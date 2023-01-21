« previous next »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:49:50 am
This post makes it seem like you think we chose to buy Salah because multiple years before we bought him Klopp saw him in Switzerland? Im sure Klopps opinion counted for a lot. But its fairly well known that Klopp wanted other players over Mane and Salah but he was persuaded to those 2 by others, on the basis of (at least in part), stats.

Klopp on Salah:

The only thing that we really ignored [this summer] was what he did at Chelsea.

When he was at Basel we played them and we didnt know him. It was what the f**k?. It was unbelievable.

The moment I said lets go for him he was already at Chelsea. Then he struggled at Chelsea because it was too early.

Then he went to Fiorentina and then Roma [and proved himself].

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2017/07/jurgen-klopp-explains-tried-sign-mohamed-salah-borussia-dortmund/


Klopp on Mane:

Our team [at Dortmund] back then really wasnt bad, he says.

I needed someone who could handle not being a starter at the very beginning, someone I could develop. Id say I have a pretty good feeling for people, but was I wrong!

I followed his further career and continuing success in Salzburg. In Southampton he just dominated.

It was great [when he joined Liverpool]. Sadio wanted to work with me as much as I did with him, so it was a win-win situation.


He doesn't mention the part where he actually needed convincing from some stattos!
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6561 on: Today at 10:32:38 am »
xG + xA = bad stats

Comparing number of goals to Ward-Prowse, Zaha, Wilson and Watkins = good stats.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:22:07 am
Problem with Comolli's methods was they were extremely basic. They'd look at a single metric like chances created without taking into account the fact that Downing and Adam took all the set pieces and would overlook off-the-ball attributes like endurance and also character and mentality, which is why nobody had gone near Downing for example because he had the ability but didn't have a strong mentality. Under Klopp we've recruited extensively on character, there's a lot more to it than looking at a spreadsheet. Comolli was a fraud.

I remember Comolli trying to take credit for the Suarez signing, making out it was because of his wide-ranging stats.  Suarez of course being the exception rather than the norm.

I'm sure with his resources he was using much more sophisticated stats than some daft xG being applied to Nunez.
The bit I don't get is the way posters completely overlook the Klopp factor. Time and time again we have seen Klopp transform players careers.

He is one of the best at developing players, giving them belief and above all creating a system that allows them to flourish.

That is why I am reticent to compare players like Mane and Salah who have benefited from working with Klopp with players who haven't.

Darwin is a good example. Klopp is playing him wider and utilising his best qualities whilst he adapts to the League.
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 09:05:59 am
We're almost into March and he has 6 league goals. I think that's a fair return given he's new to us, the World Cup break and everything else, but from a pure footballing perspective I wouldn't call that elite or extraordinary, would you? And that's my point, I'm happy to link it up and say he should do better and will do better and you'll back that up and say the numbers indicate that too. And if that's the case, why is xG superior than an opinion? Why does it need to be validated by a metric that I don't believe is fair and is quite markedly flawed?

And this point goes to my reply to Avens too - it comes across as doubting your own ability to judge a player. I've never heard anybody at the match or playing a match or even watching at a low level say 'That was a good chance that, I wonder what the xG was on it?' because that isn't really important at that time. If a stats nerd nearby gave the question an answer he'd be laughed at I think. You judge your own opinion against numbers that come from a system that assumes that all players have the same ability and doesn't take into account 1000's of variables about what a certain chance was like, or even who the goalkeeper was. You know, very, very important things in football that data just doesn't and can't really analyse in a proper way. And that isn't me 'not understanding xG', that's xG not understanding football and not giving it the respect it deserves, and by extension not understanding the human aspect of any given situation.

Go and look at the numbers and stats I'm told. Fine, and when I do that underwhelms me more than the opinion I get by watching him. Because as of now he's got the same amount of league goals as the likes of Zaha, Ings and James Ward-Prowse, and less goals so far than the likes of Callum Wilson, Ollie Watkins, Harvey Barnes, Leandro Trossard, Rodrigo Moreno and Miguel Almiron. And I freely admit I'd take none of them over him, and Nunez potentially has a much higher ceiling than any of them. But again, Paul Daniels will be along in a minute to tell me what I'm seeing isn't really what I'm seeing.

