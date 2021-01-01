« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 412346 times)

Online Illmatic

« Reply #6240 on: Today at 10:37:22 am »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 10:45:52 pm
He had to score the one when hes through on the keeper, thats a bread and butter opportunity if you are a top striker, there was no composure he just smashed it at the keeper

It was a reasonable opportunity nothing more it wasn't a guilt edge chance by any means. I actually thought the keeper did well as he covers the goal well to the point there wasn't a lot of room to get the ball past him. I mean Allison saves us in those situations all the time and Id expect most top goal keepers to make the save in those situations 9 times out of ten.

I do understand the frustration some have with Darwin he gets into so many good positions that he should probably have scored a few more but overall I think he's done well.       
Online Red-Soldier

« Reply #6241 on: Today at 10:38:59 am »
This lad will be great for us. 
