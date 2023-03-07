OMG you guys will believe anything you readIts a very well known fact (in Canada anyway, if you are outdoorsey at all) that yes, hypothermia which is effectively the body's inability to warm itself, is most likely to set in at temperatures +/- about 3-4 degrees from 0. We have here two seasons out of 4, fall and spring, where the conditions the Metro so breathlessly describe ALSO exist on numerous and uncountable days. Often we call them "Wednesday" or something similar. I can go outside in my bare feet on those days too. Summers kinda nice, but the 4th season-well i have dogs and have for decades and they get two walks a day no matter what.In that 4th season when a very cold day occurs and you are -25c on the thermometer and walking into a stiff north wind, you cannot feel your face. your eyes water and the tears freeze to your cheeks. Your teeth ache from the cold. Your hands inside very warm gloves nonetheless become stiff and useless and you have to pull the fingers out of the slots and ball them into fists to try and get the blood flowing again so you can feel them to use them. You cant be outside for more than about 15 minutes even if you are moving briskly or you stand a real danger of literally freezing your extremities (of all kinds) and even simply freezing to death very quickly.on a windy -2, all you need to do is put on a hat and gloves and make sure you keep moving. The hypothermia danger really only sets in if you get wet and cold ,cannot find shelter and have to stop moving. (which tbf is a real danger if you are hiking in the woods say, or even unhomed for example). It is very dangerous. It does not, however , feel colder than -30. No f'n way. Also, this situation i believe is highly unlikely to occur during rondos at the training centre. With gloves snoods full jackets and wooly hats, the lads should pull through, just.Milner (my hero) walked out there in shorts, no hat no gloves and just looked about him in utter dismay. He knows, 10 mins of running and all the stuff has to come off, you get too hot.BTW im just giving everyone a hard time because its fun and ive just been through 3 major (25 cm +) snowstorms in 10 days.Back on topic, Darwin didn't wear a hat. Impressed.