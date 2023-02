But then that suggests we spent £64m+ on someone we're planning to bring on as a sub against tired legs.



Or we are moving on to having an attacking line that could look and setup differently depending on opponent, + more injury resistant (well it should be).Nunez - Gakpo - Salah an attack maybe similar to the one before with Mane and Bobby, which has its benefits. Then we have Diaz - Nunez - Salah could be a lethal pace attack suited for other opponents and setups. Then maybe Jota - Gakpo/Bobby - Salah being something different.I don't fucking know, but I know having other options than before is interesting and goes along the idea of our beautiful transformation to Liverpool / Klopp 2.0