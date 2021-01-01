« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 461948 times)

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7000 on: Yesterday at 12:23:53 pm »
Carroll would have been proud of those headers
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7001 on: Yesterday at 12:32:47 pm »
Quote from: Realgman on Yesterday at 12:23:51 pm
I love him because i keep shouting at him through the telly to stop doing mad stuff... and then he scores...
The goal against Real was sublime, the volley he shinned in against wolves .. the sending off... the weird armpit celebration with Gakpo. hes a looper...
Brilliant
He's box office material. Big player with a big personality.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7002 on: Yesterday at 12:35:00 pm »
He has 3 more goals for Liverpool than Carroll managed in 27 more games.

Hopefully this'll put a stop to that shit chant.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7003 on: Yesterday at 12:52:35 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 12:35:00 pm
He has 3 more goals for Liverpool than Carroll managed in 27 more games.

Hopefully this'll put a stop to that shit chant.

I hope they keep chanting it while he keeps scoring, and the longer it goes on the more retarded it will be...
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7004 on: Yesterday at 12:53:52 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 11:59:13 am
Darwin. 64mil. 14 goals. 4 assists. 1900mins.

Antony. 82mil. 6 goals. 1 assist. 1900mins.


Spot the "Flop".
Yeah, but Darwin's stats for stepovers and Klavan dummies per 90 are abysmal compared to Antony
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7005 on: Yesterday at 01:10:58 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 11:59:13 am
Darwin. 64mil. 14 goals. 4 assists. 1900mins.

Antony. 82mil. 6 goals. 1 assist. 1900mins.


Spot the "Flop".

The argument is that Antony wasn't signed to score goals but the point remains, Antony is not all that and his fee was ridiculous. The fees we spend on players are always exaggerated to the point of becoming hilarious but the old adage of saying something enough times and it becoming true seems to fit with people in the media and opposition fans.

The bigger point about United is that they spend big fucking money and have always done, yet this paupers needing new owners nonsense is lapped up by all and sundry.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7006 on: Yesterday at 01:12:29 pm »
Quote from: Realgman on Yesterday at 12:23:51 pm
the weird armpit celebration with Gakpo.

What the fuck is that all about?  ;D
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7007 on: Yesterday at 01:51:52 pm »
14 goals in 31 appearances now. His p90 goalscoring rate is surely one of the best around, too.

Not much banter on socials these days. Poor sods.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7008 on: Yesterday at 02:05:30 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 01:10:58 pm
The argument is that Antony wasn't signed to score goals but the point remains, Antony is not all that and his fee was ridiculous. The fees we spend on players are always exaggerated to the point of becoming hilarious but the old adage of saying something enough times and it becoming true seems to fit with people in the media and opposition fans.

The bigger point about United is that they spend big fucking money and have always done, yet this paupers needing new owners nonsense is lapped up by all and sundry.

What was he signed for then, to do stupid spins? ;)  If he was signed to provide goals, he's failing on that, Kostas has 4 assists in 531 minutes ;D
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7009 on: Yesterday at 02:08:00 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:05:30 pm
What was he signed for then, to do stupid spins? ;)  If he was signed to provide goals, he's failing on that, Kostas has 4 assists in 531 minutes ;D
He has one assist all season and that was against Reading in the FA cup.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7010 on: Yesterday at 02:33:10 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:05:30 pm
What was he signed for then, to do stupid spins? ;)  If he was signed to provide goals, he's failing on that, Kostas has 4 assists in 531 minutes ;D

To be a Roger Klotz lookalike.

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7011 on: Yesterday at 05:06:47 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 11:59:13 am
Darwin. 64mil. 14 goals. 4 assists. 1900mins.

Antony. 82mil. 6 goals. 1 assist. 1900mins.


Spot the "Flop".

What are Richarlisons stats? I know he's played a lot less minutes.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7012 on: Yesterday at 05:30:31 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 05:06:47 pm
What are Richarlisons stats? I know he's played a lot less minutes.

No goals, 2 assists for Spuds
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7013 on: Yesterday at 05:36:14 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:30:31 pm
No goals, 2 assists for Spuds

Woeful!
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7014 on: Yesterday at 05:37:35 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:30:31 pm
No goals, 2 assists for Spuds

He has a couple of goals in non-PL comps right?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7015 on: Yesterday at 05:39:03 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:05:30 pm
What was he signed for then, to do stupid spins? ;) 
Their support should be asking how he stayed on pitch for whole game ;D
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7016 on: Yesterday at 05:45:29 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 01:51:52 pm
14 goals in 31 appearances now. His p90 goalscoring rate is surely one of the best around, too.

