That would be a really stupid bet seeing as xg would have him scoring less than 1 per game.

I know you're trying to be funny but you seem like a bit of an anti-stat fetishist. The eye test says to me that Nunez is a chance creation machine. Xg and Xa back that up.

They eye test also says to me that he should have scored a few more, and not the plethora of goals some are making out. Xg also back that up. They're useful metrics to help determine if what you think you see is backed up by facts. Our perspective is very often blinded by bias. Stats are a tool. Not the be all and end all but it'd be stupid to discount them.



Marcus Rashford is outperforming Xg comfortably at the moment. Maybe he's suddenly developed into one of the world's most clinical strikers at the age of 25. I think it's more likely a hot streak. If I was a club owner thinking about buying him for enormous money I'd pay heed to the stats.



I wasn't trying to be funny, I'm actually serious. And again though, I've said what you've said umpteen times. It is stupid to discount stats and their usefulness, my problem is that people don't seem interested in watching the games anymore or analysis and dissecting things. They just look at the numbers and decide from them what they believe, the numbers seem to come before everything and that's my main gripe. Surely as a footballing romantic you can see where I'm coming from? I've been told in this thread that people feel for me because I don't see what Nunez does. Nonsense. On the contrary, I feel for people who see the game mainly through numbers, as if the product itself hasn't slowly been diluted enough through other means.You can't be backed up by facts if those facts come from a system that I don't believe tells the full picture, so again that is another one of my gripes. xG might say one thing about a chance not being a good one, whereas you or I might think it was a golden chance. I don't subscribe to the notion that in that scenario xG is right and you or I are wrong and the point is not to be argued.Steven Gerrard would've fucking broken xG alone if it was around when he played.