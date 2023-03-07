« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 172 173 174 175 176 [177]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 465143 times)

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,644
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7040 on: March 7, 2023, 11:42:37 am »
Quote from: amir87 on March  7, 2023, 11:06:35 am
Have we had any pens this season? Don't recall any.

We are coming up on a full calendar year since our last penalty [Watford at home, scored by Fabinho]
Logged
3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,073
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7041 on: March 7, 2023, 11:57:45 am »
Quote from: Sharado on March  7, 2023, 11:42:37 am
We are coming up on a full calendar year since our last penalty [Watford at home, scored by Fabinho]
Which is utterly bizarre given how Salah gets ragged everywhere in the box game after game.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,481
  • YNWA
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7042 on: March 7, 2023, 12:42:50 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on March  7, 2023, 11:57:45 am
Which is utterly bizarre given how Salah gets ragged everywhere in the box game after game.

I've never seen a player get so few obvious fouls given for him - guy can get smacked in the face and not get it :D
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,905
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7043 on: March 7, 2023, 01:11:18 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on March  7, 2023, 12:42:50 pm
I've never seen a player get so few obvious fouls given for him - guy can get smacked in the face and not get it :D

I'd love to see a side-by-side video showing Mo getting battered repeatedly by MU defenders that the officials completely ignored, and the "foul" that Fab got yellow for on Sunday.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,965
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7044 on: March 7, 2023, 02:09:01 pm »
Klopp: "Nobody was ever in doubt about Darwin Nunez's future impact when he settles. He's really a force of nature"


But that's not true - more than half the media and 90% of the daft fans out there were (and are) still questioning him.

Sure - they aren't the ones that matter - but in this age of sheer lemming like behavior - it's tedious to see it coming from all directions.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,481
  • YNWA
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7045 on: March 7, 2023, 02:14:02 pm »
Quote from: newterp on March  7, 2023, 02:09:01 pm
Klopp: "Nobody was ever in doubt about Darwin Nunez's future impact when he settles. He's really a force of nature"


But that's not true - more than half the media and 90% of the daft fans out there were (and are) still questioning him.

Sure - they aren't the ones that matter - but in this age of sheer lemming like behavior - it's tedious to see it coming from all directions.

He probably meant within the club.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,699
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7046 on: March 7, 2023, 02:46:07 pm »
Quote from: newterp on March  7, 2023, 02:09:01 pm
Klopp: "Nobody was ever in doubt about Darwin Nunez's future impact when he settles. He's really a force of nature"


But that's not true - more than half the media and 90% of the daft fans out there were (and are) still questioning him.

Sure - they aren't the ones that matter - but in this age of sheer lemming like behavior - it's tedious to see it coming from all directions.

The media(well former players) have actually been good with their comments and expectations about Nunez ive seen a number of them come out and defend him and allude to the fact hell be a top player once he settles.
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,383
  • JFT96.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7047 on: March 7, 2023, 03:05:44 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on March  7, 2023, 11:42:37 am
We are coming up on a full calendar year since our last penalty [Watford at home, scored by Fabinho]

That really is astonishing.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,905
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7048 on: March 7, 2023, 03:24:34 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on March  7, 2023, 03:05:44 pm
That really is astonishing.
Anyone know if any other club is the same?
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,583
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7049 on: March 7, 2023, 11:10:42 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on March  7, 2023, 11:21:11 am
He is on 14 goals in 31 appearances. If you take into consideration his minutes played, it's 14 goals in 21 full matches (1897 minutes in total).

Great record, in a poor season for us and his run in the team has constantly been disrupted by little injuries and a world cup.
It is a good return but I reckon he'll explode now with the confidence that scoring against Madrid (very important for South Americans) and United has given him.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,323
  • SPQR
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7050 on: Yesterday at 10:50:05 am »
I'm really glad he's scoring to shut up the morons out there although to be fair they've mostly been opposition supporters. It's funny how now they're trying to discredit his goals by saying he didn't mean it or whatever.  ;D
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,965
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7051 on: Yesterday at 11:14:02 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 10:50:05 am
I'm really glad he's scoring to shut up the morons out there although to be fair they've mostly been opposition supporters. It's funny how now they're trying to discredit his goals by saying he didn't mean it or whatever.  ;D

Yeah - especially since he jumped in the 6 yard back and made a clear action to head the ball towards goal - I'm sure he "didn't mean it" or got "lucky".

