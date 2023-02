Not his greatest showing yet by any means but he put himself about well and scored that goal brilliantly. He's scored in our last four European games, and done well with Benfica in Europe last year, looks like he's going to enjoy the Champions League, we just have to make sure we're still in it going forward.



Hoping some more goals flow to the end of the season now. I've enjoyed watching him so far and if we're a bit better across the pitch next season I'm sure he'll be settled in and start getting better in front of goal.



Can't say I'm a fan of some of the substitutions though. I know it wasn't going our way last night but I don't think we were ever going to get more from the returning Jota/Bobby over Nunez/Gakpo. I think Nunez specifically needs to play 90 minutes more often because it's felt a bit of a rarity all season to me. I'm convinced he's missed out on a few goals only playing an hour in some games.