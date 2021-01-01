« previous next »
Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 05:28:07 pm
Quote from: singerj on Yesterday at 03:36:03 pm
By the way, could someone please point me to a resource where it shows Darwin has the most xG in the league? I googled for it myself and found him still behind Harland. E.g. this one has Nunez at 0.86 xG/90 and Haaland at 1.02. This one has Nunez at 0.73 and Haaland at 0.87.

Either way, Darwin is #2, but just curious. I also see him nowhere near the tops in xA/90. Just curious what people are going off there.

Lovely that the "I don't like him 'cos he isn't Haaland" vibe that we saw so much of when he signed is still going strong  ::)
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 05:28:21 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 05:22:19 pm
Nunez isn't just fast, there have been plenty of fast players in Liverpool, but he also has a lot of size and strength. Defenders can't deal with him.

There were a lot of concerns about his touch and passing. He does miss quite a few simple things for a player at this level, but he has also made some superb assists (at full pace!). His passing has been more impressive than his finishing, although it's early on.

I really hope he can play vs. Real.
Yeah. It's one thing to be fast but it's another to be both strong and fast. Once he gets going, he's very hard to stop because defenders can't knock him off balance and they can't keep up with him anyway.

In terms of his general technique, there is a lot of room for improvement even though he's been tidier lately. The fact is that defenders tend to give explosive players more space because they are scared of their pace.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 05:44:19 pm
Quote from: singerj on Yesterday at 03:36:03 pm
By the way, could someone please point me to a resource where it shows Darwin has the most xG in the league? I googled for it myself and found him still behind Harland. E.g. this one has Nunez at 0.86 xG/90 and Haaland at 1.02. This one has Nunez at 0.73 and Haaland at 0.87.

Either way, Darwin is #2, but just curious. I also see him nowhere near the tops in xA/90. Just curious what people are going off there.

Not sure where those stats you ask about came from but FBref has him as the player with the highest non penalty XG + expected assists. Not just in the premier league but out of all of the leagues they track.

Also interesting for those who complain about him playing left wing, he's got 3 goals and an assist in the league from 224 minutes wide left vs 2 goals and 1 assist from 828 minutes centrally. Small sample size but his XG is marginally higher per 90 from out wide and his expected assists is almost 3 times higher.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 05:45:40 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 05:44:19 pm
Not sure where those stats you ask about came from but FBref has him as the player with the highest non pentaly XG + expected assists. Not just in the premier league but out of all of the leagues they track.

Also interesting for those who complain about him playing left wing, he's got 3 goals and an assist in the league from 224 minutes wide left vs 2 goals and 1 assist from 828 minutes centrally. Small sample size but his XG is marginally higher per 90 from out wide and his expected assists is almost 3 times higher.
That's the key word. Penalties have to be excluded.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 05:47:58 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 05:45:40 pm
That's the key word. Penalties have to be excluded.

Thanks for highlighting my bad spelling before I could fix it! Now everyone will think I'm Chris Waddle.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 05:49:09 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 05:47:58 pm
Thanks for highlighting my bad spelling before I could fix it! Now everyone will think I'm Chris Waddle.

Everyone knows that is not how you misspell it. Its clearly Pelanty
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 06:11:20 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 05:04:16 pm
Yeah but youre not ignorant of amount of minutes on the pitch surely
An appearance is anything from 1 minute to 90

Christ I did actual maths homework for the first time in my life to make how often he scores for us super clear
Ive learnt an important lesson here . Never try
You made two divisions Jack. It's not that hard.  ;D
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 06:11:37 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 04:54:32 pm
Think I side with you in questioning aspects of XG, would like to see a widely publicized/explained model.

I'd have no reference to "form" in it whatsoever; that's a value judgement which would vary from individual to individual doing the judging.

Where is the goalkeeper positioned would be equally or even more valuable than who he is, in my opinion. So much of good shot-stopping is closing down the angle, making oneself big, etc.

Just from the examples you mentioned, there appear to be factors that could and maybe should be included.

And I imagine there are many different team XG formats that do precisely that.

