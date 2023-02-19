« previous next »
Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: Avens on Today at 11:44:02 am
It's getting remarkable that Fiasco's still not getting it. The xG of so many of Gerrard's goals would help to show just how incredible he was at it. Whilst we would see it in the moment and say that's a fucking brilliant goal, we could use the stat to then support that and say it was a 1/1000 type of goal. But apparently thinking that implies that you've never played football for some reason.

No, it is remarkable that you still don't get my point in response to it. You're just looking at what I'm saying from a different viewpoint and therefore getting a different response.

It wouldn't say how incredible he was at it, we'd be constantly told how he's outperforming his xG, because the shots he took were very unlikely to go in. Is that not correct? So in the era of stats, how would anyone take a chance on a player who takes so many low value shots, regardless or not of whether they go in? Proponents of xG want to see players in good positions taking good quality shots do they not? Because that would then say said player is getting into great positions to score. But if you have a player who is taking many low probability shots, how could you then want him in the side because he does exactly the opposite of what you want the system to show? You'll say he's 'outperforming' his xG, or he's so good at it, which for me means he's breaking the system and rendering it a little bit useless in this individual case. Again, the emphasis on my point.



And just an edit, if any of you want to keep telling me how I don't get it and want to be all high and mighty, PM me and I'll discuss with you that way. That way God himself can't come along and say I'm clogging up the thread.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 11:50:05 am
No, it is remarkable that you still don't get my point in response to it. You're just looking at what I'm saying from a different viewpoint and therefore getting a different response.

It wouldn't say how incredible he was at it, we'd be constantly told how he's outperforming his xG, because the shots he took were very unlikely to go in. Is that not correct? So in the era of stats, how would anyone take a chance on a player who takes so many low value shots, regardless or not of whether they go in? Proponents of xG want to see players in good positions taking good quality shots do they not? Because that would then say said player is getting into great positions to score. But if you have a player who is taking many low probability shots, how could you then want him in the side because he does exactly the opposite of what you want the system to show? You'll say he's 'outperforming' his xG, or he's so good at it, which for me means he's breaking the system and rendering it a little bit useless in this individual case. Again, the emphasis on my point.



And just an edit, if any of you want to keep telling me how I don't get it and want to be all high and mighty, PM me and I'll discuss with you that way. That way God himself can't come along and say I'm clogging up the thread.
Football has changed these days. Teams don't shoot from distance as much because there is a greater focus on creating high-quality chances.

Statistically, Darwin is the most dangerous player in Europe as he's in the top 1% for xG and xA which means that he's very hard to defend against. His greatest opponent is himself to be honest. More composure and he'll score more. A bit lore luck too and he'll get more assists.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:58:57 am
Football has changed these days. Teams don't shoot from distance as much because there is a greater focus on creating high-quality chances.


Statistically, Darwin is the most dangerous player in Europe as he's in the top 1% for xG and xA which means that he's very hard to defend against. His greatest opponent is himself to be honest. More composure and he'll score more. A bit lore luck too and he'll get more assists.


Exactly.  Also, I am not sure Fiasco remembers - but Gerrard was a MIDFIELDER.  NOT A STRIKER.  And 99% of midfield signings, today or back then, would not have been based on their propensity to score goals - same reason that De Bruyne's stats of xG are middle of the road (in terms of all players) and he over achieves on them, but produces phenomenal xA numbers.  For a midfielder, using the xA (which Gerrard would be phenomenal on, and would be used as a reason to sign) and other more relevant metrics around possession (so passing stats, ability to keep possession, etc).

And also 100% agree on Nunez - stats back up what us are that are arguing it see with our eyes - he is in the top 1% of all attackers in Europe, he is a nightmare to defend against, that with a bit more composure he'd have even more goals - and that as team, we are FAR better with him in the team than out.  Also - this is EXCITING! That we have someone this good takes the defenders attention off of Salah (and Diaz when he comes back), whilst also allowing Jota/Firmino/Gakpo and our full backs to look for with the ball as we know they will create goals out of nothing.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:58:57 am
Football has changed these days. Teams don't shoot from distance as much because there is a greater focus on creating high-quality chances.

Well you're right. But does that not highlight my point? How/would Gerrard shine in this era, and would he be discouraged to shoot from distance or play the passes he played? Many times they wouldn't go in, or the passes wouldn't work out for whatever reason. But he had the insane ability to do the crazy in pressure moments, which goes back to my point about how certain players stand up in key moments, and others fold under pressure. I'm yet to be informed xG models account for that.

Don't shoot from the edge of the box against Olympiakos, look for a better pass instead. Don't shoot from 35 yards in the FA Cup final needing a goal, look for a better ball. Don't shoot from 30 yards in tight derby match, try and slide someone through instead. How many great moments wouldn't have happened in this day and age?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 12:03:59 pm
Well you're right. But does that not highlight my point? How/would Gerrard shine in this era, and would he be discouraged to shoot from distance or play the passes he played? Many times they wouldn't go in, or the passes wouldn't work out for whatever reason. But he had the insane ability to do the crazy in pressure moments, which goes back to my point about how certain players stand up in key moments, and others fold under pressure. I'm yet to be informed xG models account for that.

