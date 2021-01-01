« previous next »
Online newterp

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6480 on: Yesterday at 11:57:13 pm »
Please be ok.
Please be ok.
Please be ok.
Please be ok.
Please be ok.
Please be ok.
Please be ok.
Please be ok.
Please be ok.
Please be ok.
Please be ok.
Please be ok.
Please be ok.
Please be ok.
Please be ok.
Please be ok.
Please be ok.
Please be ok.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6481 on: Today at 12:03:08 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:51:51 pm
Didn't Beckenbauer play with dislocated shoulder in the World Cup?
Yes he did but in that era I don't think teams had a sub? And it was strapped. If it isn't, it's almost impossible to run.

Online Fromola

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6482 on: Today at 12:06:16 am »
Again, whenever any of our players go down you can guarantee they'll go off injured and nothing trivial. Every other player gets the trainer on 40 times in a game (Rashford./Saka etc ) and they just finish the game as normal.
Offline Thepooloflife

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6483 on: Today at 12:22:19 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:40:48 pm
Dave Whelan will tell you all about broken necks.
Bert Trautmann surely.....?
Online SamLad

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6484 on: Today at 01:22:28 am »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 12:22:19 am
Bert Trautmann surely.....?
well, we could try asking but I'm pretty sure he'd dead.
Offline Hij

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6485 on: Today at 03:09:31 am »
He looked so good today. Typical that he might have an injury. He took his goal so well. Hope he's not out too long but glad we have Jota back.
Offline Asam

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6486 on: Today at 07:50:52 am »

FFS
Offline frosty

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6487 on: Today at 08:05:07 am »
quality goal
Offline anandg_lfc

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6488 on: Today at 08:05:11 am »
Nunez is one of the most exciting players we have had. Fantastic performance from him. Hope the injury is not serious.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6489 on: Today at 12:04:28 pm »
His passing and decision making are getting better and better.
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6490 on: Today at 12:07:17 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:22:28 am
well, we could try asking but I'm pretty sure he'd dead.

There's a woman with a stall at Blackpool reckons she can do that - says she's a 'medium' (although, I thought she was a 'large' to be honest).
Offline Rhi

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6491 on: Today at 01:11:54 pm »
Would very much like confirmation that his collar bone isn't broken or some ridiculous shit.
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6492 on: Today at 01:12:06 pm »
I noticed he started to find a good bit of form when he developed that half-moustache, and couldnt seem to score after he got rid of it. Theres no coincidence that hes looking sharper and getting goals now that its back.
Online FlashGordon

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6493 on: Today at 01:14:06 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:12:06 pm
I noticed he started to find a good bit of form when he developed that half-moustache, and couldnt seem to score after he got rid of it. Theres no coincidence that hes looking sharper and getting goals now that its back.

He's like Torres with the haircuts. Once we're not wondering after every shave if he's off to Madrid in a couple of years it's all good.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6494 on: Today at 01:18:34 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 01:11:54 pm
Would very much like confirmation that his collar bone isn't broken or some ridiculous shit.

same.

It was a bad foul on him, and the fall looked very awkward.



Online DelTrotter

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6495 on: Today at 01:21:51 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 01:11:54 pm
Would very much like confirmation that his collar bone isn't broken or some ridiculous shit.

Yep, I'm fearing the Joyce, Ornstein whoever tweet that it's bad and he'll be out for a while. Expecting amputation and retirement knowing our luck!

Kyogo for Celtic had a similar fall last weekend and went off in that but played yesterday so hopefully Darwin is similar.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6496 on: Today at 02:05:23 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 01:11:54 pm
Would very much like confirmation that his collar bone isn't broken or some ridiculous shit.
It's probably not broken because afterwards he went on that run where he cut in and drew a save.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6497 on: Today at 02:07:59 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:04:28 pm
His passing and decision making are getting better and better.

Couple of long range passes as well, looks like he's starting to relax and realises he can fit in
