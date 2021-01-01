It's not a cult. For example, xA shows the quality of chances he creates. He can't really control whether they are finished or not.



In my opinion it is a cult. I'm not so much interested in the chances he creates for others. To me, playing a pass to player B who then gets a shot off is less important than his overall game which cannot be measured in anything that involves the word 'expected' and so my view on it is formed by watching the games and assessing the impact of a player that way.He hasn't been signed to get tonnes of assists. If he gets them fine. But his running, speed, directness and overall nuisance value contributes a hell of a lot to us. And I measure and weigh that up by watching him and seeing how he does. And on that score he's doing fine and the goals will hopefully start to flow. I don't sit there and say 'He's got 10 goals but really the numbers say he should have 18.3' because that doesn't make him have any more goals. It is a bit like saying you could've taken home a Playboy mansion model if only you'd used a different chat up line because the one you used was expected to be good. Well, you didn't, better luck next time.I understand completely the idea of xG, but again it falls down by what you say. You say he can't control the chances he creates for others. But he can control the chances he has for himself. And, by and large, he isn't finishing them. But some people can't say that, they just refer to the almighty God that is xG, and the wording is then different. He isn't missing chances, he's just underperforming his xG. Oh well, that's good then, no bother here. It really is madness.