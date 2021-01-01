« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 151 152 153 154 155 [156]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 410663 times)

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,034
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6200 on: Yesterday at 11:52:11 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 11:41:59 pm
5 goals in 15 league games mate. Close to 70 odd million striker. You are going to hit me with something daft like how many minutes he played but the cold hard stats are 5 goals in 15 league games.

Oh and 3 goals spread out between the mighty Rangers, Ajax and an actually decent Napoli.

Elite though.
He missed 3 league games because of a silly red card. Those 3 games should be added to his tally because they cost us on the pitch at a time when Jota wasn't fit.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,034
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6201 on: Yesterday at 11:53:19 pm »
Quote from: KloppCorn on Yesterday at 11:47:45 pm
fab? Hes been replaced by a player that cost nothing. Nunez cost a lot ok fair point  :butt but unless you got the Dr Who Phone box or delorean its pointless having this discussion. Even Halaand would struggle on the scraps at Liverpool right now.
He wouldn't miss as many big chances.
Logged

Online Songs to Sing

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,539
  • ...Hold your head up high He made the people happy
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6202 on: Yesterday at 11:53:47 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Yesterday at 11:50:40 pm
Saw this on Twitter. Im not really worried about him and think hes done well this season but tbf he needs to start converting more of these chances.

Ive had enough of this hell come gd bs. Hes a professional footballer. How can he be so rash in his finishing? Hes been like that all season. Learn from your mistakes. He seems to just smash everything
Logged
-Rafael Benitez 03/06/2010: "Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone." No, thank you, you wondeful, humble, gracious man. You fought for us for years and won't be forgotten.-
The 5th Benitle

Online StL-Dono

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 442
  • American Red since 1986
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6203 on: Yesterday at 11:56:24 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:38:05 pm
Which statistical nonsense have I posted?
Because the only thing I've posted is how many goals hes scored in how much time hes played ...so let me know which bit you have a problem with and I'll clean it up for you......

He must be referring to you doing long division as "statistical nonsense".  Minutes divided by goals multiplied by 90 is....   Wait, stop that nonsense!

What seems completely nonsensical to me about the criticism of Darwin is that people assume, this is what he is.  What we see right now is what he is, what he has been, and what he ever will be. 

He'd likely be the first to tell you that he's in a bad spell and the goal looks the size of a postage stamp and he's unsure of his touches at present.  No shit.  What goalscorer doesn't go through periods like that?  But, to assume that, well, this is it, he'll never be better than he is now and in fact he's getting worse and he's definitely a waste of money is just utter garbage. 

If you want to make the argument that our resources might have been better spent on someone other than Darwin, then that's a separate argument and you might even have a case there.  But that's not his fault. 

The whole team is dreadful at present. 
Logged

Online robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,605
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6204 on: Yesterday at 11:57:29 pm »
Quote from: KloppCorn on Yesterday at 11:47:45 pm
Even Halaand would struggle on the scraps at Liverpool right now.

Why does this shite keep getting constantly peddled?
Logged
"Dont criticize what you dont understand, son. You never walked in that mans shoes."

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,722
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6205 on: Yesterday at 11:58:03 pm »
Damn.

AndyMuller is getting mullered here. Basic math.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,697
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6206 on: Yesterday at 11:59:19 pm »
Andy is a disgrace to the Muller's. Your grandad Gurd would be disappointed in you lad.
Logged

Online KloppCorn

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 366
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6207 on: Today at 12:00:15 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:53:19 pm
He wouldn't miss as many big chances.
First of all Nunez makes his chances. Halaand is a goal hanger. If we have the least touches in the opp box how are we getting goals for dude to goal hang. Anyways good night. If Nunez gets sold and is a flop I will put my hands up but hes the only bright spark in our team.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,242
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #6208 on: Today at 12:00:39 am »
5 goals in 18 league matches (yeah Im counting the 3 missed for that stupid red card fuck yall bitches).
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 151 152 153 154 155 [156]   Go Up
« previous next »
 