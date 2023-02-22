« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 444031 times)

Online DelTrotter

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6720 on: February 22, 2023, 12:49:10 pm »
Beautiful finish that. Still feels like we're wasting him slightly but goals aren't really our problem at the moment. Very nice how he turns up v the better teams too, yesterday, changed the game v Napoli, been excellent 3 times v City, scored at Arsenal, destroyed Tottenham away etc etc.

Had very little to work with in the last 2 games and still got 2 goals, hopefully that's remembered next time he dares to miss a chance and the spammers come in here with the "not clinical" stuff.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6721 on: February 22, 2023, 12:50:47 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on February 22, 2023, 12:49:10 pm
Beautiful finish that. Still feels like we're wasting him slightly but goals aren't really our problem at the moment. Very nice how he turns up v the better teams too, yesterday, changed the game v Napoli, been excellent 3 times v City, scored at Arsenal, destroyed Tottenham away etc etc.

Had very little to work with in the last 2 games and still got 2 goals, hopefully that's remembered next time he dares to miss a chance and the spammers come in here with the "not clinical" stuff.
He seems to enjoy big games.
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6722 on: February 22, 2023, 12:50:53 pm »
Felt like we didn't use him at all during that game, shame really. Same with Gakpo
Offline Zlen

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6723 on: February 22, 2023, 12:53:26 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on February 22, 2023, 12:50:53 pm
Felt like we didn't use him at all during that game, shame really. Same with Gakpo

Very much so.
We basically just attacked down the right, through Salah-Hendo-Trent triangle.
Offline Bergersleftpeg

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6724 on: February 22, 2023, 01:00:49 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on February 22, 2023, 12:50:47 pm
He seems to enjoy big games.

Yes. And that speaks volumes about his mentality. He certainly doesnt hide.
Online Fiasco

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6725 on: February 22, 2023, 01:01:54 pm »
Rent free :D



Bit of a trademark finish that, same kind of finish against Fulham and it nearly came off early on, perhaps in the Community Shield? His instinctive finishing is really good.
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6726 on: February 22, 2023, 01:09:09 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on February 22, 2023, 01:01:54 pm
Rent free :D



Bit of a trademark finish that, same kind of finish against Fulham and it nearly came off early on, perhaps in the Community Shield? His instinctive finishing is really good.

Definitely getting better and better, more and more relaxed
Offline RedBec1993

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6727 on: February 22, 2023, 01:16:01 pm »
He's brilliant. What a nice confident finish, lost quite a bit of threat when he came off.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6728 on: February 22, 2023, 05:05:36 pm »
Top player this lad.  Always one to look for on the teamsheet.
Offline DangerScouse

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6729 on: February 22, 2023, 05:29:51 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on February 22, 2023, 01:16:01 pm
He's brilliant. What a nice confident finish, lost quite a bit of threat when he came off.

Yeah, thought so too.
Offline BCCC

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6730 on: February 22, 2023, 05:32:48 pm »
Shame one of the great European goals was overshadowed by the result. The positive is that he's back scoring and was our best player in the first half.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6731 on: February 22, 2023, 05:39:12 pm »
Quote from: BCCC on February 22, 2023, 05:32:48 pm
Shame one of the great European goals was overshadowed by the result. The positive is that he's back scoring and was our best player in the first half.

It was a good goal but he wasnt our best player. We kept the ball mainly on the right side so he didnt have to do much.
Offline harrylfc

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6732 on: February 22, 2023, 05:43:14 pm »
The lad has just about everything that a top striker needs,pace power,aggression,decent in the air.. hes also got that bit of shit housery in him thst endears him to LFC fans.Love watching him,makes things happen when hes on the ball,hes only gonna get better aswell
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6733 on: February 22, 2023, 05:47:12 pm »
Was best goal last night.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6734 on: February 22, 2023, 05:52:23 pm »
Not his greatest showing yet by any means but he put himself about well and scored that goal brilliantly. He's scored in our last four European games, and done well with Benfica in Europe last year, looks like he's going to enjoy the Champions League, we just have to make sure we're still in it going forward.

