I wasn't trying to be funny, I'm actually serious. And again though, I've said what you've said umpteen times. It is stupid to discount stats and their usefulness, my problem is that people don't seem interested in watching the games anymore or analysis and dissecting things. They just look at the numbers and decide from them what they believe, the numbers seem to come before everything and that's my main gripe. Surely as a footballing romantic you can see where I'm coming from? I've been told in this thread that people feel for me because I don't see what Nunez does. Nonsense. On the contrary, I feel for people who see the game mainly through numbers, as if the product itself hasn't slowly been diluted enough through other means.





You can't be backed up by facts if those facts come from a system that I don't believe tells the full picture, so again that is another one of my gripes. xG might say one thing about a chance not being a good one, whereas you or I might think it was a golden chance. I don't subscribe to the notion that in that scenario xG is right and you or I are wrong and the point is not to be argued.



Steven Gerrard would've fucking broken xG alone if it was around when he played.







I was going to leave this after your absurd last reply to me which showed, without doubt, that you both don't undertsand what xG means nor do you seem to read what others are saying. Some of the things you accused me of in that post were so obviously and demonstrably wrong as to show that there was no point in trying to have a discussion with you and clogging up the thread for others.But now you come out with more nonsense. Everything for you seems to be seen through the lens of your own perpetual whinge about something you are clearly having trouble understanding.And so you make up strawman arguments like above. For example I doubt there's anyone here who "don't seem interested in watching the games anymore or analysis and dissecting things. They just look at the numbers and decide from them what they believe, the numbers seem to come before everything".This is patent bollocks. You only have to read the forum to see that everyone watches the game, and to see everyone reacting viscerally to it. Everyone who writes a response principally writes it from the point of view of having watched it and analysed it visually and materially and experientially. Data only arrives as a follow up to give an extra layer of commentary which is interesting in itself whatever it shows: whether the data backs up ones visual/visceral opinion or whether it seems to go against it, both are interesting - for anyone prepared to be open to it.In my case you are free to look through my entire post history to see whether you can find a single post which includes any data in response to a game. Despite your previous accusations I never do. I never even check any data. But when someone brings data points in, as Jack often does, for example, I find them an interesting adjunct to what I have already seen and experienced. If they show that something I had thought is not backed up by data then that's good. Because I don't mind my ideas being challeneged like that. You obviously do.We get it: you don't understand data, esp xG. You claim you do but you manifestly don't based on what you say. Your very words betray you, such as above. Perhaps what bothers you is that others do seem to get it