Well I think form definitely matters. A confident striker is more likely to score a chance than a striker who is on a bad run IMO. Again, there are no metrics to measure that, but I'd fancy that to be the case more often than not.

The same with pressure. If a team is fighting for their lives and a player has a chance, the chances of him finishing it will not be the same if he had that chance when his team are already 4-0 up and cruising to victory with nothing to play for. You can't really measure those things by data, you just sort of have to judge for yourself.

Sort of how in other sports, players with equal ability shine in key moments because they thrive off pressure. Others wilt. The level of ability might well be the same, and in training or in a regular season game you might not be able to tell the difference. But if you had to choose certain players to take a shot/make a play/make a putt in the absolute pressure moments, some wouldn't even come into the discussion and others you'd bet your life on.



Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 06:53:16 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 06:11:20 pm
You made two divisions Jack. It's not that hard.  ;D

Literally the most work I did today...........
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 07:07:06 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 06:11:37 pm
Well I think form definitely matters. A confident striker is more likely to score a chance than a striker who is on a bad run IMO. Again, there are no metrics to measure that, but I'd fancy that to be the case more often than not.

The same with pressure. If a team is fighting for their lives and a player has a chance, the chances of him finishing it will not be the same if he had that chance when his team are already 4-0 up and cruising to victory with nothing to play for. You can't really measure those things by data, you just sort of have to judge for yourself.

Sort of how in other sports, players with equal ability shine in key moments because they thrive off pressure. Others wilt. The level of ability might well be the same, and in training or in a regular season game you might not be able to tell the difference. But if you had to choose certain players to take a shot/make a play/make a putt in the absolute pressure moments, some wouldn't even come into the discussion and others you'd bet your life on.

Ironically, the only ways of testing either of the hypotheses postulated in this post would be XG.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 07:17:20 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on February 19, 2023, 12:03:08 am
Yes he did but in that era I don't think teams had a sub? And it was strapped. If it isn't, it's almost impossible to run.

Gerry Byrne shrugged off a broken collarbone I recallman up  :)
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 07:21:28 pm
Salah put up some pics of todays training and Nunez is seen training so hopefully ok for tomorrow.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 08:45:29 pm
Quote from: Big Dirk on Yesterday at 07:21:28 pm
Salah put up some pics of todays training and Nunez is seen training so hopefully ok for tomorrow.

Yeah I watched a few mins of the live session and Núñez looked fine. It was only short passing but he wasn't wincing or anything, looked in no pain. I'd imagine he's fine to start and we'll see him off the bench at the very least.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 08:53:52 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 08:45:29 pm
Yeah I watched a few mins of the live session and Núñez looked fine. It was only short passing but he wasn't wincing or anything, looked in no pain. I'd imagine he's fine to start and we'll see him off the bench at the very least.
Was he passing it with his side foot or just hitting it as hard as he could as hes still short on confidence?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 08:56:45 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 08:53:52 pm
Was he passing it with his side foot or just hitting it as hard as he could as hes still short on confidence?

 ;D
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 09:20:56 pm
Darwin will be dominating the Premier League long after Haaland fucks off to Real Madrid in the summer of 2024. We are extremely lucky to have him ...
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 09:55:30 pm
Quote from: singerj on Yesterday at 03:36:03 pm
By the way, could someone please point me to a resource where it shows Darwin has the most xG in the league? I googled for it myself and found him still behind Harland. E.g. this one has Nunez at 0.86 xG/90 and Haaland at 1.02. This one has Nunez at 0.73 and Haaland at 0.87.

Either way, Darwin is #2, but just curious. I also see him nowhere near the tops in xA/90. Just curious what people are going off there.

Nunez at 0.72 per 90 - https://fbref.com/en/players/4d77b365/Darwin-Nunez

Haaland at 0.72 per 90 - https://fbref.com/en/players/1f44ac21/Erling-Haaland

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 11:33:34 pm
Quote from: singerj on Yesterday at 03:36:03 pm
By the way, could someone please point me to a resource where it shows Darwin has the most xG in the league? I googled for it myself and found him still behind Harland. E.g. this one has Nunez at 0.86 xG/90 and Haaland at 1.02. This one has Nunez at 0.73 and Haaland at 0.87.

