Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!

MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6200 on: Yesterday at 11:52:11 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 11:41:59 pm
5 goals in 15 league games mate. Close to 70 odd million striker. You are going to hit me with something daft like how many minutes he played but the cold hard stats are 5 goals in 15 league games.

Oh and 3 goals spread out between the mighty Rangers, Ajax and an actually decent Napoli.

Elite though.
He missed 3 league games because of a silly red card. Those 3 games should be added to his tally because they cost us on the pitch at a time when Jota wasn't fit.
MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6201 on: Yesterday at 11:53:19 pm
Quote from: KloppCorn on Yesterday at 11:47:45 pm
fab? Hes been replaced by a player that cost nothing. Nunez cost a lot ok fair point  :butt but unless you got the Dr Who Phone box or delorean its pointless having this discussion. Even Halaand would struggle on the scraps at Liverpool right now.
He wouldn't miss as many big chances.
Songs to Sing

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6202 on: Yesterday at 11:53:47 pm
Quote from: Wool on Yesterday at 11:50:40 pm
Saw this on Twitter. Im not really worried about him and think hes done well this season but tbf he needs to start converting more of these chances.

Ive had enough of this hell come gd bs. Hes a professional footballer. How can he be so rash in his finishing? Hes been like that all season. Learn from your mistakes. He seems to just smash everything
The 5th Benitle

StL-Dono

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6203 on: Yesterday at 11:56:24 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:38:05 pm
Which statistical nonsense have I posted?
Because the only thing I've posted is how many goals hes scored in how much time hes played ...so let me know which bit you have a problem with and I'll clean it up for you......

He must be referring to you doing long division as "statistical nonsense".  Minutes divided by goals multiplied by 90 is....   Wait, stop that nonsense!

What seems completely nonsensical to me about the criticism of Darwin is that people assume, this is what he is.  What we see right now is what he is, what he has been, and what he ever will be. 

He'd likely be the first to tell you that he's in a bad spell and the goal looks the size of a postage stamp and he's unsure of his touches at present.  No shit.  What goalscorer doesn't go through periods like that?  But, to assume that, well, this is it, he'll never be better than he is now and in fact he's getting worse and he's definitely a waste of money is just utter garbage. 

If you want to make the argument that our resources might have been better spent on someone other than Darwin, then that's a separate argument and you might even have a case there.  But that's not his fault. 

The whole team is dreadful at present. 
robertobaggio37

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6204 on: Yesterday at 11:57:29 pm
Quote from: KloppCorn on Yesterday at 11:47:45 pm
Even Halaand would struggle on the scraps at Liverpool right now.

Why does this shite keep getting constantly peddled?
newterp

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6205 on: Yesterday at 11:58:03 pm
Damn.

AndyMuller is getting mullered here. Basic math.
Samie

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6206 on: Yesterday at 11:59:19 pm
Andy is a disgrace to the Muller's. Your grandad Gurd would be disappointed in you lad.
KloppCorn

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6207 on: Today at 12:00:15 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:53:19 pm
He wouldn't miss as many big chances.
First of all Nunez makes his chances. Halaand is a goal hanger. If we have the least touches in the opp box how are we getting goals for dude to goal hang. Anyways good night. If Nunez gets sold and is a flop I will put my hands up but hes the only bright spark in our team.
AndyMuller

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6208 on: Today at 12:00:39 am
5 goals in 18 league matches (yeah Im counting the 3 missed for that stupid red card fuck yall bitches).
newterp

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6209 on: Today at 12:06:47 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 12:00:39 am
5 goals in 18 league matches (yeah Im counting the 3 missed for that stupid red card fuck yall bitches).

:lmao

keep being stupid. it's working.
Avens

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6210 on: Today at 01:26:00 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 11:51:45 pm
Night god bless. Hope my xG for dreams instead of nightmares is high.

 ;D You do understand that goals per minutes played is different to xG right?
didi shamone

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6211 on: Today at 01:33:50 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:55:38 pm
Some of his misses came at key moments of games like the one against Brentford at 0-0. If we'd won that we'd have been a couple of points off 4th with a game in hand. An extra win here and there transforms our momentum and we won't be 12 points behind.

Countering facts and statistics with whataboutery :lmao

didi shamone

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6212 on: Today at 01:34:33 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:59:19 pm
Andy is a disgrace to the Muller's. Your grandad Gurd would be disappointed in you lad.

Muller lite
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6213 on: Today at 01:37:28 am
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 11:57:29 pm
Why does this shite keep getting constantly peddled?

