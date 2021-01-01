Darwin has been a victim of Jota and Diaz being injured most of the season, along with Firmino missing way more time than normal. I think that the plan was probably to have had him be relied on less and ease him in, similar to what we did with Fabinho and Robertson. Instead, we've had to use him regularly since day one, and he's also had his own niggling injuries. That at least partly explains why he sometimes doesn't fit so well.



Having said all that I am a little concerned at his lack of football brain at times. He's an unbelievable physical specimen and I'm quite certain his finishing will improve as he settles, but what does worry me is whether he has the smarts to play with and link up with others the way our other attackers have for years. His use of the ball and decision making have been atrocious the last two games.