Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 431925 times)

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Xg really is a cult. The lad is doing really well but I don't care what the numbers say. Coulda, woulda, shouldas aren't really what games are won on.

When you put it that way, they should be called Evg.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
It's not a cult. For example, xA shows the quality of chances he creates. He can't really control whether they are finished or not.

In my opinion it is a cult. I'm not so much interested in the chances he creates for others. To me, playing a pass to player B who then gets a shot off is less important than his overall game which cannot be measured in anything that involves the word 'expected' and so my view on it is formed by watching the games and assessing the impact of a player that way.

He hasn't been signed to get tonnes of assists. If he gets them fine. But his running, speed, directness and overall nuisance value contributes a hell of a lot to us. And I measure and weigh that up by watching him and seeing how he does. And on that score he's doing fine and the goals will hopefully start to flow. I don't sit there and say 'He's got 10 goals but really the numbers say he should have 18.3' because that doesn't make him have any more goals. It is a bit like saying you could've taken home a Playboy mansion model if only you'd used a different chat up line because the one you used was expected to be good. Well, you didn't, better luck next time.

I understand completely the idea of xG, but again it falls down by what you say. You say he can't control the chances he creates for others. But he can control the chances he has for himself. And, by and large, he isn't finishing them. But some people can't say that, they just refer to the almighty God that is xG, and the wording is then different. He isn't missing chances, he's just underperforming his xG. Oh well, that's good then, no bother here. It really is madness.






Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Someone looking for reasons to criticise a player calling Xg/Xa a cult. Lol ;D
Yes! :thumbup

I haven't criticised him. I've explicitly said he's doing very well. He's one of the first names on the teamsheet and has been a shining light in a dark season so far. So you're just being very disingenuous now, which there is no fucking excuse for.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Highest xG + xA means that he is doing everything right on the attacking front, getting into the best positions, reading the game better than other strikers, giving himself the best chances of scoring and creating goals. If anyone can't get excited by that, and instead dismiss those who are as "a cult", then I'm not sure what can be said. Of course not all his chances go in, but then that's a normal part of football. The normal state is that an opportunity to score is not converted, not least because there's an opposition team doing their best to ensure that.

Thereafter if you feel he hasn't converted as many of those high xG chances as you think he should have [The Oh No He's Not Haaland defence] then there are two main possibilities as to why: either he's a truly shit finisher and Jurgen Klopp has been duped like an American in the market for a bridge, or it's variance. Added to that we are just emerging from a malaise; an appalling run of low confidence and doubt and poor form that has effected everyone.

You'd think giving him the benefit of the doubt wouldn't be too onerous an ask.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 12:57:49 am


I haven't criticised him. I've explicitly said he's doing very well. He's one of the first names on the teamsheet and has been a shining light in a dark season so far. So you're just being very disingenuous now, which there is no fucking excuse for.
Ok, my mistake if you didn't mean to criticise him. There's a lot of it about, though

But look, the player is doing well, someone posts some stats to show he's doing better than thought in various metrics. Surely that's worth celebrating as a bonus, even if you're not into those stats yourself, instead of "Hang on I think you'll find..."

Good +good = gooder!
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Highest xG + xA means that he is doing everything right on the attacking front, getting into the best positions, reading the game better than other strikers, giving himself the best chances of scoring and creating goals. If anyone can't get excited by that, and instead dismiss those who are as "a cult", then I'm not sure what can be said. Of course not all his chances go in, but then that's a normal part of football. The normal state is that an opportunity to score is not converted, not least because there's an opposition team doing their best to ensure that.

Thereafter if you feel he hasn't converted as many of those high xG chances as you think he should have [The Oh No He's Not Haaland defence] then there are two main possibilities as to why: either he's a truly shit finisher and Jurgen Klopp has been duped like an American in the market for a bridge, or it's variance. Added to that we are just emerging from a malaise; an appalling run of low confidence and doubt and poor form that has effected everyone.

