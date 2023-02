Of course it is. Some people are saying hes better at LF than CF. In responding to that killer said that if its true it raises the question of why we bought him when we already had Diaz and Jota both able to play left forward. Given Nez was bought last, for a potentially record fee, it raises questions about Nez. Not about his quality, but about the suitability of the signing.



I have questions about the decision making process around our transfer decisions with him and others recently. But hes also a joy to watch when hes in full flow so Im mostly just enjoying the ride.



That's not what I said at all. Merely that it's clearly a position that he's comfortable in. He got 10 goals and 2 assists from under 500 minutes (worth noting the opposition don't look particularly strong) playing there for Benfica and I think he's looked a handful from the left for us too. Conversely, from the right I think he's looked useless, that's where most of his misses have come, when he's at the right side of the goal.I don't see the negative. What's wrong with having a versatile player who can make a big impact from two positions? Was it a bad thing when Man started playing well centrally too? Our wide forwards are expected to provide goals and he's still coming centrally anyway, whether that's cos the central player drops deep, he cuts inside or the players swap around as they do frequently. There's enough things to moan about without inventing problems out of things that are a positive if anything.