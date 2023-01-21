We're almost into March and he has 6 league goals. I think that's a fair return given he's new to us, the World Cup break and everything else, but from a pure footballing perspective I wouldn't call that elite or extraordinary, would you?

Quote

And that's my point, I'm happy to link it up and say he should do better and will do better and you'll back that up and say the numbers indicate that too. And if that's the case, why is xG superior than an opinion? Why does it need to be validated by a metric that I don't believe is fair and is quite markedly flawed?

Quote

And this point goes to my reply to Avens too - it comes across as doubting your own ability to judge a player. I've never heard anybody at the match or playing a match or even watching at a low level say 'That was a good chance that, I wonder what the xG was on it?'

Quote

You judge your own opinion against numbers that come from a system that assumes that all players have the same ability

That's your problem though. You phrase it that way and it means you think isn't overly special; and so you downplay what he has achieved, (and you seem strangely happy to downplay rather than talk up one of our players, though that's a different conversation). But Jack uses the very stats that you malign and shows that in fact he's a 0.55 per 90 player which actually IS elite. Your way, which is highly subjective and phrased in whatever verbal garments you want, shows 'he's nothing much'; the stats, which can't be clothed in deprecatory garments, show he's elite. Why can't you be pleased that they show something better than your subjective judgement? That's the bit I don't understamd. The stats show that something is BETTER than we thought. That's a free win. Take it! Many fans of many clubs never get that gift.No, the xG stat deals with his positioning and the goalscoring opportunities that he, and we as a team working together, get him into. That's what it measures, and it's not flawed. It shows that for him the level is very high. It doesn't measure goals scored. That's a different stat. So far I've taken your word for it that you understand what xG is, but I'm beginning to have my doubts now.No but you've heard people plenty of times say "that was a great scoring chance he created" or "he got into a great position to score there" and that's literally what a high xG means. A high xG is literally the phrase "he got into a great scoring position there" in numerical form. That's it. That's all. Conversely a low xG is "He was never gonna score from there" in numerical form.There's nothing more arcane about it than that. If you think there is then you've misunderstood it.It doesn't do that. It tells you what the net result of thousands of other players being in that position before has been. That includes great players and shite players. It tells you whether, based on thousands of recorded incidents, that spot has been shown to be a good position to try and score from or not. There're still variables that will come after that, of course there are.I'm not going to accuse you of not understanding what xG means, because you're doing a pretty good job of it yourself.