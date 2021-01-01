« previous next »
Illmatic

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6240 on: Today at 10:37:22 am
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 10:45:52 pm
He had to score the one when hes through on the keeper, thats a bread and butter opportunity if you are a top striker, there was no composure he just smashed it at the keeper

It was a reasonable opportunity nothing more it wasn't a guilt edge chance by any means. I actually thought the keeper did well as he covers the goal well to the point there wasn't a lot of room to get the ball past him. I mean Allison saves us in those situations all the time and Id expect most top goal keepers to make the save in those situations 9 times out of ten.

I do understand the frustration some have with Darwin he gets into so many good positions that he should probably have scored a few more but overall I think he's done well.       
Nas is like the Afrocentric Asian, half-man, half-amazin

Red-Soldier

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6241 on: Today at 10:38:59 am
This lad will be great for us. 
Nabylid

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6242 on: Today at 10:47:45 am

I just dont think Nunez is ever gonna be good enough for us unfortunately. Hes so raw and clumsy when compared to all of our forwards weve had under Jurgen. I mean Mo, Sadio, Bobby, Jota and Diaz are great all round footballers arent they, with a mixture of pace and close control, passing and link play. Darwins touch and passing is so so erratic.
His biggest attribute is pace, but from what Ive seen he mainly seems to benefit from that when hes out wide and can take his man on down the line in a foot race, I dont really see him showing intricacy or quick feet when hes tightly marked centrally for example.
Once Diaz and Jota are fit they come straight back in dont they?
Hope Im wrong obviously!
The G in Gerrard

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6243 on: Today at 10:50:24 am
He's probably one of the few good things about this season so far FFS outside of Bajcetic & Elliott.
Mr Dilkington

  • would rather be too cold than too hot
  Never buy the Sun
    www.level3football.com
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6244 on: Today at 11:32:14 am
When he was finishing way above his xG last season loads were saying stuff like 'finally we will have a natural goalscorer'.

Finishing is very noisy - I'm sure when he inevitably reverts to the mean it'll be because he's full of confidence. It's the same cycle every single time.

He is one of the few bright spots about this season - he's put up unbelievable metrics in a dysfunctional side - what can he be if we properly build around him? You can probably count on one hand the number of PL centre backs who have the athleticism to cope with him.

If we persevere with him and put the right talent around him he is going to score a ton of goals.
You change all the lead, sleeping in my head, as the day grows dim, I hear you sing a golden hymn.

DaveyHughes

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6245 on: Today at 01:28:24 pm
How long can we wait for him to 'become a great player for us'?
Chakan

  Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6246 on: Today at 01:29:58 pm
Quote from: DaveyHughes on Today at 01:28:24 pm
How long can we wait for him to 'become a great player for us'?

Jesus christ he hasn't even been here for a full season yet. Get a grip.
Gerard00

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6247 on: Today at 02:01:29 pm
No two ways about it - he needs to be scoring these clear cut chances. Could excuse it as bad luck / confidence etc if it he was even converting 50% of them. Hope he improves and want to give him the benefit of the doubt this season and next before making an judgement.
Clint Eastwood

  The man with no name
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6248 on: Today at 02:02:23 pm
Diaz and Jota coming back will help. It gives us a front 3 with an identity more in-keeping of that we've had under Klopp, and takes Nunez/Gakpo out of the firing line. I'm not worried about Nunez.
Son of Spion

  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6249 on: Today at 03:04:45 pm
Quote from: DaveyHughes on Today at 01:28:24 pm
How long can we wait for him to 'become a great player for us'?
Much longer than the five minutes he's been here.
Kopenhagen

  Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6250 on: Today at 03:06:33 pm
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Today at 11:32:14 am
When he was finishing way above his xG last season loads were saying stuff like 'finally we will have a natural goalscorer'.

Finishing is very noisy - I'm sure when he inevitably reverts to the mean it'll be because he's full of confidence. It's the same cycle every single time.

