It's getting remarkable that Fiasco's still not getting it. The xG of so many of Gerrard's goals would help to show just how incredible he was at it. Whilst we would see it in the moment and say that's a fucking brilliant goal, we could use the stat to then support that and say it was a 1/1000 type of goal. But apparently thinking that implies that you've never played football for some reason.



No, it is remarkable that you still don't get my point in response to it. You're just looking at what I'm saying from a different viewpoint and therefore getting a different response.It wouldn't say how incredible he was at it, we'd be constantly told how he's outperforming his xG, because the shots he took were very unlikely to go in. Is that not correct? So in the era of stats, how would anyone take a chance on a player who takes so many low value shots, regardless or not of whether they go in? Proponents of xG want to see players in good positions taking good quality shots do they not? Because that would then say said player is getting into great positions to score. But if you have a player who is taking many low probability shots, how could you then want him in the side because he does exactly the opposite of what you want the system to show? You'll say he's 'outperforming' his xG, or he's so good at it, which for me means he's breaking the system and rendering it a little bit useless in this individual case. Again, the emphasis on my point.And just an edit, if any of you want to keep telling me how I don't get it and want to be all high and mighty, PM me and I'll discuss with you that way. That way God himself can't come along and say I'm clogging up the thread.