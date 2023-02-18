« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 431655 times)

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6480 on: February 18, 2023, 11:57:13 pm »
Please be ok.
Please be ok.
Please be ok.
Please be ok.
Please be ok.
Please be ok.
Please be ok.
Please be ok.
Please be ok.
Please be ok.
Please be ok.
Please be ok.
Please be ok.
Please be ok.
Please be ok.
Please be ok.
Please be ok.
Please be ok.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6481 on: Yesterday at 12:03:08 am »
Quote from: farawayred on February 18, 2023, 11:51:51 pm
Didn't Beckenbauer play with dislocated shoulder in the World Cup?
Yes he did but in that era I don't think teams had a sub? And it was strapped. If it isn't, it's almost impossible to run.

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6482 on: Yesterday at 12:06:16 am »
Again, whenever any of our players go down you can guarantee they'll go off injured and nothing trivial. Every other player gets the trainer on 40 times in a game (Rashford./Saka etc ) and they just finish the game as normal.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6483 on: Yesterday at 12:22:19 am »
Quote from: Samie on February 18, 2023, 09:40:48 pm
Dave Whelan will tell you all about broken necks.
Bert Trautmann surely.....?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6484 on: Yesterday at 01:22:28 am »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 12:22:19 am
Bert Trautmann surely.....?
well, we could try asking but I'm pretty sure he'd dead.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6485 on: Yesterday at 03:09:31 am »
He looked so good today. Typical that he might have an injury. He took his goal so well. Hope he's not out too long but glad we have Jota back.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6486 on: Yesterday at 07:50:52 am »

FFS
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6487 on: Yesterday at 08:05:07 am »
quality goal
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6488 on: Yesterday at 08:05:11 am »
Nunez is one of the most exciting players we have had. Fantastic performance from him. Hope the injury is not serious.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6489 on: Yesterday at 12:04:28 pm »
His passing and decision making are getting better and better.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6490 on: Yesterday at 12:07:17 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:22:28 am
well, we could try asking but I'm pretty sure he'd dead.

There's a woman with a stall at Blackpool reckons she can do that - says she's a 'medium' (although, I thought she was a 'large' to be honest).
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6491 on: Yesterday at 01:11:54 pm »
Would very much like confirmation that his collar bone isn't broken or some ridiculous shit.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6492 on: Yesterday at 01:12:06 pm »
I noticed he started to find a good bit of form when he developed that half-moustache, and couldnt seem to score after he got rid of it. Theres no coincidence that hes looking sharper and getting goals now that its back.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6493 on: Yesterday at 01:14:06 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 01:12:06 pm
I noticed he started to find a good bit of form when he developed that half-moustache, and couldnt seem to score after he got rid of it. Theres no coincidence that hes looking sharper and getting goals now that its back.

He's like Torres with the haircuts. Once we're not wondering after every shave if he's off to Madrid in a couple of years it's all good.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6494 on: Yesterday at 01:18:34 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Yesterday at 01:11:54 pm
Would very much like confirmation that his collar bone isn't broken or some ridiculous shit.

same.

It was a bad foul on him, and the fall looked very awkward.



Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6495 on: Yesterday at 01:21:51 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Yesterday at 01:11:54 pm
Would very much like confirmation that his collar bone isn't broken or some ridiculous shit.

Yep, I'm fearing the Joyce, Ornstein whoever tweet that it's bad and he'll be out for a while. Expecting amputation and retirement knowing our luck!

Kyogo for Celtic had a similar fall last weekend and went off in that but played yesterday so hopefully Darwin is similar.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6496 on: Yesterday at 02:05:23 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Yesterday at 01:11:54 pm
Would very much like confirmation that his collar bone isn't broken or some ridiculous shit.
It's probably not broken because afterwards he went on that run where he cut in and drew a save.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6497 on: Yesterday at 02:07:59 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 12:04:28 pm
His passing and decision making are getting better and better.

Couple of long range passes as well, looks like he's starting to relax and realises he can fit in
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6498 on: Yesterday at 07:10:34 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 02:05:23 pm
It's probably not broken because afterwards he went on that run where he cut in and drew a save.

Some of our players have been sprinting all the way to hospital to get operated on and run off the knocks. I wouldnt depend on it.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6499 on: Yesterday at 07:14:05 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 02:05:23 pm
It's probably not broken because afterwards he went on that run where he cut in and drew a save.

He may be tough enough to not care lmao

OK being realistic I hope he's OK as he's coming into his own

But he's a tough lad. I know him nutting a player was awful but I honestly love it about him and he never backs down

If he is injured I see him fighting it
Cult icon already IMO

and the goals are starting to come...
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6500 on: Yesterday at 07:30:27 pm »
Top of the entire league for xg
2nd in the league behind only de bruyne for xa
Top of the entire league for xg + xa

Still hes a bit raw and hes shown flashes etc etc
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6501 on: Yesterday at 07:38:09 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 07:30:27 pm
Top of the entire league for xg
2nd in the league behind only de bruyne for xa
Top of the entire league for xg + xa

Still hes a bit raw and hes shown flashes etc etc
And that's in a team that hasn't been at its best.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6502 on: Yesterday at 07:41:33 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:38:09 pm
And that's in a team that hasn't been at its best.