Most of this post is a terrible argument about xg but lets stick to the facts and look at the goals Darwin's actually scored

He has 6 league goals in 1116 minutes ...all of them from open play (no penalties)
1116 minutes is 12.4 90s so he's at 0.48 goals per 90 .... or more or less exactly an open play goal every other game... which is pretty elite ...for context its more or less identical to Harry Kane's average the 3 pervious seasons (0.49)

His rate is even better if you don't artificially delineate league football - (not including the community shield) - he's played 1636 minutes for us .. or 18.1 90s and scored 10 or 0.55 open play goals per 90 minutes... better than a goal every other game

Amazed we're still doing this with him to be honest
If Nunez can't make it, so it's whether to move Gakpo to the left and put Firmino down the middle... OR, play Jota on the left while Firmino is in the central position.

The latter seems much riskier given both have just returned from long periods on the sidelines.
Jack, you were famously unsure about this signing before we got him, what was it about his stats that put you off?
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:51:36 am
Jack, you were famously unsure about this signing before we got him, what was it about his stats that put you off?

His passing and especially pressures .. the non goal scoring stuff really plus he over achieved his xg last year and its tough to know how Portugese numbers translate here.
Stylistically he looked like the kind  of 9 we hadn't had under Klopp so I didn't get it especially defensively
I mellowed on it a bit when you looked at his profile vs how Mane was playing the 9 for us at the end of last year which were very similar but still had doubts

The thing with Nunez is he's just a physical freak and I under estimated just how much of one. He's a massive unit and yet he's one of the 3 or 4 quickest players on the planet. Its not just speed his movement is fantastic.
I changed my mind / removed doubts quickly after watching him two or three times and seeing the shot numbers and how he constantly had space in the final third/box - that's really rare ... the reality is defenders just can't stay with him.
I'm yet to see a centre back or back line (including our own when we played them) that can keep him quiet, stop him getting a couple of yards to receive the ball or stop him getting his shot off
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:48:44 am


Amazed we're still doing this with him to be honest

Amen!  :thumbup
We should be judging him at the end of next season.

Right now hes a 1 goal in 3 type player which isnt bad for a first season. Would most be happy with this if he also had an assist rate the same? That would also be great if we had a 2 others who were scoring a goal every 2 games - as we have had when we've had our best seasons. We really were spoilt and i can't think of too many teams that has 2 players up top that produce the same sort of numbers that we did.

Unfortunately his arrival has coincided with one of those '1 in 2' players leaving and the others form dipping quite a bit. Add to the other forward players have been injured for the best part of the season (Jota, Diaz and Firmino) and the other player who is up there only joined in January. When you add all of this into the mix i think its ok to say he is doing fine at worst. Of course it would be great if every forward we bought would hit 20 goals from the off but can you name any of those players who are available? 
Quote from: Gerard00 on Today at 11:41:05 am

Right now hes a 1 goal in 3 type player

Writes post showing he's a better than 1 in 2 player
Comes back to thread and reads this
Loses will to live
Quote from: Gerard00 on Today at 11:41:05 am
We should be judging him at the end of next season.

Why? We can judge him now, he's a fucking beast.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:43:26 am
Writes post showing he's a better than 1 in 2 player
Comes back to thread and reads this
Loses will to live

I just read up - interesting. I was solely basing it on appearances <> goals this season - like most will. If he's not on the pitch he can't score and that opens up another argument. I'm happy theres a bigger picture but in the end he has 6 goals in the league with 17 appearances.
He should defo have been scoring 2 or 3 v Brighton when he was brought on with 1 minute left.
Quote from: Gerard00 on Today at 11:56:18 am
.............the end he has 6 goals in the league with 17 appearances.
No, he has six goal and three assists in 1,120 minutes.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:43:26 am
Writes post showing he's a better than 1 in 2 player
Comes back to thread and reads this
Loses will to live

 ;D

Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:53:39 am
That doesn't read great.....almost like you're so entrenched in your position that you're just making daft statements.

