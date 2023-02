Nunez is so far ahead of Babel ever was it is ridiculous



He reminds me of Babel in terms of having natural ability but a certain rawness or naivety to his play. They don’t really play same position so it wasn’t a direct comparison on ability. Nunez a CF who can play wide left. Babel more of a hybrid left sided player for 4231 or 433 who could play CF.Nunez has a lot more ability at this point than Babel did. Despite that he’s still has significant gaps in his overall play. In that regard Babel is the last big forward signing who sprung to mind that had some comparable rawness to his game.The other big difference is competition for places. Nunez level is higher but so is that of the forward options. Babel got games due to lack of other quality options. Nunez might not get regular games if all 6 forwards are fit. He wouldn’t be close to my 1st choice forward line at this point if everyone was fit. If he irons out some of the defensive weaknesses in his game then he’ll probably be 1st choice in the future. I’d personally have Jota as 1st choice No9 and Firmino as next in line.