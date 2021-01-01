Think I side with you in questioning aspects of XG, would like to see a widely publicized/explained model.



I'd have no reference to "form" in it whatsoever; that's a value judgement which would vary from individual to individual doing the judging.



Where is the goalkeeper positioned would be equally or even more valuable than who he is, in my opinion. So much of good shot-stopping is closing down the angle, making oneself big, etc.



Just from the examples you mentioned, there appear to be factors that could and maybe should be included.



And I imagine there are many different team XG formats that do precisely that.



Well I think form definitely matters. A confident striker is more likely to score a chance than a striker who is on a bad run IMO. Again, there are no metrics to measure that, but I'd fancy that to be the case more often than not.The same with pressure. If a team is fighting for their lives and a player has a chance, the chances of him finishing it will not be the same if he had that chance when his team are already 4-0 up and cruising to victory with nothing to play for. You can't really measure those things by data, you just sort of have to judge for yourself.Sort of how in other sports, players with equal ability shine in key moments because they thrive off pressure. Others wilt. The level of ability might well be the same, and in training or in a regular season game you might not be able to tell the difference. But if you had to choose certain players to take a shot/make a play/make a putt in the absolute pressure moments, some wouldn't even come into the discussion and others you'd bet your life on.