offline SerbianScouser

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7101 on: Yesterday at 06:18:14 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 04:05:14 pm
What I take from today is imagine Diaz on the left, Darwin as a 9, Gakpo as a 10/AM, and Mo on the right

That is where are going. We just need real quality in the double pivot position.
I thought about it as well.

There are no square pegs in the round holes and the way Cody played as false 9 gives me a reason to believe he'd fare well as a 10 as well. Diaz for me was always more of a winger than an out-and-out 433 wide-forward. Diaz could create a lot of space in the middle for the 3 of them with his dribbling skills in the wide areas.

Definitely would love to see us try it out soon.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7102 on: Yesterday at 08:30:51 pm »
He has to hold the ball up better. Forget the fact he plays on the left, but when he gets it then its either him attacking or him giving the ball away. Can we play him centrally with any certainty?
Online KloppCorn

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7103 on: Yesterday at 09:51:03 pm »
Jota has zero hold up play yet he always plays as striker when Firmino or Gakpo are on. His technique and build up play is no worse than Jota only thing is Jota presses better but we never get the press going elsewhere anyways.

Stop taking him off on the 60th every week. Start taking of Salah and Robertson they always play 90 even on their worst days.
Offline classycarra

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7104 on: Yesterday at 10:08:00 pm »
Quote from: KloppCorn on Yesterday at 09:51:03 pm
Jota has zero hold up play yet he always plays as striker when Firmino or Gakpo are on. His technique and build up play is no worse than Jota only thing is Jota presses better but we never get the press going elsewhere anyways.
Are you sure football is the sport for you?

Zero hold up play and same level technique, christ you must not watch much of us
Offline mullyred94

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7105 on: Yesterday at 10:52:58 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:30:51 pm
He has to hold the ball up better. Forget the fact he plays on the left, but when he gets it then its either him attacking or him giving the ball away. Can we play him centrally with any certainty?

Play him upfront with Gakpo in behind, Diaz left Mo right. Sign Bellingham & Rice as the two pivots.

Would Klopp play 4-2-3-1 regularly though? I dont think so.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7106 on: Today at 03:57:15 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 03:57:57 pm
I can see the logic behind him on the left and Gakpo in the middle against teams that give us space in behind, like United, but I think today brought the worst out of him in that position. If he doesn't have space to run in to he's pretty ineffective. He's not great in tight spaces and his passing/crossing can leave a lot to be desired. He needs to be in the middle in these kind of games. His height, strength and movement can be useful.

If he isnt good in tight spaces then how will he be effective for us through the middle? At the moment it feels we are trying to recreate the Firmino-Mane-Salah attack but the problem is that Mane could get you up the field because he could hold onto the ball if we needed an out and also Gakpo is nowhere near Bobby when it comes to bringing others into play.

I know he has some amazing numbers but there is still something wrong with our attacking set up. He needs to be able to get us up the field and help us relieve pressure but a lot of the time the ball goes to him and its turned over. He deserved to be hooked yesterday and even in the 20 minutes he played up front at no point was he able to hold it up. Give him space to run into then great but any hint of compactness then the game seems to be up.
Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7107 on: Today at 06:54:52 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:57:15 am
If he isnt good in tight spaces then how will he be effective for us through the middle? At the moment it feels we are trying to recreate the Firmino-Mane-Salah attack but the problem is that Mane could get you up the field because he could hold onto the ball if we needed an out and also Gakpo is nowhere near Bobby when it comes to bringing others into play.

I know he has some amazing numbers but there is still something wrong with our attacking set up. He needs to be able to get us up the field and help us relieve pressure but a lot of the time the ball goes to him and its turned over. He deserved to be hooked yesterday and even in the 20 minutes he played up front at no point was he able to hold it up. Give him space to run into then great but any hint of compactness then the game seems to be up.

I just think he should be utilising his shot a bit more, he actually scored some great goals from distance before. Right now it seems he is trying too hard to learn the other things associated with his role, and what he thinks he needs to do with both Robbo and Gakpo. Hes definitely overthinking it when hes probably one of our best strikers in terms of instinctiveness and raw ability.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7108 on: Today at 08:58:32 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 06:54:52 am
I just think he should be utilising his shot a bit more, he actually scored some great goals from distance before. Right now it seems he is trying too hard to learn the other things associated with his role, and what he thinks he needs to do with both Robbo and Gakpo. Hes definitely overthinking it when hes probably one of our best strikers in terms of instinctiveness and raw ability.


Him learning the other bits i guess are important. Or we just basically play the ball into spaces for him to run into. Thing is at some point if he is to be a central striker here then he needs to be able to hold the ball up.
Online The G in Gerrard

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7109 on: Today at 09:02:24 am »
Shouldn't have been subbed yesterday.
Offline End Product

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7110 on: Today at 10:32:30 am »
Played with Alberto moreno levels of intelligence , being offside when you can see the line, stupid tackle whilst player was in the corner, his counter pressing  was ineffective , can see why he burnt the managers head out.

Online Clint Eastwood

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7111 on: Today at 12:11:38 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:57:15 am
If he isnt good in tight spaces then how will he be effective for us through the middle? At the moment it feels we are trying to recreate the Firmino-Mane-Salah attack but the problem is that Mane could get you up the field because he could hold onto the ball if we needed an out and also Gakpo is nowhere near Bobby when it comes to bringing others into play.

I know he has some amazing numbers but there is still something wrong with our attacking set up. He needs to be able to get us up the field and help us relieve pressure but a lot of the time the ball goes to him and its turned over. He deserved to be hooked yesterday and even in the 20 minutes he played up front at no point was he able to hold it up. Give him space to run into then great but any hint of compactness then the game seems to be up.
He's too direct to play on the left in that kind of system. It works well when there's space to run in to, but when there isn't it feels like every time he gets the ball he will either shoot from distance or cross within seconds of receiving it.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7112 on: Today at 12:20:26 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:11:38 pm
He's too direct to play on the left in that kind of system. It works well when there's space to run in to, but when there isn't it feels like every time he gets the ball he will either shoot from distance or cross within seconds of receiving it.

Yep. Despite my misgivings in his general play I think we need to stick him up front and try to get him to improve that element of his play. I dont for one second believe we bought him with the intention of sticking him on the left. You have to question the squad planning in that sense.
Online Al 666

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7113 on: Today at 12:43:46 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:20:26 pm
Yep. Despite my misgivings in his general play I think we need to stick him up front and try to get him to improve that element of his play. I dont for one second believe we bought him with the intention of sticking him on the left. You have to question the squad planning in that sense.

The squad planning wouldn't have included Diaz missing a huge chunk of the season.
Online bornandbRED

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7114 on: Today at 12:44:53 pm »
He isnt a left winger.