XG or XA or XG+A clearly isn't an exact science....but its a fairly clear way to see how productive a player 'should' have been when you see the top players are the likes of Haaland, De Bruyne, Salah, Rashford, Fernandes, Nunez, Kane, Jesus, Martinelli, Saka IE the best attacking players in the league.

So stating nothing but absolute pure facts is making daft statements now? No data, no opinion, no guesswork, just putting things into context with undeniable facts means I'm entrenched and I'm making daft statements... sound.

Something that you admit isn't an exact science is somehow more important and more factual than actual things that have happened. But I'm making the daft statements? As I've said many times, I've got no idea why people need to argue the point for xG. It is so good and means everything that you can clearly use that data and knowledge to go and make millions with it. Why waste time arguing with and trying to patronise a dolt like me on a forum?


Shows how much outside influence affects fans, because that can be the only explanation to some of the daft stuff written in this very thread about Darwin. 

Hes made such a positive impact here (too much of an impact in one game  :P  ), that its hard to fathom the reaction even now. So I can only fathom it, that people pay too much attention to gobshite pundits and tabloid media and the opinions of the banter brigade.

Hes genuinly one of the most exiting talents in this league and hes only just got started.  I was a bit nervous for the club when he signed because Liverpool have only ever paid truly huge money for 2 other playres, so to come in with that sort of financial burden if you will, which of course meant that money would be tighter for transfers eleswhere was a huge thing. But the way hes going, its worth it. Difficult season for the club sure, but Darwin has been a shining light.
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 12:28:07 pm
So stating nothing but absolute pure facts is making daft statements now? No data, no opinion, no guesswork, just putting things into context with undeniable facts means I'm entrenched and I'm making daft statements... sound.

Something that you admit isn't an exact science is somehow more important and more factual than actual things that have happened. But I'm making the daft statements? As I've said many times, I've got no idea why people need to argue the point for xG. It is so good and means everything that you can clearly use that data and knowledge to go and make millions with it. Why waste time arguing with and trying to patronise a dolt like me on a forum?

Comparing him to players that he's played far fewer minutes than is daft, yes. Particularly with absolutely no context.

As for the 'why dont you go and make millions with XG' bit? ;D Genuinely have absolutely no idea what that even means. Its just a stat that pretty fundamentally shows how productive a player is, or should be, attacking-wise but your whole argument is 'no-one ever said that chance was xyz XG in the ground'. So what? I'm pretty sure no-one in the ground says 'Jota has 14 final third pressures today' or 'Alisson is performing well above (or below) his expected conceded goals'. Its just a stat that you seem to take massive offence to. Again not that you're arsed...but his expected non-penalty goals and assists is the 6th best in the league despite playing far less than everyone else above him. The top ten are Haaland, Kane, Salah, De Bruyne, Fernandes, Nunez, Toney, Rashford, Odegaard, Saka. You can try and explain it away with 'I dont care about stats, I just use my eyes' but it just makes you look a bit daft, like you're going to odd lengths to criticise a player who is looking pretty monstrous.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:38:57 pm
Comparing him to players that he's played far fewer minutes than is daft, yes. Particularly with absolutely no context.

As for the 'why dont you go and make millions with XG' bit? ;D Genuinely have absolutely no idea what that even means. Its just a stat that pretty fundamentally shows how productive a player is, or should be, attacking-wise but your whole argument is 'no-one ever said that chance was xyz XG in the ground'. So what? I'm pretty sure no-one in the ground says 'Jota has 14 final third pressures today' or 'Alisson is performing well above (or below) his expected conceded goals'. Its just a stat that you seem to take massive offence to. Again not that you're arsed...but his expected non-penalty goals and assists is the 6th best in the league despite playing far less than everyone else above him. The top ten are Haaland, Kane, Salah, De Bruyne, Fernandes, Nunez, Toney, Rashford, Odegaard, Saka. You can try and explain it away with 'I dont care about stats, I just use my eyes' but it just makes you look a bit daft, like you're going to odd lengths to criticise a player who is looking pretty monstrous.

Well not really. If you want to defend it and swear by it so much then go and put money down that next season he's going to get 20 goals or whatever the numbers say he'll get. That's what I mean by it. And trust me, if you or anyone done that I'd be rooting for you, nor would I be too surprised if it happened. And I'm not saying I only use my eyes, that's just nonsense again from your part. I've stated stats are obviously useful and xG is to a certain point.