I know,I'm as pissed as you that people keep bringing the ugly looking fucker up.
killer-heels

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6214 on: Today at 06:42:26 am
Think whoever is leaking the stuff to the press isnt sure about him. They mentioned Nkunku so likely thats who the nerds wanted whilst Klopp wanted Nunez.
Wool

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6215 on: Today at 07:19:14 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:42:26 am
Think whoever is leaking the stuff to the press isnt sure about him. They mentioned Nkunku so likely thats who the nerds wanted whilst Klopp wanted Nunez.
Yeah we pretty much know this already tbf. Remember this from earlier in the season:
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352659.msg18503011#msg18503011
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352659.msg18504702#msg18504702
carling

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6216 on: Today at 08:08:11 am
I think the price tag is weighing heavy.  He's got potential but all indications are that we straight up paid double what he was really worth at the time.  Needs to lose the Djibril Cisse technique of smashing the ball right at the keeper (which I think he will after he settles down a bit and has more coaching).
bird_lfc

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6217 on: Today at 08:15:21 am
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 12:00:15 am
First of all Nunez makes his chances. Halaand is a goal hanger. If we have the least touches in the opp box how are we getting goals for dude to goal hang. Anyways good night. If Nunez gets sold and is a flop I will put my hands up but hes the only bright spark in our team.

His job is to score goals. No one gets into better positions than him, since his goal tally return so far.

Comparing the two does Nunez no favours. He has shown promise but his composure in front of gosl is not good enough so far. Hes getting a bit of a free pass from some fans seemingly
El Lobo

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6218 on: Today at 08:19:49 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:49:13 pm
hes hit 5 league goals on 7.4 xg  the most clinical forwards over achieve their xg by about 15% which equates to about 8 goals on that level of xg  so if hed finished clinically in the league this year wed have 3 more goals. Were currently 12 points off top 4

Next .

Bergersleftpeg

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6219 on: Today at 08:57:39 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:51:26 pm
In theory, we paid a lot of money for him to convert easy and not-so-easy chances. Top strikers are expected to score some half-chances too. Not saying he's before some people jump on this post because he's been one of the very few positives this season.

I have my doubts about his technical ability too, but hes not going to score every bloody chance. I didnt think they were particularly bad misses personally. Each to their own.
MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6220 on: Today at 09:02:59 am
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 08:57:39 am
I have my doubts about his technical ability too, but hes not going to score every bloody chance. I didnt think they were particularly bad misses personally. Each to their own.
Yeah. A £64m striker should be scoring the second chance though. The number of big chances he's missed is too many for what we paid.
Last Edit: Today at 09:11:21 am by MonsLibpool
RedKenWah

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6221 on: Today at 09:09:55 am
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 08:57:39 am
I have my doubts about his technical ability too, but hes not going to score every bloody chance. I didnt think they were particularly bad misses personally. Each to their own.
Maybe one chance in the second half where he was through one on one; that should have been buried. As much as we can be starch Nunez supporters, there are some things which we have to hold our hands up and admit that he should have done better.

Hes a great player, he does make things happen and he does need the whole team around him to offer a lot more offensively and at the moment hes suffering from that lack of supply.
killer-heels

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6222 on: Today at 09:13:27 am
That second half chance he should have buried.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6223 on: Today at 09:16:16 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 11:32:13 pm
Nah lad, you are just talking statistical nonsense as usual to make you feel like you know something the rest of us dont.

Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 12:00:39 am
5 goals in 18 league matches (yeah Im counting the 3 missed for that stupid red card fuck yall bitches).
Oh the irony.
Fromola

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6224 on: Today at 09:16:52 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:55:38 pm
Some of his misses came at key moments of games like the one against Brentford at 0-0. If we'd won that we'd have been a couple of points off 4th with a game in hand. An extra win here and there transforms our momentum and we won't be 12 points behind.

He's had bad luck all season. Some of it his own making with the Palace red card. That didn't help us and one of the games he missed was the Bournemouth 9-0 where he'd have filled his boots. Really starts showing what he's all about putting in some great performances and then the World Cup interrupts. Idiot of a coach he had there didn't help his tournament so his momentum is lost. Not to mention the Diaz/Jota/Firmino inuries.

Since the World Cup he terrorised Villa all game but the narrative was he missed chances. Really unlucky against Leicester with the shot that went off the post (rebound went in for the winner). At Brentford unlucky with the 0-0 shot (great clearance on the line) and then scores a great goal which VAR takes off for the most marginal of offsides. Scores a really well taken goal against Wolves and then misses games with a hamstring strain and hasn't got his level back since coming back in. last couple of games.

