Nunez looks like one of those players who will score alot of goals when he settles and finds his form, but he could also end up as one those players who just wont be prolific here. Personally believe we will see the best of him next season as long as we do some good work on our other problem areas. He is getting to chances, he creates alot of situations, still young and lots to learn. His chance in the first half, where he curled it, he should have passed to Salah who was open for a much better chance.