I'm not going to odd lengths to criticise a player, because I'm not criticising him. He's done really well so far and will only improve. I love his style, his directness and how he must be a fucking nightmare for a defender because you don't want to be constantly running behind all game chasing a quick, agile forward. That's pure football talk too, not numbers, just by knowing the game. So yeah, he's looking pretty monstrous and I'm told he's elite and everything but I don't necessarily agree when it comes to some things. Time will tell of course but I don't want to be sitting here in a year being told how he's only scored x amount but he should have y amount. I want nothing more than for him to bag 20-30 a season and from what I'm being told, he'll do that. Happy days then!
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 12:47:32 pm
I want nothing more than for him to bag 20-30 a season and from what I'm being told, he'll do that. Happy days then!

There's a decent chance that will be THIS season if he stays fit

Not just you but I can't remember ever seeing a player score double digits (all from open play) in half a season where he's missed chunks of time be described the way Nunez is described... its a phenomenon of our times.
It's like he's doing a magic trick where only his misses exist in people's minds and his goals turn to mist
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:00:00 pm
There's a decent chance that will be THIS season if he stays fit

Not just you but I can't remember ever seeing a player score double digits (all from open play) in half a season where he's missed chunks of time be described the way Nunez is described... its a phenomenon of our times.
It's like he's doing a magic trick where only his misses exist in people's minds and his goals turn to mist

This ^.

I don't have any stats... but my 'eye test' tells me that Mo has missed more chances - I could be remembering wrongly of course.

:)

Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:01:46 pm
He should defo have been scoring 2 or 3 v Brighton when he was brought on with 1 minute left.

 ;) Will never forgive him for that,after costing us £120m and preventing us from signing any midfielders last summer.
I'm loving having Nunez here. I'm also now enjoying the fact that everyone else in the league seem to underestimate him too. Darwin's gonna bite you.  :D
I love this fella for this nuisance value alone and his enthusiasm is infectious, love his reaction when he scores.

Doubtless, he's the type to miss a few chances along the way but you can't put them all away!
 
I've no idea about stats and all that, I don't take any notice of them to be honest! To me every game is different, different opposition, different team mates or set up at times, different playing, weather conditions, good luck/back luck day, shite ref/ decent ref etc.

To me every player,  just goes out and does their best, in Darwins case that might lead to a hatrick or a shit load of missed chances, it's the way the game is, it's unpredictable. I'm just glad we bought him, every club needs a player like Nunez.
Positive update with the injury. Seems like its just pain.
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 01:26:04 pm
Positive update with the injury. Seems like its just pain.
yeah but could be pain that inhibits his ability to do much of anything.

fingers crossed he's OK.  shame the game isn't on Wed, the added 24hrs could be a real help.
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:28:15 pm
yeah but could be pain that inhibits his ability to do much of anything.

fingers crossed he's OK.  shame the game isn't on Wed, the added 24hrs could be a real help.

Sounded quite positive. There must be no lasting damage which is good.
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 09:05:59 am
We're almost into March and he has 6 league goals. I think that's a fair return given he's new to us, the World Cup break and everything else, but from a pure footballing perspective I wouldn't call that elite or extraordinary, would you?
That's your problem though. You phrase it that way and it means you think isn't overly special; and so you downplay what he has achieved, (and you seem strangely happy to downplay rather than talk up one of our players, though that's a different conversation). But Jack uses the very stats that you malign and shows that in fact he's a 0.55 per 90 player which actually IS elite. Your way, which is highly subjective and phrased in whatever verbal garments you want, shows 'he's nothing much'; the stats, which can't be clothed in deprecatory garments, show he's elite. Why can't you be pleased that they show something better than your subjective judgement? That's the bit I don't understamd. The stats show that something is BETTER than we thought. That's a free win. Take it! Many fans of many clubs never get that gift.

