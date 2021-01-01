I think part of the idea with signing Darwin is that he is completely unpredictable. I dont think he himself knows half the time what he would do when he gets into certain positions. What is clear is that he will get into those positions frequently and with ease.

Some of the criticism against us had been that we'd become predictable and stale in our attacking sequences in the past couple of seasons. The fact that we had so much quality still got us across the line more often than not except for when we played teams with similar quality if not more. case in point is that we dropped points in every game we played against the other top4 teams last season but steam rolled pretty much all the rest. 6/18 pts against top4 and 86/96 pts against the rest.

With Diaz we added a little bit of unpredictability because he is good at coming inside or hugging the byline. With Darwin, its mad because anything can happen. So far, its not been prolific because he still is getting used to his teammates and the system. I know its been 6 months but his return hasn't been bad though. He is on track to have a better first season than Sadio/Bobby in that regard. The way I see it is that from what he has shown so far, his numbers can only go up, by what amount depends on how quickly the team stabilizes its structure because that has been in flux all season. Another thing that gets forgotten is he is only 23, years away from his peak. Right now he needs to play and train and learn the language because everything that he is missing can be learned and coached.