Only issue with that is you don't want an unlucky striker, you want a spawny one. But Suarez had seasons like this for us.

Needs to do more but he's not a Benteke-type flop/write off (for about the equivalent fee in current market). He's a potential top class player.
Asam

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6225 on: Today at 09:32:33 am

If we are looking at his performances hes done OK, the issue is his return of goals, hes at 1 in 3 now which is fine for wide forward (if youre other wide forwards are all also scoring similar) the problem is this season Salah isnt scoring at his usual level and weve lost three other forwards due to injury, so the expectation/ pressure on him to score is more like what we would expect from a main striker, if the other were fit he would rightly be given more leeway but theyre not and its up to him to step up

if he finishes the season with 12-13 league goals and 6-7 assists its a good return for a wide forward but the problem is we need him to be scoring like a 25 goal striker and hes has the chances to be at that level
MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6226 on: Today at 09:38:50 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:16:52 am
He's had bad luck all season. Some of it his own making with the Palace red card. That didn't help us and one of the games he missed was the Bournemouth 9-0 where he'd have filled his boots. Really starts showing what he's all about putting in some great performances and then the World Cup interrupts. Idiot of a coach he had there didn't help his tournament so his momentum is lost. Not to mention the Diaz/Jota/Firmino inuries.

Since the World Cup he terrorised Villa all game but the narrative was he missed chances. Really unlucky against Leicester with the shot that went off the post (rebound went in for the winner). At Brentford unlucky with the 0-0 shot (great clearance on the line) and then scores a great goal which VAR takes off for the most marginal of offsides. Scores a really well taken goal against Wolves and then misses games with a hamstring strain and hasn't got his level back since coming back in. last couple of games.

Only issue with that is you don't want an unlucky striker, you want a spawny one. But Suarez had seasons like this for us.

Needs to do more but he's not a Benteke-type flop/write off (for about the equivalent fee in current market). He's a potential top class player.
Is it really bad luck when he has already missed 15-odd big chances in the league? A big money striker shouldn't be converting a good chunk of his big chances and talking half chances as well. It's not just him because Mo has also missed 15-odd big chances. We are just a mess from back to front.
didi shamone

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6227 on: Today at 09:47:49 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:38:50 am
Is it really bad luck when he has already missed 15-odd big chances in the league? A big money striker shouldn't be converting a good chunk of his big chances and talking half chances as well. It's not just him because Mo has also missed 15-odd big chances. We are just a mess from back to front.

He's missed 16 big chances. That's two more than Haaland.  All the top strikers miss the most big chances. It's a misleading stat without content. Alone it makes it seem as though a player is missing boat loads of sitters

Xg is a better metric and he's underperformed by 3 goals as Jack pointed out..  Plenty time to rectify that.
Billy The Kid

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6228 on: Today at 10:03:14 am
It's not so much the nature of the chances he misses that concerns me. Even the best strikers miss the odd sitter. It's the frequency at which he misses his chances that I find worrying. As much as I believe in giving players time to settle, and while I fully understand the difficulty of adapting to a new league at a club like Liverpool, at the end of the day the lad was bought to score goals. Let's not kid ourselves with too much talk about positioning and link-up play. Those are attributes you'd expect to see in any striker throughout the division. The fact of the matter is he's just not converting at the rate we need him to.

Also, we're not talking about some green gangly-legged rough-diamond teenager who needs game time to develop. He's a year older than Haaland and turns 24 this summer.
MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6229 on: Today at 10:04:44 am
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 09:47:49 am
He's missed 16 big chances. That's two more than Haaland.  All the top strikers miss the most big chances. It's a misleading stat without content. Alone it makes it seem as though a player is missing boat loads of sitters

Xg is a better metric and he's underperformed by 3 goals as Jack pointed out..  Plenty time to rectify that.
I'll ask you one question. If he's through on goal, are you confident that he'll score?

BCCC

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6230 on: Today at 10:09:05 am
Fuck the metrics, stats and all the other printed bollocks and use your eyes.

We play better with him in the team at the moment, his all round game and attitude is good, I'll wait a bit longer for the goals. I'm more concerned Salah can't hit a barn door at the moment.
didi shamone

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6231 on: Today at 10:10:06 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:04:44 am
I'll ask you one question. If he's through on goal, are you confident that he'll score?