You'd think giving him the benefit of the doubt wouldn't be too onerous an ask.

You're going off on a tangent suggesing it is Nunez who I have a problem with. I don't, I'm intriguied and excited by him. xG as a whole is my issue, and if you'd not jumped the gun you'd see I've given him the benefit of the doubt by saying hopefully the goals will start to come and he's doing many things right. I don't totally understand how you'd assess that as I'm criticising him.

The reason you probably think that is because I'm not looking at everything by numbers, so my view on the game is different and less absolute compared to you. You'll say 'The numbers say this, so this is true', whereas I don't look at numbers as my first point of call, and if I do look at numbers, it tends to be cast iron numbers, as in how many actual goals/tackles/saves/points or whatever, not potential or would be ones.

You can't even use variance as a defence, because xG doesn't really use much variance. It doesn't take dozens upon dozens of things into account, so by that metric it isn't varied at all. It might well derive a shitload of data, but a metric that doesn't take into account who the goalie is or who the player is when taking a shot doesn't understand football nearly as much as it thinks it does.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
In my opinion it is a cult. I'm not so much interested in the chances he creates for others. To me, playing a pass to player B who then gets a shot off is less important than his overall game which cannot be measured in anything that involves the word 'expected' and so my view on it is formed by watching the games and assessing the impact of a player that way.

He hasn't been signed to get tonnes of assists. If he gets them fine. But his running, speed, directness and overall nuisance value contributes a hell of a lot to us. And I measure and weigh that up by watching him and seeing how he does. And on that score he's doing fine and the goals will hopefully start to flow. I don't sit there and say 'He's got 10 goals but really the numbers say he should have 18.3' because that doesn't make him have any more goals. It is a bit like saying you could've taken home a Playboy mansion model if only you'd used a different chat up line because the one you used was expected to be good. Well, you didn't, better luck next time.

I understand completely the idea of xG, but again it falls down by what you say. You say he can't control the chances he creates for others. But he can control the chances he has for himself. And, by and large, he isn't finishing them. But some people can't say that, they just refer to the almighty God that is xG, and the wording is then different. He isn't missing chances, he's just underperforming his xG. Oh well, that's good then, no bother here. It really is madness.
Ultimately, football is a statistical game. Let me give you an example. If a centreback is free with space to shoot outside the box with the ball on his weaker side, you are more likely to allow him. Why? Because it is improbable that he will score.

Defenders always take a players threat into account when positioning themselves and making decisions. Statistically, Darwin Nuñez is the most difficult player to defend against because no matter what defenders do, he creates/gets a clear cut chance EVERY single game. It's good because it creates space for others as defenders are more occupied with him. Also, he's so rapid that you can't take chances with the ball as a defender.

With respect to his xA. Assists are also goals for the team and it's a team game so they are important. He's currently underperforming his xG but he has proven that he's a good finisher at the highest level (Champions League) so it wouldn't be a surprise to see him improve.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Expected, not actual, so he's doing well by numbers but not actual, tangible stuff. Which is what people are saying, he's showing plenty of flashes and is raw because he's not quite converting yet. So you're sort of proving that narrative to be right.


Xg really is a cult. The lad is doing really well but I don't care what the numbers say. Coulda, woulda, shouldas aren't really what games are won on.

