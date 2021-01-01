Didn't Beckenbauer play with dislocated shoulder in the World Cup?
Dave Whelan will tell you all about broken necks.
Bert Trautmann surely.....?
well, we could try asking but I'm pretty sure he'd dead.
I noticed he started to find a good bit of form when he developed that half-moustache, and couldnt seem to score after he got rid of it. Theres no coincidence that hes looking sharper and getting goals now that its back.
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
Would very much like confirmation that his collar bone isn't broken or some ridiculous shit.
His passing and decision making are getting better and better.
