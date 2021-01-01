Which statistical nonsense have I posted?

Because the only thing I've posted is how many goals hes scored in how much time hes played ...so let me know which bit you have a problem with and I'll clean it up for you......



He must be referring to you doing long division as "statistical nonsense". Minutes divided by goals multiplied by 90 is.... Wait, stop that nonsense!What seems completely nonsensical to me about the criticism of Darwin is that people assume, this is what he is. What we see right now is what he is, what he has been, and what he ever will be.He'd likely be the first to tell you that he's in a bad spell and the goal looks the size of a postage stamp and he's unsure of his touches at present. No shit. What goalscorer doesn't go through periods like that? But, to assume that, well, this is it, he'll never be better than he is now and in fact he's getting worse and he's definitely a waste of money is just utter garbage.If you want to make the argument that our resources might have been better spent on someone other than Darwin, then that's a separate argument and you might even have a case there. But that's not his fault.The whole team is dreadful at present.