I thought society was past this point of not understanding XG  ;D. You seem to be arguing against a measurable statistic that helps to prove what you have felt about his performances so far. He's playing really well, getting into great positions and not finishing as many of his chances as he should be. Saying he's doing well in regards to XG is essentially saying that in a quantifiable way. It also shows that if/when he does find his finishing touch he'll be hitting phenomenal numbers. A great way of judging player performance is by combining the eye test with a few stats that help to show where things are going well and not so well.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
You're going off on a tangent suggesing it is Nunez who I have a problem with.
Quote
The reason you probably think that is because I'm not looking at everything by numbers, so my view on the game is different and less absolute compared to you. You'll say 'The numbers say this, so this is true', whereas I don't look at numbers as my first point of call, and if I do look at numbers, it tends to be cast iron numbers, as in how many actual goals/tackles/saves/points or whatever, not potential or would be ones.
Not quite. I don't particularly follow stats myself (I'd like to but I don't have the time), though I recognise their worth and value it when others bring stats info to the party. If stats ever show something good about one of our players I'm always happy to embrace it. Why not? If the stats crew want to proclaim that Darwin is at the top of the striker list on those metrics I'll take that as a win. Why would I want to do it down?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
I thought society was past this point of not understanding XG  ;D. You seem to be arguing against a measurable statistic that helps to prove what you have felt about his performances so far. He's playing really well, getting into great positions and not finishing as many of his chances as he should be. Saying he's doing well in regards to XG is essentially saying that in a quantifiable way. It also shows that if/when he does find his finishing touch he'll be hitting phenomenal numbers. A great way of judging player performance is by combining the eye test with a few stats that help to show where things are going well and not so well.

Ah, another patronising retort from someone who I'm confident has hardly kicked a ball in their life. So we have to constantly bow down to xG, even though my fucking eyes and have judged that he's doing well. But no, me or no other football fan can accurately judge player and be correct unless it lines up with what xG says. What kind of enjoyment can you ever get from assessing a sport like that? The point you say about if/when he finds his finishing touch illuminates the point. If he never does, then we will be told how he constantly underperformed his xG. And if he does, we'll be told how xG was right all along. So xG is always right. Except it isn't.

I'm not arguing against a metric. I'm arguing against the idea that the metric you talk of is infallible. And I'm arguing for the idea of actually watching the fucking games. It baffles me how scouts were ever a thing.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
I'm not arguing against a metric. I'm arguing against the idea that the metric you talk of is infallible. And I'm arguing for the idea of actually watching the fucking games. It baffles me how scouts were ever a thing.
No one is saying it's "infallible", whatever that even means in this context (it's a stat, it doesn't fail or succeed, it just is).

It's just great that a player of ours ranks so well in it. he'd still be who we see he is without it. With it we get a bit more support for his bossness
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
See above. My mistake
Not quite. I don't particularly follow stats myself (I'd like to but I don't have the time), though I recognise their worth and value it when others bring stats info to the party. If stats ever show something good about one of our players I'm always happy to embrace it. Why not? If the stats crew want to proclaim that Darwin is at the top of the striker list on those metrics I'll take that as a win. Why would I want to do it down?

The point is the wording of it. And how it has changed how fans assess the game and not always for the better. Imagine we signed Nunez 20 years ago. Imagine Nunez 20 years ago was doing very well but was missing a few chances and was somewhat profligate in front of goal. The narrative and discussion around him would've been different. Not necessarily worse or more critical, but different. I don't think the change towards absolutely everything being driven by data is a good thing, and in a way I find it sad as a fan.

Data might ultimately render opinions and debate obsolete. We might as well just start fucking simulating games and outcomes. The data says Nunez is doing well. Fans, who watch the games, say Nunez is doing well. But if the data suggested otherwise? Then the fans would be wrong, and that is a slippery slope to go down and a risky place to hang your hat. But so be it, let them do it.

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
No one is saying it's "infallible", whatever that even means in this context (it's a stat, it doesn't fail or succeed, it just is).

It's just great that a player of ours ranks so well in it. he'd still be who we see he is without it. With it we get a bit more support for his bossness

Infallible being that if xG says a player is doing well and the numbers match up, then xG is right. But if xG says a player is doing well but the player actually isn't on the pitch, then the player is just underperforming his xG and xG still got the numbers right. So in that sense it is a double-headed coin that is never wrong.

xG says if Messi was one-v-one with a goalkeeper or James Tarkowski was one-v-one with a goalkeeper, they'd both have exactly the same chance of scoring. I don't need to tell you how wrong that is.


