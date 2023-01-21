He was signed to replace Mane ...
no he signed as for take over for salah as the main goal scorer, long termDiaz is mane replacement
My concern is that its his collar bone .. lets hope for the best
He played on
Defenders cant handle him
just cant stay in front of him
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"
so did Gerry Byrne.
Yes, Diaz is also a Mane replacement, but a bit different than Nunez ...
I'm not a pro, doctor or something. But I hope it's not a dislocated shoulder.
Nobody can play with a dislocated shoulder.
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.63]