Hoping some more goals flow to the end of the season now. I've enjoyed watching him so far and if we're a bit better across the pitch next season I'm sure he'll be settled in and start getting better in front of goal.

Can't say I'm a fan of some of the substitutions though. I know it wasn't going our way last night but I don't think we were ever going to get more from the returning Jota/Bobby over Nunez/Gakpo. I think Nunez specifically needs to play 90 minutes more often because it's felt a bit of a rarity all season to me. I'm convinced he's missed out on a few goals only playing an hour in some games.
Offline BCCC

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6735 on: February 22, 2023, 05:54:50 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on February 22, 2023, 05:39:12 pm
It was a good goal but he wasnt our best player. We kept the ball mainly on the right side so he didnt have to do much.

Except provide the energy, running power and some decent defending
Offline mickl

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6736 on: February 22, 2023, 06:04:15 pm »
Darwin is starting to absolutely terrorise defences, even really good ones. The futures bright, in spite of recent events.
Offline mullyred94

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6737 on: February 22, 2023, 07:57:36 pm »
Shoulda been found more while we were on top, he made two great runs but wasnt used. The one when he was breaking his neck when Salah missed wide was amazing.
Offline TankEngine10

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6738 on: February 22, 2023, 08:27:56 pm »
His instincts are great. If he has time to think he seems to overdo it sometimes. Will improve I've no doubt. A real bright spark in a very dark time.

I'm not as convinced by Gakpo, but early days. I imagine with Diaz and Jota fit, Gakpo will be benched more often than not.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6739 on: February 22, 2023, 08:41:13 pm »
Sensational goal last night. Absolutely sensational.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6740 on: February 22, 2023, 09:55:36 pm »
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6741 on: February 22, 2023, 10:23:23 pm »
Love him but still not sold on him as a winger. He has his moments, especially on the counter and running in to space but he just doesnt look right there. If you compare what Diaz, Jota and previously Mane do there versus him, its clear to see. Hes extremely direct. Sometimes you need some patience and sometimes you need them to drop back.

Get him in the middle.
Online KillieRed

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6742 on: Yesterday at 12:42:31 pm »
I like him, but hes very much a work in progress.

He may be a confidence finisher, but he terrifies the opposition with his pace & power. Decent runs without the ball, getting better at covering back in the Sadio role.

Downside? His lay offs and passing can be appallingly bad, even short passes. He ran into several blind alleys the other night derailing promising attacks. But as I said hes go great potential that I hope our coaches can unlock.
Online SamLad

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6743 on: Yesterday at 12:46:30 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 12:42:31 pm
I like him, but hes very much a work in progress.

He may be a confidence finisher, but he terrifies the opposition with his pace & power. Decent runs without the ball, getting better at covering back in the Sadio role.

Downside? His lay offs and passing can be appallingly bad, even short passes. He ran into several blind alleys the other night derailing promising attacks. But as I said hes go great potential that I hope our coaches can unlock.
and can also be exceptionally good.  Mo's goal last week.
Offline classycarra

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6744 on: Yesterday at 01:34:19 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 12:46:30 pm
and can also be exceptionally good.  Mo's goal last week.
lets be fair now, if we're trying to be measured. it was a pretty good ball that he got past the defender into the right area

exceptionally good to me refers to something like salah's assist for nunez the other day
Online SamLad

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6745 on: Yesterday at 01:42:09 pm »
I think you're nitpicking mate.

Nunez was running flat out when he clipped that pass over and dropped it exactly where it needed to be in Mo's path, who also was running flat out.  tons of skill needed.
Offline classycarra

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6746 on: Yesterday at 01:52:36 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:42:09 pm
I think you're nitpicking mate.