Yup and in those numbers there are zero dead balls .. no pens or free kicks
The kids an absolute wrecking ball
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6503 on: Yesterday at 07:44:03 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 07:30:27 pm
Top of the entire league for xg
2nd in the league behind only de bruyne for xa
Top of the entire league for xg + xa

Still hes a bit raw and hes shown flashes etc etc

So does this suggest that the stats nerds did actually have a big input into the signing rather than the narrative that it was Pep who called the shots now !
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6504 on: Yesterday at 07:45:45 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 07:41:33 pm
Yup and in those numbers there are zero dead balls .. no pens or free kicks
The kids an absolute wrecking ball
Impressive numbers.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6505 on: Yesterday at 07:49:26 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 07:41:33 pm
Yup and in those numbers there are zero dead balls .. no pens or free kicks
The kids an absolute wrecking ball

I do like Portuguese football but I semi support Porto
So us signing Diaz was like my Footie Manager game come true ahah

Nunez I remember a bit from Benfica games and he put in good shifts vs us for sure

I have no great info ...

He just has electricity on the pitch. That's all I need to be honest

The most exciting player IMO
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6506 on: Yesterday at 08:18:15 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 07:30:27 pm
Top of the entire league for xg
2nd in the league behind only de bruyne for xa
Top of the entire league for xg + xa

Still hes a bit raw and hes shown flashes etc etc

Impressive.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6507 on: Yesterday at 08:23:04 pm »
Id of expected an update from Joyce if it was a bad one? Im guessing hed of had it looked at today, unless they are giving it time to settle. But usually bad injuries are confirmed pretty quickly.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6508 on: Yesterday at 08:31:12 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 08:23:04 pm
I’d of expected an update from Joyce if it was a bad one? I’m guessing he’d of had it looked at today, unless they are giving it time to settle. But usually bad injuries are confirmed pretty quickly.

If it's swollen we could be waiting for that to go down before doing a scan. Personally I think it was likely just a painful impact injury, it'd be good for us to have a bit of luck for once.

Press conference at 1pm tomorrow anyway so we'll know soon enough.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6509 on: Yesterday at 08:31:21 pm »
Quote from: RedBlakey on Yesterday at 07:44:03 pm
So does this suggest that the stats nerds did actually have a big input into the signing rather than the narrative that it was Pep who called the shots now !

Plot twist  ;D
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6510 on: Yesterday at 09:48:51 pm »
Hes been posting on Instagram after the game yesterday and even an hour ago through stories.

Might mean nout but usually is a sign all is well with injuries.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6511 on: Yesterday at 09:55:26 pm »
Brilliant video of his reaction to hearing the travelling reds sing his name.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6512 on: Yesterday at 09:57:20 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 09:55:26 pm
Brilliant video of his reaction to hearing the travelling reds sing his name.

Link not working for me  ;D
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6513 on: Yesterday at 10:03:58 pm »
Hes made it into Garth Crooks team of the week!

But something tells me hes not really seen him play much

Quote
A few weeks ago I suggested Nunez might be suffering from stage fright especially when playing at Anfield. However, the Uruguayan is looking more like a real threat these days and much more comfortable in front of goal.

His finish against Newcastle was emphatic and I now see a player growing in confidence. There was a moment against Newcastle when Nunez might have squared the ball to Mo Salah, and would have done six months ago, but chose to shoot and forced an excellent save from Martin Dubravka. These are all tell-tale signs of a striker starting to come of age

No Garth, hed have just walloped it six months ago too..
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6514 on: Yesterday at 10:07:37 pm »
Darwin has made it now hes' in Crooksy's team.  ;D
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6515 on: Yesterday at 10:09:28 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 09:57:20 pm
Link not working for me  ;D
Seems to have been taken down.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6516 on: Yesterday at 11:17:25 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:03:58 pm
Hes made it into Garth Crooks team of the week!

But something tells me hes not really seen him play much

No Garth, hed have just walloped it six months ago too..

I still remember the meltdown from some when he didn't pass it to Salah during the 1-0 win over City earlier in the season  ;D
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6517 on: Today at 12:20:39 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 07:30:27 pm
Top of the entire league for xg
2nd in the league behind only de bruyne for xa
Top of the entire league for xg + xa

Still hes a bit raw and hes shown flashes etc etc

Expected, not actual, so he's doing well by numbers but not actual, tangible stuff. Which is what people are saying, he's showing plenty of flashes and is raw because he's not quite converting yet. So you're sort of proving that narrative to be right.


Xg really is a cult. The lad is doing really well but I don't care what the numbers say. Coulda, woulda, shouldas aren't really what games are won on.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6518 on: Today at 12:32:10 am »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 12:20:39 am
Expected, not actual, so he's doing well by numbers but not actual, tangible stuff. Which is what people are saying, he's showing plenty of flashes and is raw because he's not quite converting yet. So you're sort of proving that narrative to be right.


Xg really is a cult. The lad is doing really well but I don't care what the numbers say. Coulda, woulda, shouldas aren't really what games are won on.
It's not a cult. For example, xA shows the quality of chances he creates. He can't really control whether they are finished or not but he keeps serving it on a plate.

A high xG means that he consistently finds himself in very good positions to score which is very impressive given how poor we've been at times. All in all, it means that he's the most dangerous player in the league in terms of the threat that he poses.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6519 on: Today at 12:37:03 am »
Someone looking for reasons to criticise a player calling Xg/Xa a cult. Lol ;D

Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:32:10 am
It's not a cult. For example, xA shows the quality of chances he creates. He can't really control whether they are finished or not but he keeps serving it on a plate.

A high xG means that he consistently finds himself in very good positions to score which is very impressive given how poor we've been at times. All in all, it means that he's the most dangerous player in the league in terms of the threat that he poses.
Yes! :thumbup
