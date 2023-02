One thing I really dont get, and Gapoko beginning to show some really encouraging signs just makes the feeling more acute I dont understand why we bought him and then replaced him with Gapko within a few months. Because, given Diaz and Jota and theyre being able to play left forward, I dont know how he gets in the team if hes not trusted as the 9.



I don't think it's as simple as, Gakpo has replaced him. We've only been playing Gakpo in every game because we've only had two or three fit attackers since he arrived. I think ideally Gakpo would've played a lot less. Also, I think Klopp still primarily sees Darwin as a CF, but again, since the World Cup, he's just been trying to arrange the limited pieces he has in the most effective way.If/when we have more fit, settled-in players, I think we'll see a lot of rotation up front. It's only a positive that all of Jota, Nunez and Gakpo can play both centrally and off the left - it can help make us more unpredictable for opponents. I also have a feeling Diaz might get used occasionally off the right as well, in order to give Salah the odd rest. The only one who's stuck in one place is Bobby, and he'll either be leaving, or will very much be the sixth out of six on lower wages.