Nunez was running flat out when he clipped that pass over and dropped it exactly where it needed to be in Mo's path, who also was running flat out.  tons of skill needed.
i'm not, but i will now since we're discussing it ;D

i agree firstly that playing that ball at full pelt requires a lot of skill. but the ball wasn't exactly where Mo needed it to be - the ball was above his knee height when he struck it.

mo's excellent touch made it look much easier than it was, as did Pickfords abandonment of his position. gakpo may have been able to hit it first time if it was left by mo, but if pickford were in position it'd have required a touch to control it before mo could shoot.

here's an exceptional pass while running at full pelt, by my nitpicking definition of exceptional - absolute thing of beauty this ball (nunez's goal vs wolves) https://twitter.com/EmiratesFACup/status/1611827565404246017
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6747 on: Yesterday at 02:08:44 pm »
He'll get 20 (all comps) this season - in a poor LFC team.
Offline Lynndenberries

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6748 on: Yesterday at 03:33:52 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on February 22, 2023, 12:53:26 pm
Very much so.
We basically just attacked down the right, through Salah-Hendo-Trent triangle.
Perhaps not the right thread, but would love the thought process for this. Overexposed ourselves on that side to one of the best left sided forwards in the league, while not exploiting their apparent weak spot (Carvajal).

In regards to Nunez, he's fantastic, isn't he? Been one of the only bright spots this season. I'm still surprised by his touch and ability to create. I thought he would be a flat track bully, but there's way more to his game.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6749 on: Yesterday at 10:58:36 pm »
lanky bastard of energetic chaotic joy

What's not to love?

Debut for us he nutted a blert
I know rules of the game, hurt our chances etc.

If we need spirit though
I think he's exceeding his introduction (and just on a more serious level he's showing maturity and integrating)
Offline JackWard33

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6750 on: Yesterday at 11:51:17 pm »
Scored a sensational goal, making a center forwards run that maybe only Jota apart form him makes in the squad maybe
The Madrid back line couldnt track it or get within 2 yards of it

For the rest of the game he was isolated on the left wing while we played down the right spending his time tracking back to make clearing headers

Play him as a 9 and build the attack round him you know like yall planned to back when you spent 90 million on him 8 months ago
Offline LifelongRed,Sussex

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6751 on: Today at 12:18:59 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:51:17 pm
Scored a sensational goal, making a center forwards run that maybe only Jota apart form him makes in the squad maybe
The Madrid back line couldnt track it or get within 2 yards of it

For the rest of the game he was isolated on the left wing while we played down the right spending his time tracking back to make clearing headers

Play him as a 9 and build the attack round him you know like yall planned to back when you spent 90 million on him 8 months ago

I see him in Mane positions, but interchangeable during games.  Mane wasnt bolted to the touchline like a traditional winger.

Wreaking havoc with Salah and one other.
Online Fiasco

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6752 on: Today at 12:56:13 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:51:17 pm
Scored a sensational goal, making a center forwards run that maybe only Jota apart form him makes in the squad maybe
The Madrid back line couldnt track it or get within 2 yards of it

For the rest of the game he was isolated on the left wing while we played down the right spending his time tracking back to make clearing headers

Play him as a 9 and build the attack round him you know like yall planned to back when you spent 90 million on him 8 months ago

I think you can make better use of his speed and directness from the left though. Not sure he's suited to being a pure 9 for us. We didn't get the ball to him enough, we seemed to prioritise the right side which was not really his fault. Even his goal came from build up down the right.

Whether we see Salah being on the right in say 18 months is the real question, IMO.
Online FlashGordon

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6753 on: Today at 12:31:05 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 01:52:36 pm
i'm not, but i will now since we're discussing it ;D

i agree firstly that playing that ball at full pelt requires a lot of skill. but the ball wasn't exactly where Mo needed it to be - the ball was above his knee height when he struck it.

mo's excellent touch made it look much easier than it was, as did Pickfords abandonment of his position. gakpo may have been able to hit it first time if it was left by mo, but if pickford were in position it'd have required a touch to control it before mo could shoot.

here's an exceptional pass while running at full pelt, by my nitpicking definition of exceptional - absolute thing of beauty this ball (nunez's goal vs wolves) https://twitter.com/EmiratesFACup/status/1611827565404246017

If you really wanted to nitpick, Trent actually slows down before he hits the ball. So he's not running at full pelt  ;D
Online FlashGordon

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6754 on: Today at 12:34:02 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:51:17 pm
Scored a sensational goal, making a center forwards run that maybe only Jota apart form him makes in the squad maybe
The Madrid back line couldnt track it or get within 2 yards of it