It is comical.
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,880
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7052 on: Yesterday at 12:32:37 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:14:02 am
Yeah - especially since he jumped in the 6 yard back and made a clear action to head the ball towards goal - I'm sure he "didn't mean it" or got "lucky".

It is comical.

Ali needs to do is keep scoring...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,187
  • Seis Veces
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7053 on: Yesterday at 01:08:42 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on March  7, 2023, 11:57:45 am
Which is utterly bizarre given how Salah gets ragged everywhere in the box game after game.

19 teams in the Premier League this season have had more than one penalty awarded in league play. We've not had a single one. Fulham have had fucking seven (wahey!)

Rangers in the European Cup is the only one I can recall, I think for a foul on Diaz.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,683
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7054 on: Yesterday at 02:07:34 pm »
For me we're a much better side with Darwin than without him.  The fans in the stadium buzz off him as well.
Logged

Offline lfcthekop

  • knows how to inbed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,794
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7055 on: Yesterday at 02:10:20 pm »
He's Class! i love him  8)
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,422
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7056 on: Today at 05:05:33 pm »
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,534
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7057 on: Today at 05:07:25 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:05:33 pm
Darwin speaking English now.  ;D

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1633845104673734656

Someone needs to teach him "freezing me bollocks off here"
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,583
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7058 on: Today at 05:19:14 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:05:33 pm
Darwin speaking English now.  ;D

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1633845104673734656

Watched that inside training and im sorry  but what a bunch of wimps. Full jackets and balaclavas to warm up my god. Chamberlin done up like a bank robber no id-ing him.

100% i can walk outside in bare feet on a day like that. You brits just cant do cold its astonishing. Its a sunny +2 here and everybody thinks its a really beautiful day. God forbid you ever got some real snow. Shut the place for a month.
Logged
Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,438
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7059 on: Today at 05:22:05 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 05:19:14 pm
Watched that inside training and im sorry  but what a bunch of wimps. Full jackets and balaclavas to warm up my god. Chamberlin done up like a bank robber no id-ing him.

100% i can walk outside in bare feet on a day like that. You brits just cant do cold its astonishing. Its a sunny +2 here and everybody thinks its a really beautiful day. God forbid you ever got some real snow. Shut the place for a month.

A bit harsh on the Ox that, if a drop of snow touches him he will be out for 6-8 months.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,481
  • YNWA
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7060 on: Today at 06:03:55 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 05:19:14 pm
You brits just cant do cold its astonishing.

Don't paint us all like that, I personally think this is shorts and t-shirt weather :D
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,525
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7061 on: Today at 07:38:23 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 05:19:14 pm
Watched that inside training and im sorry  but what a bunch of wimps. Full jackets and balaclavas to warm up my god. Chamberlin done up like a bank robber no id-ing him.

100% i can walk outside in bare feet on a day like that. You brits just cant do cold its astonishing. Its a sunny +2 here and everybody thinks its a really beautiful day. God forbid you ever got some real snow. Shut the place for a month.
Anyone can do +2c when it's nice and dry like in Canada! I lived for a few years somewhere where -10c was a normal winters day, without it ever feeling tough to take at all. But back in UK it hits harder despite overall warmer temperature.

https://metro.co.uk/2022/12/14/why-the-uk-feels-colder-than-canada-right-now-even-though-it-isnt-17934890/

Come here and stay barefoot when it's -5c!

Also Team Craig here - we're not all like the Ox. Had to carry my coat all day cos I was boiling except first thing this morning
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,876
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7062 on: Today at 07:45:06 pm »
Yeah a clear skiy sunny day at 5 or 6 degrees is a lot warmer than an overcast, dreary, windy 12 degrees any day of the week.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,534
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7063 on: Today at 07:47:33 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 07:45:06 pm
Yeah a clear skiy sunny day at 5 or 6 degrees is a lot warmer than an overcast, dreary, windy 12 degrees any day of the week.

Is a summers day in Manchester
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,876
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7064 on: Today at 07:48:12 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:47:33 pm
Is a summers day in Manchester

No wonder they're such miserable twats.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,534
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7065 on: Today at 08:20:45 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 07:48:12 pm
No wonder they're such miserable twats.

