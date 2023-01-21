« previous next »
Online RedG13

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:46:04 pm
He was signed to replace Mane ...
no he signed as for take over for salah as the main goal scorer, long term
Diaz is mane replacement
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:05:49 pm
no he signed as for take over for salah as the main goal scorer, long term
Diaz is mane replacement

Yes, Diaz is also a Mane replacement, but a bit different than Nunez ...
Online Nick110581

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Klopp says we will need to assess injury
Online TepidT2O

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
My concern is that its his collar bone .. lets hope for the best
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
He's fucking electric, love him to bits. Sky mentioning 'question marks' not for me Clive, I fucking love him.
Online Nick110581

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:18:10 pm
My concern is that its his collar bone .. lets hope for the best

He played on
Online RedBec1993

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:25:01 pm
He played on

He ran quite a bit with it. Hope its nothing.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:25:01 pm
He played on
In pain, yes.

Welshred wouldnt be happy with you for this comment!
Offline NarutoReds

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
I'm not a pro, doctor or something. But I hope it's not a dislocated shoulder.
Offline JasonF

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
It didn't look like a dislocation or collar bone injury to me. If he'd broken his fall with his forearm landing like that I think it'd have done more damage. Hopefully it's just a sore one from the impact and it'll be good in a couple of days.
Online JackWard33

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Defenders cant handle him just cant stay in front of him

Online Al 666

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 08:37:30 pm
Defenders cant handle him just cant stay in front of him



He is also a more than capable footballer.

He has bags of game intelligence and his passing ability is massively underrated.
Online SamLad

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:25:01 pm
He played on
so did Gerry Byrne.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 08:45:29 pm
so did Gerry Byrne.
One for the kids there
Online didi shamone

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:00:51 pm


Who knows if he'll ever be as clinical as Torres but he's already stronger in other aspects of his game. He's an elite forward either ways. Brilliant signing for both the left and the middle 
Online number 168

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 08:45:29 pm
so did Gerry Byrne.

Gerry "The Crunch" Byrne. Fantastic player, you wouldn't see him rolling around - ever.

As for Darwin, he seemed to be able to move his arm around OK, perhaps it's soft tissue damage, sore but no too serious I hope.
Online SinceSixtyFive

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:25:01 pm
He played on

Walked off too  ;) Under his own steam like.
Online RedG13

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:25:01 pm
He played on
Adrenaline is a hell of a drug, you can play thought a broken bone with it(it not recommended) but yea Adrenaline will mask the pain for a period of time.
Hopefully it not broken Collarbone but with how he was holding his body and how it landed it a concern.
Online RedG13

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:09:25 pm
Yes, Diaz is also a Mane replacement, but a bit different than Nunez ...
Role wise he going to be the main 9 lone term, would think central but he can do from wider too.
That a salah replacement. Salah been the main 9 even if from a wider position.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 08:32:19 pm
I'm not a pro, doctor or something. But I hope it's not a dislocated shoulder.
Nobody can play with a dislocated shoulder.
Online SamLad

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:22:55 pm
Nobody can play with a dislocated shoulder.
Gerry Byrne.  broken shoulder.