For the rest of the game he was isolated on the left wing while we played down the right spending his time tracking back to make clearing headers

Play him as a 9 and build the attack round him you know like yall planned to back when you spent 90 million on him 8 months ago

Come on now, you're better than Gary Neville surely? Wasn't it 65 rising to 85 if all add-ons are met?
Offline classycarra

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6755 on: Today at 12:46:43 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 12:31:05 pm
If you really wanted to nitpick, Trent actually slows down before he hits the ball. So he's not running at full pelt  ;D
Indeed, part of how he managed to execute such an exceptional pass was adapting his stride during the sprint to it!
Offline Knight

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6756 on: Today at 01:10:47 pm »
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Today at 12:18:59 am
I see him in Mane positions, but interchangeable during games.  Mane wasnt bolted to the touchline like a traditional winger.

Wreaking havoc with Salah and one other.

If we had a proper false 9 then playing him on the left would make more sense. Although it'd still run aground with the reality that he isn't the defensive and pressing monster that Mane was. But we don't even have a proper false 9 so we're asking Gapko to do a job he's not yet able to do very well and shunting Nunez to the left in order to create the room for it. Our system at the moment puts our 2 biggest threats (Nunez and Salah) too far from the goal too often. It's crazy. Also, when everyone is fit it makes us EVEN more unbalanced in the forward positions because it means Nunez and Diaz are competing for one position and Gapoko and Jota (neither of whom are as good as Nunez and Diaz) are competing for the other. I assume Jota is seen as more of a central player than wide player at this point. If not it gets even worse.
Offline JackWard33

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6757 on: Today at 01:25:30 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 12:56:13 am
I think you can make better use of his speed and directness from the left though. Not sure he's suited to being a pure 9 for us.

This isnt born out though - his shot volume and xg as a 9 for us are off the charts
My personal view is that as a 9 hes in the top 5 or 6 in the world today.
As a wide forward when you take into account the other elements you need in the position defensive shape and pressing, holding possession, build up passing etc hes not first choice in our squad

I can see the argument if we have a legitimate, effective false 9 (we dont) and were playing a front 2 but if you were trying to replace Mane in our usual system you wouldnt buy him

It feels like weve gone baby and bath water because our attack for the first part of the season was pretty much as good as ever and Im in to fix our defensive shape weve become disjointed everywhere
Online Fiasco

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6758 on: Today at 02:15:28 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:25:30 pm
This isnt born out though - his shot volume and xg as a 9 for us are off the charts
My personal view is that as a 9 hes in the top 5 or 6 in the world today.
As a wide forward when you take into account the other elements you need in the position defensive shape and pressing, holding possession, build up passing etc hes not first choice in our squad

I can see the argument if we have a legitimate, effective false 9 (we dont) and were playing a front 2 but if you were trying to replace Mane in our usual system you wouldnt buy him

It feels like weve gone baby and bath water because our attack for the first part of the season was pretty much as good as ever and Im in to fix our defensive shape weve become disjointed everywhere

But the focus isn't on Darwin, the focus is on the team. His numbers might be great there, but how does that impact the team, given the signing of Gakpo and Diaz and Jota to fully come back? Getting the balance right is the most important thing.

I don't know what the plan is entirely when everybody is fit, but I do think we see Gakpo as the long-term Bobby replacement (whether you agree with it or not) because I don't see us overloading the left side knowing Darwin and Diaz operate there, and Jota on occasion too. Perhaps Diaz plays more from the right at times, but we have 5 senior players for 3 positions, with Elliot and Firmino to a lesser extent floating about there.

I've got no problem with Nunez more central, but I think currently he's best out wide given Jota is really rusty and Diaz is still some weeks away. Salah doesn't/can't run the channels down the right as much any more, and Gakpo hasn't been signed for that. If we have Nunez more central, and say Jota left and Salah right, I think that somewhat negates some potency in terms of some electricity up top.
Online Kennys from heaven

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6759 on: Today at 02:21:02 pm »
I cant wait to see him play with Jota - for some reason, I think that partnership aside from all others will be one that will click. Time will tell, but the lads is showing himself well aint he?!