For the first 10 years my missus kept saying "fuck off back to Liverpool then, this is normal weather", "no its fucking not, its just fucking normal for you lot, not for anyone else"

This from the M.E.N. said it all

Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,583
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7066 on: Today at 08:24:24 pm »
OMG you guys will believe anything you read  :lmao

Its a very well known fact (in Canada anyway, if you are outdoorsey at all) that yes, hypothermia which is effectively the body's inability to warm itself, is most likely to set in at temperatures +/- about 3-4 degrees from 0. We have here two seasons out of 4, fall and spring, where the conditions the Metro so breathlessly describe ALSO exist on numerous and uncountable days. Often we call them "Wednesday" or something similar.  I can go outside in my bare feet on those days too. Summers kinda nice, but the 4th season-well i have dogs and have for decades and they get two walks a day no matter what.

In that 4th season when a very cold day occurs and you are -25c on the thermometer and walking into a stiff north wind, you cannot feel your face. your eyes water and the tears freeze to your cheeks. Your teeth ache from the cold. Your hands inside very warm gloves nonetheless become stiff and useless and you have to pull the fingers out of the slots and ball them into fists to try and get the blood flowing again so you can feel them to use them. You cant be outside for more than about 15 minutes even if you are moving briskly or you stand a real danger of literally freezing your extremities (of all kinds) and even simply freezing to death very quickly.

on a windy -2, all you need to do is put on a hat and gloves and make sure you keep moving. The hypothermia danger really only sets in if you get wet and cold ,cannot find shelter and have to stop moving. (which tbf is a real danger if you are hiking in the woods say, or even unhomed for example).  It is very dangerous. It does not, however , feel colder than -30.  No f'n way. Also, this situation i believe is highly unlikely to occur during rondos at the training centre. With gloves snoods full jackets and wooly hats, the lads should pull through, just. 

Milner (my hero) walked out there in shorts, no hat no gloves and just looked about him in utter dismay. He knows, 10 mins of running and all the stuff has to come off, you get too hot.

BTW im just giving everyone a hard time because its fun and ive just been through 3 major (25 cm +) snowstorms in 10 days.

Back on topic, Darwin didn't wear a hat. Impressed.   ;D
Logged
Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,534
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7067 on: Today at 09:03:47 pm »
Fuck that, I'd have to stop wearing shorts
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,259
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7068 on: Today at 09:36:06 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:07:25 pm
Someone needs to teach him "freezing me bollocks off here"
theres a great clip of Bajcetic using the word buzzin a lot

Which made me chuckle
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,643
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7069 on: Today at 09:47:14 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 06:03:55 pm
Don't paint us all like that, I personally think this is shorts and t-shirt weather :D

Someones clearly carrying extra padding.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,965
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7070 on: Today at 10:38:01 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:47:14 pm
Someones clearly carrying extra padding.

XXXL?
Logged

Online CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,742
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7071 on: Today at 11:00:27 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on March  7, 2023, 03:24:34 pm
Anyone know if any other club is the same?

Think we have the 3rd highest number of touches in an opposition box in all of the PL and yet the one of two teams without a penalty. The other being Bournemouth whove had HALF the touches in a box that weve had. Fulham have had 300 touches LESS than us yet have had 7 penalties

And weve been robbed from memory of at least 2-3 that I can think of

Guess whos given away the most penalties this season? Bournemouth (tied with Brighton and Forest), so if ever there was a chance to get one it would be this weekend
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,383
  • JFT96.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7072 on: Today at 11:07:56 pm »
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,905
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7073 on: Today at 11:46:11 pm »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 11:00:27 pm
Think we have the 3rd highest number of touches in an opposition box in all of the PL and yet the one of two teams without a penalty. The other being Bournemouth whove had HALF the touches in a box that weve had. Fulham have had 300 touches LESS than us yet have had 7 penalties

And weve been robbed from memory of at least 2-3 that I can think of

Guess whos given away the most penalties this season? Bournemouth (tied with Brighton and Forest), so if ever there was a chance to get one it would be this weekend

wow.  thanks Canuck.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,481
  • YNWA
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7074 on: Today at 11:50:20 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:47:14 pm
Someones clearly carrying extra padding.

Haha, not at all. My missus has always called me a radiator, as even on the coldest night Id be half out the covers and absolutely roasting giving off heat.

You lot who feel cold are just nesh.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 172 173 174 175 176 [177]   Go Up
« previous next »
 