Not much banter on socials these days. Poor sods.

He really is a chance magnet. And he has really been a stand out for us this season.

But I really think next season, when all our forwards are fit, we shall see some version of 4231 being played.

Nunez struggled yesterday in the 1st half to hold onto the ball when we needed relieving pressure. His touch let him down on 2 occasions I remember & you could see that he was struggling with the tracking back to help out Robbo.

Gakpo, on the other hand, has a real strength technique-wise, & his link up play + being able to hold the ball up so we push on is very, very vital for us.

I wonder next season if 4231, in some games, or as an in-game change, would bring the best of both these worlds together. Play Nunez as orthodox #9 with his remit, defensively, to press the keeper & offensively, to remain on the shoulder of the last defender ready to make runs in-behind. And play Gakpo as the #10, his role being to come into midfield, receive ball back-to-goal + knit things from there, playing it to the sides either to Salah or Diaz on the other wing.

This shape will be best to minimize Nunez's weaknesses especially in the build-up phase of our attack. He is being played on the LW for this reason, but I doubt Klopp is going to keep him in that role even when Diaz returns. He might, in the short-term, since its working & we need to win games as we chase down that 4th spot. But am thinking more in pre-season, when all are fit, new CMs are bought, & tactical tweaks are being implemented to get the best of all our attacking players next season.

Nunez is hugely exciting to me, he's very, very effective infront of goal. We need to find the tactics that will place him in & around the box as often as possible.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7017 on: Yesterday at 06:50:57 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 05:37:35 pm
He has a couple of goals in non-PL comps right?

Yep, CL games he's got 2.

Virg has scored more this season ;)
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7018 on: Yesterday at 06:53:39 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 11:59:13 am
Darwin. 64mil. 14 goals. 4 assists. 1900mins.

Antony. 82mil. 6 goals. 1 assist. 1900mins.


Spot the "Flop".

 Is that league or all comps?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7019 on: Yesterday at 06:54:21 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 06:53:39 pm
Is that league or all comps?
All competitions.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7020 on: Yesterday at 08:24:30 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 11:59:13 am
Darwin. 64mil. 14 goals. 4 assists. 1900mins.

Antony. 82mil. 6 goals. 1 assist. 1900mins.


Spot the "Flop".

Get that to 20 goals by the end of the season and he's had a very productive first year infront of goal for us, despite all the critics.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7021 on: Yesterday at 08:42:40 pm »
Im pretty Nunez has the high non penalty excepted Goal plus  expected assists  combine though at the top 5 leagues at 1.03, Messi at is at 1.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7022 on: Yesterday at 09:53:33 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 12:04:23 pm
New song been posted but not sure to what tune

Hes Darwin Nunez,
Running down the line,
Hes Darwin Nunez,
Scoring all the time,
Ahhh hes our number 27,
And he comes from Uruguay.

Liverpool posted the Hes our number 27 and he comes from Uruguay

https://twitter.com/Mick_Birchall/status/1632482078020235268?s=20
He aint nothing but a hound dog?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7023 on: Yesterday at 09:54:30 pm »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Yesterday at 09:53:33 pm
He aint nothing but a hound dog?
that's what I read, haven't heard it sung yet though. 

it's on Twitter apparently.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7024 on: Yesterday at 10:01:57 pm »
The twitter link is above  prefer Nunez! Nunez!
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7025 on: Yesterday at 10:10:30 pm »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Yesterday at 09:53:33 pm
He aint nothing but a hound dog?

Yeah, I didnt realise until before. Quite like it.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7026 on: Yesterday at 10:35:51 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 12:04:23 pm
New song been posted but not sure to what tune

Hes Darwin Nunez,
Running down the line,
Hes Darwin Nunez,
Scoring all the time,
Ahhh hes our number 27,
And he comes from Uruguay.

Liverpool posted the Hes our number 27 and he comes from Uruguay

https://twitter.com/Mick_Birchall/status/1632482078020235268?s=20

Hes our number 27,
And he comes from Uruguay.
Ahhh hes our number 27,
He made Gary Neville cry.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7027 on: Yesterday at 11:59:01 pm »
I think Jurg has played a blinder with Mane/Firmino.    Mane while obviously a world class player has his best years behind him and wasn't signing a new deal.  Bring Nunez in to replace him, accept there will be some growing pains, which there was.   Now Nunez is starting to thrive.  His wages are half that of Sadios.