He is one of the few bright spots about this season - he's put up unbelievable metrics in a dysfunctional side - what can he be if we properly build around him? You can probably count on one hand the number of PL centre backs who have the athleticism to cope with him.

If we persevere with him and put the right talent around him he is going to score a ton of goals.

 :thumbsup
RedBec1993

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6251 on: Today at 03:07:02 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:04:45 pm
Much longer than the five minutes he's been here.

Quite confident he will be fantastic once we sort the rest of the club out! Cant be easy for any new player to walk into this mess off the field.
MindGuerrillas

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6252 on: Today at 04:08:28 pm
Which ever way you look at it, a 5.8% shot conversion rate is not great.

Salah not much better at 7.9% either.

didi shamone

  Too old for fighting
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6253 on: Today at 06:35:46 pm
Quote from: MindGuerrillas on Today at 04:08:28 pm
Which ever way you look at it, a 5.8% shot conversion rate is not great.

Salah not much better at 7.9% either.



That will depend on the quality of chance and their xg figures suggest that they're not getting many high quality chances. The eye test backs that up. We seem to be taking a lot of hopeful potshots these days
MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6254 on: Today at 06:38:45 pm
He's a better footballer than Haaland to be honest. Just needs to add that finishing touch.
JackWard33

  President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6255 on: Today at 07:33:39 pm
Quote from: MindGuerrillas on Today at 04:08:28 pm
Which ever way you look at it, a 5.8% shot conversion rate is not great.



If you want a giggle you can look up what it was last season
Billy The Kid

  I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6256 on: Today at 08:58:28 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:29:58 pm
Jesus christ he hasn't even been here for a full season yet. Get a grip.

Fuck me, he only asked how long we ought to wait for him to come good. Which is a fairly reasonable question to ask, given that some posters are adamant he's a colossus in the making, while others are concerned with the number of chances he's missing, and the fact that at almost 24 years old, he still seems to be very green when it comes to finishing 

It's just a discussion. No one's suggesting he be burnt at the stake like
rob1966

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6257 on: Today at 09:05:05 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 08:58:28 pm
Fuck me, he only asked how long we ought to wait for him to come good. Which is a fairly reasonable question to ask, given that some posters are adamant he's a colossus in the making, while others are concerned with the number of chances he's missing, and the fact that at almost 24 years old, he still seems to be very green when it comes to finishing 

It's just a discussion. No one's suggesting he be burnt at the stake like

Normally though, you ask that kind of thing when you at the end of your tether with someone, not after 6 months or so.
deano2727

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6258 on: Today at 09:25:55 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:38:45 pm
He's a better footballer than Haaland to be honest. Just needs to add that finishing touch.

Not sure he needs sweeping statements like this to be made to live up to. At the end of the day, they are both forwards with the goal of putting the ball in the back of the net. One is doing it often, the other not so much.

Chaos is great, if it's organized chaos. We need him to start organizing this chaos a bit more.
CS111

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6259 on: Today at 09:30:53 pm
Time will tell if we hopefully have a proper team ( midfield ) next season, Diaz hopefully stays fit who is a big miss for us.
I don't think he is all of a sudden going to become world class unfortunately but the likes of Diaz will provide more chances for him
MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6260 on: Today at 09:35:40 pm
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 09:25:55 pm
Not sure he needs sweeping statements like this to be made to live up to. At the end of the day, they are both forwards with the goal of putting the ball in the back of the net. One is doing it often, the other not so much.

Chaos is great, if it's organized chaos. We need him to start organizing this chaos a bit more.
He actually is. Can beat a man and he creates many chances for himself and his teammates. Haaland is anonymous most of the time. Darwin definitely has the potential to be a beast of a player if he increases his conversion rate.
Son of Spion

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6261 on: Today at 09:36:00 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 08:58:28 pm
Fuck me, he only asked how long we ought to wait for him to come good. Which is a fairly reasonable question to ask, ...

