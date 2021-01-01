I get that Rob. If there's one thing I pride myself on, it's that I rarely, if ever, come into the main forum to bemoan our players.
I'm all for sticking by them and giving them a chance, particularly when they're new to this league
That said, with Nunez, I can't honestly say that its been bad luck or lack of opportunity that has stalled his goal count
From what I've seen of him, he's just not a very good finisher. All other departments very good, but as a striker, I just don't see it
I don't watch anyone other than us these days, but I do remember him ripping us apart in the CL and also the quality of the finishes, even though they were disallowed. I checked his stats and he was a slow starter at Benfica, 6 in 29 in his first season, but then 26 in 28 in his second.
This season isn't a good one to judge anyone on, Mo looks dogshit this season, cows arse and banjo springs to mind
I think back to Suarez, he got 4 in 11 in the first half season, second he scored 11 in 31 in his first full season, by his own admission because he was trying too hard to put the ball away from the keeper. It wasn't until 12/13 that it properly clicked and he hit 23 in 33 and then 31 in 33.
I do think that once Darwin gets used to the Prem, he'll be banging in 20 to 25 in the League.