Either way, Darwin is #2, but just curious. I also see him nowhere near the tops in xA/90. Just curious what people are going off there.

I *think* what people were saying is that COMBINED xG+A he is top of the league per 90. Which he is. Applying a sensible criteria (something like "min 500 mins" so you exclude stupid scenarios where someone couple play 10 mins and take a penalty and have an xG per 90 of 6.8)  he is second (only behind haaland) in xG per 90, and fourth in xGA (behind only ihenacho, who only has 517 mins, de bruyne and Fernandes). So thats behind 1 other striker (who only just has played 517 mins so shouldn't really count) and two attacking creative midfielders. Not bad for a  striker.

Also - if you EXCLUDE penalties (which obviously have a very high xG) the. Nunez actually DOES have a higher xG than Haaland (0.73 Vs 0.72). Which is really a fairer way of judging things.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 11:47:35 pm
does Haaland take pens for City?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 12:03:06 am
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:47:35 pm
does Haaland take pens for City?

He's scored 4 of their 10 penalties. Must be nice getting penalties!
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 12:07:49 am
Rip Madrid to shreds - that's what our boy is going to do tomorrow.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 12:09:46 am
I'm gonna start having a tenner on him every game to score a hat-trick. And when he does, I'll buy all you xG fetishists a pint ;)
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 12:10:17 am
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 12:03:06 am
He's scored 4 of their 10 penalties. Must be nice getting penalties!
10??

fuck me.  when was our last pen?  actually -- have we even had one this season?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 12:45:58 am
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 12:09:46 am
I'm gonna start having a tenner on him every game to score a hat-trick. And when he does, I'll buy all you xG fetishists a pint ;)

That would be a really stupid bet seeing as xg would have him scoring less than 1 per game.
I know you're trying to be funny but you seem like a bit of an anti-stat fetishist.  The eye test says to me that Nunez is a chance creation machine. Xg and Xa back that up.
They eye test also says to me that he should have scored a few more, and not the plethora of goals some are making out. Xg also back that up.  They're useful metrics to help determine if what you think you see is backed up by facts. Our perspective is very often blinded by bias. Stats are a tool. Not the be all and end all but  it'd be stupid to discount them.

Marcus Rashford is outperforming Xg comfortably at the moment.  Maybe he's suddenly developed into one of the world's most clinical strikers at the age of 25. I think it's more likely a hot streak. If I was a club owner thinking about buying him for enormous money I'd pay heed to the stats.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 01:08:11 am
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 12:45:58 am
That would be a really stupid bet seeing as xg would have him scoring less than 1 per game.
I know you're trying to be funny but you seem like a bit of an anti-stat fetishist.  The eye test says to me that Nunez is a chance creation machine. Xg and Xa back that up.
They eye test also says to me that he should have scored a few more, and not the plethora of goals some are making out. Xg also back that up.  They're useful metrics to help determine if what you think you see is backed up by facts. Our perspective is very often blinded by bias. Stats are a tool. Not the be all and end all but  it'd be stupid to discount them.

Marcus Rashford is outperforming Xg comfortably at the moment.  Maybe he's suddenly developed into one of the world's most clinical strikers at the age of 25. I think it's more likely a hot streak. If I was a club owner thinking about buying him for enormous money I'd pay heed to the stats.

I wasn't trying to be funny, I'm actually serious. And again though, I've said what you've said umpteen times. It is stupid to discount stats and their usefulness, my problem is that people don't seem interested in watching the games anymore or analysis and dissecting things. They just look at the numbers and decide from them what they believe, the numbers seem to come before everything and that's my main gripe. Surely as a footballing romantic you can see where I'm coming from? I've been told in this thread that people feel for me because I don't see what Nunez does. Nonsense. On the contrary, I feel for people who see the game mainly through numbers, as if the product itself hasn't slowly been diluted enough through other means.


