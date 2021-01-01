14 goals in 31 appearances now. His p90 goalscoring rate is surely one of the best around, too.



Not much banter on socials these days. Poor sods.



He really is a chance magnet. And he has really been a stand out for us this season.But I really think next season, when all our forwards are fit, we shall see some version of 4231 being played.Nunez struggled yesterday in the 1st half to hold onto the ball when we needed relieving pressure. His touch let him down on 2 occasions I remember & you could see that he was struggling with the tracking back to help out Robbo.Gakpo, on the other hand, has a real strength technique-wise, & his link up play + being able to hold the ball up so we push on is very, very vital for us.I wonder next season if 4231, in some games, or as an in-game change, would bring the best of both these worlds together. Play Nunez as orthodox #9 with his remit, defensively, to press the keeper & offensively, to remain on the shoulder of the last defender ready to make runs in-behind. And play Gakpo as the #10, his role being to come into midfield, receive ball back-to-goal + knit things from there, playing it to the sides either to Salah or Diaz on the other wing.This shape will be best to minimize Nunez's weaknesses especially in the build-up phase of our attack. He is being played on the LW for this reason, but I doubt Klopp is going to keep him in that role even when Diaz returns. He might, in the short-term, since its working & we need to win games as we chase down that 4th spot. But am thinking more in pre-season, when all are fit, new CMs are bought, & tactical tweaks are being implemented to get the best of all our attacking players next season.Nunez is hugely exciting to me, he's very, very effective infront of goal. We need to find the tactics that will place him in & around the box as often as possible.