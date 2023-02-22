This isnt born out though - his shot volume and xg as a 9 for us are off the charts

My personal view is that as a 9 hes in the top 5 or 6 in the world today.

As a wide forward when you take into account the other elements you need in the position defensive shape and pressing, holding possession, build up passing etc hes not first choice in our squad



I can see the argument if we have a legitimate, effective false 9 (we dont) and were playing a front 2 but if you were trying to replace Mane in our usual system you wouldnt buy him



It feels like weve gone baby and bath water because our attack for the first part of the season was pretty much as good as ever and Im in to fix our defensive shape weve become disjointed everywhere



But the focus isn't on Darwin, the focus is on the team. His numbers might be great there, but how does that impact the team, given the signing of Gakpo and Diaz and Jota to fully come back? Getting the balance right is the most important thing.I don't know what the plan is entirely when everybody is fit, but I do think we see Gakpo as the long-term Bobby replacement (whether you agree with it or not) because I don't see us overloading the left side knowing Darwin and Diaz operate there, and Jota on occasion too. Perhaps Diaz plays more from the right at times, but we have 5 senior players for 3 positions, with Elliot and Firmino to a lesser extent floating about there.I've got no problem with Nunez more central, but I think currently he's best out wide given Jota is really rusty and Diaz is still some weeks away. Salah doesn't/can't run the channels down the right as much any more, and Gakpo hasn't been signed for that. If we have Nunez more central, and say Jota left and Salah right, I think that somewhat negates some potency in terms of some electricity up top.