He had to score the one when hes through on the keeper, thats a bread and butter opportunity if you are a top striker, there was no composure he just smashed it at the keeper



It was a reasonable opportunity nothing more it wasn't a guilt edge chance by any means. I actually thought the keeper did well as he covers the goal well to the point there wasn't a lot of room to get the ball past him. I mean Allison saves us in those situations all the time and Id expect most top goal keepers to make the save in those situations 9 times out of ten.I do understand the frustration some have with Darwin he gets into so many good positions that he should probably have scored a few more but overall I think he's done well.