Quote
And that's my point, I'm happy to link it up and say he should do better and will do better and you'll back that up and say the numbers indicate that too. And if that's the case, why is xG superior than an opinion? Why does it need to be validated by a metric that I don't believe is fair and is quite markedly flawed?
No, the xG stat deals with his positioning and the goalscoring opportunities that he, and we as a team working together, get him into. That's what it measures, and it's not flawed. It shows that for him the level is very high. It doesn't measure goals scored. That's a different stat. So far I've taken your word for it that you understand what xG is, but I'm beginning to have my doubts now.

Quote
And this point goes to my reply to Avens too - it comes across as doubting your own ability to judge a player. I've never heard anybody at the match or playing a match or even watching at a low level say 'That was a good chance that, I wonder what the xG was on it?'
No but you've heard people plenty of times say "that was a great scoring chance he created" or "he got into a great position to score there" and that's literally what a high xG means. A high xG is literally the phrase "he got into a great scoring position there" in numerical form. That's it. That's all. Conversely a low xG is "He was never gonna score from there" in numerical form.

There's nothing more arcane about it than that. If you think there is then you've misunderstood it.

Quote
You judge your own opinion against numbers that come from a system that assumes that all players have the same ability
It doesn't do that. It tells you what the net result of thousands of other players being in that position before has been. That includes great players and shite players. It tells you whether, based on thousands of recorded incidents, that spot has been shown to be a good position to try and score from or not. There're still variables that will come after that, of course there are.

I'm not going to accuse you of not understanding what xG means, because you're doing a pretty good job of it yourself.

I dont think Jack has added on the 3 games he missed to suspension, meaning not quite 1 in 2.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:00:00 pm
There's a decent chance that will be THIS season if he stays fit

Not just you but I can't remember ever seeing a player score double digits (all from open play) in half a season where he's missed chunks of time be described the way Nunez is described... its a phenomenon of our times.
It's like he's doing a magic trick where only his misses exist in people's minds and his goals turn to mist

He'd need [i think] 9 goals in 18 games [the guaranteed amount we have left, here's hoping after tomorrow we all think we might have a few more], which based on his current scoring rate he'd hit just more than I think. And he's only getting better.

Seems mad people are determined [not always on rawk, but certainly elsewhere on social media] to label him some kind of 'flop'. He's also the kind of player who could find himself on 20 by the end of March imo.
I have an xG question .... a genuine question, no bias or anything behind it, coz I just have never paid attention to the thing really.

to what extent (if at all) does the xG stat take into account the god-knows-how-many variables involved in deciding whether "He should have scored that"?

examples:
- being in a crowded penalty area
- the speed/accuracy of the final pass (if it leads directly to a shot of course)
- weather / pitch conditions
- maybe even quality of the opposition defenders and goalie?
(may be more I can't think of)

or does it just take into account the player's position relative to the goal?

Quote from: Caston on Today at 01:52:35 pm
I dont think Jack has added on the 3 games he missed to suspension, meaning not quite 1 in 2.

I did minutes played divided by goals scored so it would take account of games he's missed (ie they wouldn't be relevant) - hes a notch under 1 in 2 in the league and a notch over in all comps
Do we like watching him play football in a red shirt? Yes.

Everything else is just the kind of over-analysis that plagues modern-day football.

In the last two games we've seen him score and get stuck in during a derby ruckus.

The lad's sound by me.
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:06:11 pm
I have an xG question .... a genuine question, no bias or anything behind it, coz I just have never paid attention to the thing really.

to what extent (if at all) does the xG stat take into account the god-knows-how-many variables involved in deciding whether "He should have scored that"?

examples:
- being in a crowded penalty area
- the speed/accuracy of the final pass (if it leads directly to a shot of course)
- weather / pitch conditions
- maybe even quality of the opposition defenders and goalie?
(may be more I can't think of)

or does it just take into account the player's position relative to the goal?