To add flesh to the bones of my previous "much longer than the five minutes he's been here" comment, I'd say he needs to be given a full next season before we judge him. He's done well with Benfica. He put the shits up me when he played against us. He's currently playing in a horribly disjointed side lacking in confidence and he's recently said that the pace and intensity of the game in England has surprised him despite Suarez telling him about it beforehand. So, he's still adjusting.

We aren't seeing the best of any of our players this season, even long established and proven stars. It's not exactly the best of conditions to really judge the guy yet. I'd like to see how he goes with a full second season. I think we'll know an awful lot more then.
Billy The Kid

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6262 on: Today at 09:39:02 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:05:05 pm
Normally though, you ask that kind of thing when you at the end of your tether with someone, not after 6 months or so.

I get that Rob. If there's one thing I pride myself on, it's that I rarely, if ever, come into the main forum to bemoan our players.

I'm all for sticking by them and giving them a chance, particularly when they're new to this league

That said, with Nunez, I can't honestly say that its been bad luck or lack of opportunity that has stalled his goal count

From what I've seen of him, he's just not a very good finisher. All other departments very good, but as a striker, I just don't see it
Billy The Kid

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6263 on: Today at 09:46:14 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:36:00 pm
He's currently playing in a horribly disjointed side lacking in confidence and he's recently said that the pace and intensity of the game in England has surprised him despite Suarez telling him about it beforehand. So, he's still adjusting.

Fully get where you're coming from mate. I genuinely do. The thing is though, I just don't buy the notion that the reason he's not converting his chances is down to the wider slump in form throughout the team.
decosabute

  ...and so am I
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6264 on: Today at 09:57:19 pm
Darwin has been a victim of Jota and Diaz being injured most of the season, along with Firmino missing way more time than normal. I think that the plan was probably to have had him be relied on less and ease him in, similar to what we did with Fabinho and Robertson. Instead, we've had to use him regularly since day one, and he's also had his own niggling injuries. That at least partly explains why he sometimes doesn't fit so well.

Having said all that I am a little concerned at his lack of football brain at times. He's an unbelievable physical specimen and I'm quite certain his finishing will improve as he settles, but what does worry me is whether he has the smarts to play with and link up with others the way our other attackers have for years. His use of the ball and decision making have been atrocious the last two games.
Chakan

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6265 on: Today at 10:01:24 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 09:46:14 pm
Fully get where you're coming from mate. I genuinely do. The thing is though, I just don't buy the notion that the reason he's not converting his chances is down to the wider slump in form throughout the team.

Why does it just have to be that? Its probably everything combined. New team, which is up to shit, new players, new league, physicality of the league, less time on the ball, the games he missed, the chopping and changing of players around him.

Suarez took a full season and half to settle before he started banging them in with consistency. 

Sure hes missed some crucial 1v1 chances but a lot of strikers do. Right now hes played 26 games and scored 10 goals. Not too bad in my opinion.
PaulKS

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6266 on: Today at 10:13:16 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:38:45 pm
He's a better footballer than Haaland to be honest. Just needs to add that finishing touch.

Good lord
killer-heels

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6267 on: Today at 10:17:50 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:38:45 pm
He's a better footballer than Haaland to be honest. Just needs to add that finishing touch.

He isnt. And here we are comparing him to Haaland again.
Chakan

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6268 on: Today at 10:19:43 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:17:50 pm
He isnt. And here we are comparing him to Haaland again.

He's a completely different player to Haaland anyway.
DelTrotter

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6269 on: Today at 10:20:10 pm
The Haaland worshippers obviously in a bad mood after another big game no show today. Don't take it out on Darwin!
MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6270 on: Today at 10:24:48 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 09:57:19 pm
Darwin has been a victim of Jota and Diaz being injured most of the season, along with Firmino missing way more time than normal. I think that the plan was probably to have had him be relied on less and ease him in, similar to what we did with Fabinho and Robertson. Instead, we've had to use him regularly since day one, and he's also had his own niggling injuries. That at least partly explains why he sometimes doesn't fit so well.