Firmino - club was happy to have him around for another season on reduced wages.  He wanted a longer term deal - fair enough at this stage of his career.   We see an opportunity to bring in Gakpo as his replacement for just 37m.   Again, serious growing pains were to be had and Gakpo's start to life at Liverpool was especially tough.  But now he is also starting to thrive and he will be the perfect Firmino replacement long term.    Now we can give Bobby the send off he deserves over the last few months of his career and it won't hurt us.   Again, his replacement is young, hungry, motivated and on half the wages.

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7028 on: Today at 12:06:22 am »
Not even thinking about life without him until after he leaves.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7029 on: Today at 01:12:29 am »
Quote from: aussie_ox on Yesterday at 11:59:01 pm
I think Jurg has played a blinder with Mane/Firmino.    Mane while obviously a world class player has his best years behind him and wasn't signing a new deal.  Bring Nunez in to replace him, accept there will be some growing pains, which there was.   Now Nunez is starting to thrive.  His wages are half that of Sadios.


Firmino - club was happy to have him around for another season on reduced wages.  He wanted a longer term deal - fair enough at this stage of his career.   We see an opportunity to bring in Gakpo as his replacement for just 37m.   Again, serious growing pains were to be had and Gakpo's start to life at Liverpool was especially tough.  But now he is also starting to thrive and he will be the perfect Firmino replacement long term.    Now we can give Bobby the send off he deserves over the last few months of his career and it won't hurt us.   Again, his replacement is young, hungry, motivated and on half the wages.



Gapko's start hasn't been tough, that's just the narrative. Compare him to other starts great players have made here and he is doing par or better, same with Nunez.

Don't fall into the trap of repeating media narratives as gospel - Bobby didn't score until 10 games in, Gapko has 4 in 8, which is what Salah had. Nunez is scoring at 8 in 19 in the league, Torres had 10 at the same point.

"didn't score a hatrick on debut, rough start to life at liverpool"
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7030 on: Today at 07:33:25 am »
I like how he high fives and hugs our fans after our 3rd goal
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7031 on: Today at 08:35:49 am »
Quote from: RedSetGo on Yesterday at 05:45:29 pm
He really is a chance magnet. And he has really been a stand out for us this season.

But I really think next season, when all our forwards are fit, we shall see some version of 4231 being played.

Nunez struggled yesterday in the 1st half to hold onto the ball when we needed relieving pressure. His touch let him down on 2 occasions I remember & you could see that he was struggling with the tracking back to help out Robbo.

Gakpo, on the other hand, has a real strength technique-wise, & his link up play + being able to hold the ball up so we push on is very, very vital for us.

I wonder next season if 4231, in some games, or as an in-game change, would bring the best of both these worlds together. Play Nunez as orthodox #9 with his remit, defensively, to press the keeper & offensively, to remain on the shoulder of the last defender ready to make runs in-behind. And play Gakpo as the #10, his role being to come into midfield, receive ball back-to-goal + knit things from there, playing it to the sides either to Salah or Diaz on the other wing.

This shape will be best to minimize Nunez's weaknesses especially in the build-up phase of our attack. He is being played on the LW for this reason, but I doubt Klopp is going to keep him in that role even when Diaz returns. He might, in the short-term, since its working & we need to win games as we chase down that 4th spot. But am thinking more in pre-season, when all are fit, new CMs are bought, & tactical tweaks are being implemented to get the best of all our attacking players next season.

Nunez is hugely exciting to me, he's very, very effective infront of goal. We need to find the tactics that will place him in & around the box as often as possible.

If we play 4-2-3-1, and if we bring in 2 mobile midfielders who can break up play AND progress the ball itll be a real option, we simply must play Salah down the middle. Having 2 players down the middle, neither of which is Salah, pushes him further from the penalty box and forces him to do more defensive work. Especially given hes moving into his 30s we want the exact opposite for him.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #7032 on: Today at 09:19:34 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:33:25 am
I like how he high fives and hugs our fans after our 3rd goal

If he's not careful he'll end up being snogged by them.

Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:35:49 am
If we play 4-2-3-1, and if we bring in 2 mobile midfielders who can break up play AND progress the ball itll be a real option, we simply must play Salah down the middle. Having 2 players down the middle, neither of which is Salah, pushes him further from the penalty box and forces him to do more defensive work. Especially given hes moving into his 30s we want the exact opposite for him.

Tbf, Salah would need to have his leg snapped in the penalty area to stand half a chance of winning a pen. It would still likely go to VAR. But yeah, down the middle for an ageing but still potent striker is likely best. Keep the speedy young lads on either side to pull the opposition out of shape.