Its the latter (assuming its not a blocked shot)
xg "works" because across all shots taken the outcome has a very narrow amount of variance
or to explain it another way - lets say a shot from a certain location is a goal 1 in 5 times across all of football - even if you put the best finisher in the world shooting from that location it probably doesn't improve the chances of a goal more than 20% ish (Messi's career over performance ish) and most players will fall within 5% either way or so if they took 1000s of shots from that location. So Messi might turn a 1 in 5 chance to a 1 in 4 chance at the extreme end
People struggle with this because finishing as a skill 'feels' much more important when they watch football than xg has proved it is - its not nothing its just nowhere near as important as location

Where people also get muddled with it is they look at one or two specific shots or specific finishes where it doesn't "work" (optimal or non optimal conditions) or they look at a small sample size where the outcome is skewed and throw out the entire idea

And xg isn't a cure all or infallible, in an individual game it can look nonsensical - its just the best system we've got so far in explaining whats actually happening on a pitch and whats likely to happen in the future
In most cases most players will revert to their underlying performance

This is in reference to a simple xg model btw - there are now MUCH more sophisticated models of xg that into account some of the variables you're alluding to
To the eye test he's fucking ace.

Statistically he's fucking ace.

To morons he's a bit shite.
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:06:11 pm
I have an xG question .... a genuine question, no bias or anything behind it, coz I just have never paid attention to the thing really.

to what extent (if at all) does the xG stat take into account the god-knows-how-many variables involved in deciding whether "He should have scored that"?

examples:
- being in a crowded penalty area
- the speed/accuracy of the final pass (if it leads directly to a shot of course)
- weather / pitch conditions
- maybe even quality of the opposition defenders and goalie?
(may be more I can't think of)

or does it just take into account the player's position relative to the goal?

Its similar situations I believe, so if someone is having a shot from 45 yards out where everyone else is in the other penalty area (including the opposition goalkeeper) I'm pretty sure it wouldnt have the same XG as if you were having a crack from there in a normal game.
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:06:11 pm
I have an xG question .... a genuine question, no bias or anything behind it, coz I just have never paid attention to the thing really.

to what extent (if at all) does the xG stat take into account the god-knows-how-many variables involved in deciding whether "He should have scored that"?

examples:
- being in a crowded penalty area
- the speed/accuracy of the final pass (if it leads directly to a shot of course)
- weather / pitch conditions
- maybe even quality of the opposition defenders and goalie?
(may be more I can't think of)

or does it just take into account the player's position relative to the goal?

Most models take into account the number of defenders in the way of the shot, and whether the attacker was pressured. They also measure the type of chance (cross, pullback etc), the body part used and the pattern of play. They are generally designed to be player agnostic, so quality of opposition would confuse the matter.

So a shot from halfway would have higher XG if the goal keeper was not in the area than it would if he were there (or other defenders to clear off the line)
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:15:55 pm
Its the latter (assuming its not a blocked shot)
xg "works" because across all shots taken the outcome has a very narrow amount of variance
or to explain it another way - lets say a shot from a certain location is a goal 1 in 5 times across all of football - even if you put the best finisher in the world shooting from that location it probably doesn't improve the chances of a goal more than 20% ish (Messi's career over performance ish) and most players will fall within 5% either way or so if they took 1000s of shots from that location. So Messi might turn a 1 in 5 chance to a 1 in 4 chance at the extreme end
People struggle with this because finishing as a skill 'feels' much more important when they watch football than xg has proved it is - its not nothing its just nowhere near as important as location

Where people also get muddled with it is they look at one or two specific shots or specific finishes where it doesn't "work" (optimal or non optimal conditions) or they look at a small sample size where the outcome is skewed and throw out the entire idea

And xg isn't a cure all or infallible, in an individual game it can look nonsensical - its just the best system we've got so far in explaining whats actually happening on a pitch and whats likely to happen in the future
In most cases most players will revert to their underlying performance

This is in reference to a simple xg model btw - there are now MUCH more sophisticated models of xg that into account some of the variables you're alluding to

My main gripe with xg when you're looking it from a team perspective or match perspective is it obviously only accounts for shots. Which is fine, but... if you take our match against Newcastle as an example, I would say our best chance in the whole match was when Robertson went clean through on goal and inexplicably tried to square it to Salah. Didn't register on the xg charts but if Robertson had shot it would have been quite high, and if he hadn't have fucked up the pass it would have been as high as you can get.
So he has a "good chance" of facing Madrid according to Klopp.  At  least he hasn't been ruled out for a period. Was worried it'd be ligaments.