You can't be backed up by facts if those facts come from a system that I don't believe tells the full picture, so again that is another one of my gripes. xG might say one thing about a chance not being a good one, whereas you or I might think it was a golden chance. I don't subscribe to the notion that in that scenario xG is right and you or I are wrong and the point is not to be argued.

Steven Gerrard would've fucking broken xG alone if it was around when he played.

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 02:02:28 am
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 01:08:11 am
I wasn't trying to be funny, I'm actually serious. And again though, I've said what you've said umpteen times. It is stupid to discount stats and their usefulness, my problem is that people don't seem interested in watching the games anymore or analysis and dissecting things. They just look at the numbers and decide from them what they believe, the numbers seem to come before everything and that's my main gripe. Surely as a footballing romantic you can see where I'm coming from? I've been told in this thread that people feel for me because I don't see what Nunez does. Nonsense. On the contrary, I feel for people who see the game mainly through numbers, as if the product itself hasn't slowly been diluted enough through other means.


You can't be backed up by facts if those facts come from a system that I don't believe tells the full picture, so again that is another one of my gripes. xG might say one thing about a chance not being a good one, whereas you or I might think it was a golden chance. I don't subscribe to the notion that in that scenario xG is right and you or I are wrong and the point is not to be argued.

Steven Gerrard would've fucking broken xG alone if it was around when he played.


I was going to leave this after your absurd last reply to me which showed, without doubt, that you both don't undertsand what xG means nor do you seem to read what others are saying. Some of the things you accused me of in that post were so obviously and demonstrably wrong as to show that there was no point in trying to have a discussion with you and clogging up the thread for others.

But now you come out with more nonsense. Everything for you seems to be seen through the lens of your own perpetual whinge about something you are clearly having trouble understanding.

And so you make up strawman arguments like above. For example I doubt there's anyone here who "don't seem interested in watching the games anymore or analysis and dissecting things. They just look at the numbers and decide from them what they believe, the numbers seem to come before everything".

This is patent bollocks. You only have to read the forum to see that everyone watches the game, and to see everyone reacting viscerally to it. Everyone who writes a response principally writes it from the point of view of having watched it and analysed it visually and materially and experientially. Data only arrives as a follow up to give an extra layer of commentary which is interesting in itself whatever it shows: whether the data backs up ones visual/visceral opinion or whether it seems to go against it, both are interesting - for anyone prepared to be open to it.

In my case you are free to look through my entire post history to see whether you can find a single post which includes any data in response to a game. Despite your previous accusations I never do. I never even check any data. But when someone brings data points in, as Jack often does, for example, I find them an interesting adjunct to what I have already seen and experienced. If they show that something I had thought is not backed up by data then that's good. Because I don't mind my ideas being challeneged like that. You obviously do.

We get it: you don't understand data, esp xG. You claim you do but you manifestly don't based on what you say. Your very words betray you, such as above. Perhaps what bothers you is that others do seem to get it
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 02:30:28 am
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 01:08:11 am
I wasn't trying to be funny, I'm actually serious. And again though, I've said what you've said umpteen times. It is stupid to discount stats and their usefulness, my problem is that people don't seem interested in watching the games anymore or analysis and dissecting things. They just look at the numbers and decide from them what they believe, the numbers seem to come before everything and that's my main gripe. Surely as a footballing romantic you can see where I'm coming from? I've been told in this thread that people feel for me because I don't see what Nunez does. Nonsense. On the contrary, I feel for people who see the game mainly through numbers, as if the product itself hasn't slowly been diluted enough through other means.


You can't be backed up by facts if those facts come from a system that I don't believe tells the full picture, so again that is another one of my gripes. xG might say one thing about a chance not being a good one, whereas you or I might think it was a golden chance. I don't subscribe to the notion that in that scenario xG is right and you or I are wrong and the point is not to be argued.

Steven Gerrard would've fucking broken xG alone if it was around when he played.

Those stats are a tool, a metric, a base to work from. Same as training is a tool, the gym is a tool, the coaches are tools, the physios are tools. Stats are part of what goes into preparing and measuring a teams performance. The game is still the same and the same types of analysis can be made as always have, because a guy either scores or he doesnt. A team creates chances or they dont.