Having said all that I am a little concerned at his lack of football brain at times. He's an unbelievable physical specimen and I'm quite certain his finishing will improve as he settles, but what does worry me is whether he has the smarts to play with and link up with others the way our other attackers have for years. His use of the ball and decision making have been atrocious the last two games.
He's a weird one because sometimes he spots passes that we don't even see. I remember him hitting a zipped diagonal against Fulham away or his pass to Mo against Leicester. The quality is there but it's a bit erratic at the moment.
MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6271 on: Today at 10:25:23 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:17:50 pm
He isnt. And here we are comparing him to Haaland again.
Haaland is a better finisher while Darwin is a better footballer.
duvva 💅

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6272 on: Today at 10:30:06 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:25:23 pm
Haaland is a better finisher while Darwin is a better footballer.
Does it really matter. Darwins ours. Haaland isnt. Darwin may have the higher ceiling overall, Haaland is beginning to look a little like a flat track bully. Albeit a very good one who will score goals wherever he goes but perhaps not in the biggest games against the better defenders
rob1966

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6273 on: Today at 10:47:51 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 09:39:02 pm
I get that Rob. If there's one thing I pride myself on, it's that I rarely, if ever, come into the main forum to bemoan our players.

I'm all for sticking by them and giving them a chance, particularly when they're new to this league

That said, with Nunez, I can't honestly say that its been bad luck or lack of opportunity that has stalled his goal count

From what I've seen of him, he's just not a very good finisher. All other departments very good, but as a striker, I just don't see it

I don't watch anyone other than us these days, but I do remember him ripping us apart in the CL and also the quality of the finishes, even though they were disallowed. I checked his stats and he was a slow starter at Benfica, 6 in 29 in his first season, but then 26 in 28 in his second.

This season isn't a good one to judge anyone on, Mo looks dogshit this season, cows arse and banjo springs to mind ;D 

I think back to Suarez, he got 4 in 11 in the first half season, second he scored 11 in 31 in his first full season, by his own admission because he was trying too hard to put the ball away from the keeper. It wasn't until 12/13 that it properly clicked and he hit 23 in 33 and then 31 in 33.

I do think that once Darwin gets used to the Prem, he'll be banging in 20 to 25 in the League.
Son of Spion

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6274 on: Today at 10:50:38 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 09:46:14 pm
Fully get where you're coming from mate. I genuinely do. The thing is though, I just don't buy the notion that the reason he's not converting his chances is down to the wider slump in form throughout the team.
That's fair enough. We all have slightly different ways if seeing things. Personally, I think it's a collection of things. New league. New country. Low confidence etc. Who knows, though?

When he was clean through on the 'keeper against Wolves in the second half my view is he really should have scored, so I fully understand the frustration with him at times. The way it looks currently it seems like virtually the whole team don't have confidence in what they are doing. Maybe, for some, the mind is willing but the flesh is weak now. I think it all has a collective effect. Also, when confidence is low you can overthink things and you lose that little bit of time because of it.

I'd like to see him in a settled side that is a cohesive unit again. Only then will we really see what he's made of, for better or worse.
rob1966

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6275 on: Today at 10:55:52 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:50:38 pm
That's fair enough. We all have slightly different ways if seeing things. Personally, I think it's a collection of things. New league. New country. Low confidence etc. Who knows, though?

When he was clean through on the 'keeper against Wolves in the second half my view is he really should have scored, so I fully understand the frustration with him at times. The way it looks currently it seems like virtually the whole team don't have confidence in what they are doing. Maybe, for some, the mind is willing but the flesh is weak now. I think it all has a collective effect. Also, when confidence is low you can overthink things and you lose that little bit of time because of it.

I'd like to see him in a settled side that is a cohesive unit again. Only then will we really see what he's made of, for better or worse.

I can't comment on the game yesterday as I haven't put myself through the pain of watching MOTD, was it as bad as the one Mo had at Brighton last week?

I think we'll see an improvement in the front line once Luis is back from his knee injury.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6276 on: Today at 10:56:52 pm
Fuck that Predator looking mutant and the PR team that he rode in on.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