Don't shoot from the edge of the box against Olympiakos, look for a better pass instead. Don't shoot from 35 yards in the FA Cup final needing a goal, look for a better ball. Don't shoot from 30 yards in tight derby match, try and slide someone through instead. How many great moments wouldn't have happened in this day and age?

The models would show he would have an insanely good xA and chances created (similar to KDB), and that the best thing would be to allow him to take the shots he feels comfortable about as it is a threat that someone else wouldn't have (which in turn frees up space for a striker), whilst going out of your way to pair him with a striker who (like Torres) would take advantage of all the good balls he play.  Very similar to KDB. 
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 12:03:59 pm
Well you're right. But does that not highlight my point? How/would Gerrard shine in this era, and would he be discouraged to shoot from distance or play the passes he played? Many times they wouldn't go in, or the passes wouldn't work out for whatever reason. But he had the insane ability to do the crazy in pressure moments, which goes back to my point about how certain players stand up in key moments, and others fold under pressure. I'm yet to be informed xG models account for that.

Don't shoot from the edge of the box against Olympiakos, look for a better pass instead. Don't shoot from 35 yards in the FA Cup final needing a goal, look for a better ball. Don't shoot from 30 yards in tight derby match, try and slide someone through instead. How many great moments wouldn't have happened in this day and age?
It's more probable to score from a clear-cut opportunity than from long shots. That has always been the case even in the 1800's. Gerrard had the quality to create clear-cut chances both for himself and others. Also, when playing behind Torres, I don't think he took as many shots because putting Torres through was the best option statistically.

A high xG and xA means that you consistently create and get clear-cut chances. Isn't the job of a defender to prevent attackers from doing so? As I said earlier, it shows how hard it is to defend against Darwin. He just needs to be more composed and have more luck.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 12:08:46 pm
The models would show he would have an insanely good xA and chances created (similar to KDB), and that the best thing would be to allow him to take the shots he feels comfortable about as it is a threat that someone else wouldn't have (which in turn frees up space for a striker), whilst going out of your way to pair him with a striker who (like Torres) would take advantage of all the good balls he play.  Very similar to KDB.

Fine. But the point I'm making is that Gerrard had so many killer moments as a player that didn't subscribe to any plan or logic that I question whether he would be as good in today's game, with the idea being he would be too restrained. He might well have shone in other areas, but I don't think he'd be the Gerrard he was. I don't think that's a crazy assumption.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
for the love of christ will you lot STFU about xG !!!!
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:11:55 pm
It's more probable to score from a clear-cut opportunity than from long shots.


Well fuck me, that changes everything :D



In total agreement on your last point about Nunez. Which is all I've really said about him. I'd hate to defend against him, even on an off day just because of his speed and directness. At his worst, he's a Dennis Rodman. And that is not a criticism at all.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:14:37 pm
for the love of christ will you lot STFU about xG !!!!

What's the expected goal of your post?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 12:29:28 pm
What's the expected goal of your post?
people will get the fuck off my lawn.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:14:37 pm
for the love of christ will you lot STFU about xG !!!!

 ;D
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:14:37 pm
for the love of christ will you lot STFU about xG !!!!

Quote from: Samie on February 19, 2023, 01:23:49 pm
Fuck off!

He's done you again SamLad
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:36:27 pm
He's done you again SamLad

erm .... que?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 09:12:42 am
And who the fuck are you like, Michael Edwards? Get to fuck. I don't understand xG, sound, you think whatever you want. You don't understand football is my view and I'd take you to task on that any time you like.

You seem to have a real hard on for defending something that I apparently don't understand, and want to fight the corner of it so bad. Which again, like many things, proves my point about it overriding everything. You might not have the self-awareness to realise that is what you are doing, but it is patently clear.

You were the one just yesterday who couldn't get basic numbers right about the very system you champion so much. But it is me who doesn't understand it? You can't even get your own numbers right. I don't care that you think I don't recognise xG, I'm happy to say that I don't accept how it views things. I'll stand by that as someone who enjoys and knows the game.

And for me clogging up the thread? As I said, you keep coming back to me to try and belittle and patronise me. But it is me who is clogging it up. I'm happy to dicuss it over a pint with you anytime, let's see if you have the same attitude then.
;D Heh heh

On the bolded bit: Yet more evidence that you don't even read other people's posts. Remember: the artificial decision to count 'league goals only' is not something everyone follows. Once you understand that it'll all become clear!

On the italiced bit: I was, of course, referring to ME clogging up the thread, not you, so cool your boots. If you were to look through my post history you'd find this is a regular preoccupation of mine. I will make a couple fo replies but I don't go in for long running tit-for-tat arguments as I feel other thread readers should not have to put up with two posters sniping away endlessly. I was commenting on how your ludicrous post made me break my own rule. Always happy to take it to PMs, of course ;)
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 11:11:17 am
It would be the complete opposite I'd imagine. People would look at him and think he's brilliant.  The stats would back that up and he'd be amongst the most coveted players in the world.
Indeed. It was an absurd claim. Stats would have shown Gerrad's bossness in even starker relief. They would have underlined and given some objective support to what we already saw. And then those instances where he outperformed his own xG would have shown even more just how great he was. Win-win.

For those who understand
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Is it italiced or italicked?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:21:33 pm
Is it italiced or italicked?
It's really italicised but the xG (expected grammar) of my post was low
