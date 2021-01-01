« previous next »
Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6120
I'm surprised how much commentary his missed opportunity is generating it was decent enough chance but I think the Wolves keeper closes down the angle well so there wasn't a huge amount of space to get it past him, good goal keepers save those more often than not. Nunez controlled it well and got his shot off it was not a the guilt edge chance that some are making out.     
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6121
He has been good so far but he needs to be taking more chances at decisive moments. Goals really change the momentum of games.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6122
Quote from: Illmatic on Today at 06:30:09 pm
I'm surprised how much commentary his missed opportunity is generating it was decent enough chance but I think the Wolves keeper closes down the angle well so there wasn't a huge amount of space to get it past him, good goal keepers save those more often than not. Nunez controlled it well and got his shot off it was not a the guilt edge chance that some are making out.     

Yea, it's the usual hysteria, but I felt he should have scored it on balance.  The real issue is it was our only good chance. A moderately competent performance from our CBs and we get something today.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6123
The problem with Nunez for me is not about him missing his chances. It's him missing chances AND at the same time, not offering anything else. I thought he pressed a lot but apparently it's not the case. His link-up play is almost non-existent (kind of an invisible man when we're in possession) and his crosses are even more hit and miss than his shooting.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6124
I don't think we'll see the best of him until next season. He's clearly still adjusting to the game in this country. I read something, yesterday I think, where he said that even though Luis Suarez warned him about the intensity and speed of the game here he was still surprised by it. I like him, and I think the goals will come more regularly in time. The entire club seem bereft of confidence just now, but the tide will turn on that at some point. With more confidence running through the team and Nunez himself I think he scores plenty.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6125
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:46:17 pm
I don't think we'll see the best of him until next season. He's clearly still adjusting to the game in this country. I read something, yesterday I think, where he said that even though Luis Suarez warned him about the intensity and speed of the game here he was still surprised by it. I like him, and I think the goals will come more regularly in time. The entire club seem bereft of confidence just now, but the tide will turn on that at some point. With more confidence running through the team and Nunez himself I think he scores plenty.

yep.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6126
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 06:42:06 pm
The problem with Nunez for me is not about him missing his chances. It's him missing chances AND at the same time, not offering anything else. I thought he pressed a lot but apparently it's not the case. His link-up play is almost non-existent (kind of an invisible man when we're in possession) and his crosses are even more hit and miss than his shooting.

He had a decent curling effort in the first half and created a decent opportunity for Naby. In a really poor performing team that is low on confidence not sure what you expect really? Haaland would struggle in this team right now.   
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6127
I wish more of his shots were hit back across the keeper to the opposite post. Keepers hate that as even if they get a hand to the shot it's highly likely the keeper parries it back out towards the centre of the goal. Suarez was the king of that. The point of this post was just be more like Suarez  ;D
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6128
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 05:44:46 pm
I was skeptical before and remain skeptical. All this XG bollox is just that if he isn't converting. Still, I'm not writing him off yet, but he isn't doing good enough. I don't see how that's debatable.

Oh if you dont like xg you can just look at open play goals per minutes played
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6129
Nunez looks like one of those players who will score alot of goals when he settles and finds his form, but he could also end up as one those players who just wont be prolific here. Personally believe we will see the best of him next season as long as we do some good work on our other problem areas. He is getting to chances, he creates alot of situations, still young and lots to learn. His chance in the first half, where he curled it, he should have passed to Salah who was open for a much better chance.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6130
Don't think he did a lot wrong for the chance he had in the 1st half, it was a well taken shot. Thought it was an incredible save from Sa to be honest.

Could've done better with the one in the second half though, but it's heartening to see him making those runs behind the Wolves defence to good effect. I still believe he'll come good for us.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6131
The eye test says he's playing well and just needs to start converting chances, which he's miserably failing to do at the moment. Don't know what to make of that, personally.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6132
He could do with putting the ball in the onion bag at some point like.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6133
After a bad start he was just getting into barnstorming form before the World Cup and that halted things. First game back from that we beat Villa where he tormented them all game. Every game since that he's played we've been rancid as a team, including Brentford where he scored a belter goal which was ruled out for a finger nail offside. He's been part of that but it's just one of them this season, it's a write off - and he's shoved wide left most of the time as well.

The Diaz and Jota long term injuries have not helped him.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6134
The lad is struggling in a side devoid of confidence and that has lost its physical edge. Stick him in the 2019 team and he would excel. That's just how it is right now.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6135
People are just weird about this player in a way Im not sure Ive seen before

Hes played 1506 minutes and scored 9 goals - all from open play (no free kicks or penalties)
That puts him at 0.53 per 90  or over open play goal every other game which is pretty elite
Over a full league season that would be 20 goals without penalties

So can people can debate his fit or his qualities but can everyone please stop say hes not scoring  its really really weird
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6136
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:30:37 pm
People are just weird about this player in a way Im not sure Ive seen before

Hes played 1506 minutes and scored 9 goals - all from open play (no free kicks or penalties)
That puts him at 0.53 per 90  or over open play goal every other game which is pretty elite
Over a full league season that would be 20 goals without penalties

So can people can debate his fit or his qualities but can everyone please stop say hes not scoring  its really really weird

When did he last score for us?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6137
I didnt think his missed chances today were bad misses. They werent clear cut chances. Tight angles.