Are the goalposts static or moving like the ones in your posts?
MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6232 on: Today at 10:12:03 am
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 10:10:06 am
Are the goalposts static or moving like the ones in your posts?
This is the crux of the issue. Everyone knows the answer. You should be confident that your £64m striker will score when clean through. Stats don't need to be twisted to suggest otherwise. That's not to say that he's not doing well in other areas like creating chances.
DelTrotter

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6233 on: Today at 10:13:27 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:12:03 am
This is the crux of the issue. Everyone knows the answer. You should be confident that your £64m striker will score when clean through. Stats don't need to be twisted to suggest otherwise. That's not to say that he's not doing well in other areas like creating chances.

What do you think of Nunez and Klopp mate?
Billy The Kid

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6234 on: Today at 10:15:47 am
He reminds me somewhat of Djibril Cisse. In terms of pace and power, Cisse too had that in abundance.

The only thing with Cisse was he power-blasted more balls into the side of the net than he did into the back of the net

For all his enthusiasm, Cisse just wasn't a "finisher", in the way Owen, Fowler or Torres were

Can that be coached? Yes, to a degree it can. But a large part of it is natural instinct, which like Cisse, Nunez just doesn't seem to have
Fromola

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6235 on: Today at 10:17:17 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:38:50 am
Is it really bad luck when he has already missed 15-odd big chances in the league? A big money striker shouldn't be converting a good chunk of his big chances and talking half chances as well. It's not just him because Mo has also missed 15-odd big chances. We are just a mess from back to front.

Cause and effect as well though. When he gets momentum those shots start to go in, he was just really getting going before the World Cup break. None of our forwards have any momentum at the moment.

Maybe Jota will help but Nunez does need to get going again quickly. Until his recent absence he was playing well.
killer-heels

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6236 on: Today at 10:19:34 am
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 10:03:14 am
It's not so much the nature of the chances he misses that concerns me. Even the best strikers miss the odd sitter. It's the frequency at which he misses his chances that I find worrying. As much as I believe in giving players time to settle, and while I fully understand the difficulty of adapting to a new league at a club like Liverpool, at the end of the day the lad was bought to score goals. Let's not kid ourselves with too much talk about positioning and link-up play. Those are attributes you'd expect to see in any striker throughout the division. The fact of the matter is he's just not converting at the rate we need him to.

Also, we're not talking about some green gangly-legged rough-diamond teenager who needs game time to develop. He's a year older than Haaland and turns 24 this summer.


I get what you mean but we can't really compare his development with Haaland. Haaland is an amazing footballer and one of the top players of his generation. Nunez is nowhere near that level of class.
didi shamone

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6237 on: Today at 10:21:03 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:12:03 am
This is the crux of the issue. Everyone knows the answer. You should be confident that your £64m striker will score when clean through. Stats don't need to be twisted to suggest otherwise. That's not to say that he's not doing well in other areas like creating chances.

He rarely gets clean through like yesterday and no striker converts every time they are. Not that he couldn't refine his finishing but the fact remains he's about 3 goals short of what he should have scored and it'd make very little difference to our league position  if he'd converted those. He's also chipping in with assists. If the rest of the team were performing at his level we'd be top 4.
didi shamone

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6238 on: Today at 10:29:07 am
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 10:15:47 am
He reminds me somewhat of Djibril Cisse. In terms of pace and power, Cisse too had that in abundance.

The only thing with Cisse was he power-blasted more balls into the side of the net than he did into the back of the net

For all his enthusiasm, Cisse just wasn't a "finisher", in the way Owen, Fowler or Torres were

Can that be coached? Yes, to a degree it can. But a large part of it is natural instinct, which like Cisse, Nunez just doesn't seem to have

Thankfully Nunez is superior in literally every aspect of his play than Cisse. And I'd include strength and pace in that.
didi shamone

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6239 on: Today at 10:36:38 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:19:34 am
I get what you mean but we can't really compare his development with Haaland. Haaland is an amazing footballer and one of the top players of his generation. Nunez is nowhere near that level of class.

Herman Munster is an amazing goalscorer.  His football otherwise is average though.
I do wonder what he'd be like in our current side. He'd be unable to fashion his own chances consistently like our forwards need to do but his movement would probably get him on the end of more easy ones than our forwards.  I'd guess we'd at least half his goal tally and he'd be getting the blame for our drop off due to his lack of pressing.

Apologies for bringing him up seeing as I got on to others for it ;D
