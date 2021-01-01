« previous next »
Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!

clinical

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6080 on: Today at 05:09:00 pm
Nunez and Gakpo are such a drop off from what we've had.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

killer-heels

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6081 on: Today at 05:09:40 pm
Quote from: PaulKS on Today at 05:04:39 pm
Never known a player to get so much praise and kiss arsing from our support for doing so little

Just not having him, he can't hit a barn door

Really hope he proves me to look a massive tit

It was a defence mechanism because of the criticism he got and how he was compared to Haaland.

He has some good games but he is our premier signing, we cant be signing players like him who still need so much polish.

Time to judge will be next season however.
Al 666

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6082 on: Today at 05:09:55 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 05:09:00 pm
Nunez and Gakpo are such a drop off from what we've had.

Whereas Salah looks fantastic playing with this midfield.
KloppCorn

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6083 on: Today at 05:12:21 pm
A striker needs chances created for him unless you are Henry or Suarez. One hoof ball by Trent and a missed chance doesnt deserve criticism. What is Salah doing? He hasnt beat his man for 7 games in a row now. If we had a winger(Eliott) I would put money on Nunez scoring.
cdav

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6084 on: Today at 05:13:57 pm
Has to score his chance, just no confidence at all. Still created pretty much our best chances with cutbacks that we messed up
KevLFC

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6085 on: Today at 05:15:11 pm
Had a purple patch between October and November but then again his goals came against the likes of Rangers, Southampton and West Ham.  Anyone notice he always drops off after 60 mins too? For a big lad he hardly wins much in the air, never seems to be able to get his head on Trents crosses.
Coolie High

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6086 on: Today at 05:16:00 pm
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 05:12:21 pm
A striker needs chances created for him unless you are Henry or Suarez. One hoof ball by Trent and a missed chance doesnt deserve criticism. What is Salah doing? He hasnt beat his man for 7 games in a row now. If we had a winger(Eliott) I would put money on Nunez scoring.

You were going fine to the last bit, whether from a winger or full back a chance is a chance, Salah has actually created a few for Nunez this season himself.
KloppCorn

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6087 on: Today at 05:17:07 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 05:16:00 pm
You were going fine to the last bit, whether from a winger or full back a chance is a chance, Salah has actually created a few for Nunez this season himself.
drop Salah for a natural winger like Eliott and Doak Watch how much better Nunez and Gakpo look. Imo
Coolie High

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6088 on: Today at 05:18:23 pm
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 05:17:07 pm
drop Salah for a natural winger like Eliott and Doak Watch how much better Nunez and Gakpo look. Imo

Thats laughable, even moreso you categorize Elliott as a natural winger which he is not.
shank94

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6089 on: Today at 05:20:04 pm
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 05:12:21 pm
A striker needs chances created for him unless you are Henry or Suarez. One hoof ball by Trent and a missed chance doesnt deserve criticism. What is Salah doing? He hasnt beat his man for 7 games in a row now. If we had a winger(Eliott) I would put money on Nunez scoring.

Elliot is not a winger, none of us including him know what is his best position yet. I understand you are trying to put a player out there who would put balls into the box rather than be an inside forward. It doesn't help Trent doesn't even cross the half line anymore and has maybe 1 connection with the forwards each game.
KloppCorn

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6090 on: Today at 05:20:30 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 05:18:23 pm
Thats laughable, even moreso you categorize Elliott as a natural winger which he is not.
Salah is a forward at this point. He hasnt dribbled past a fullback since before Afcon hes almost not completed a take on for 14 months. Eliott today looked like a natural winger. Pace is not everything. Harvey has passing a better right foot and a better dribbler than Salah. Dont be biased.
Coolie High

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6091 on: Today at 05:23:18 pm
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 05:20:30 pm
Salah is a forward at this point. He hasnt dribbled past a fullback since before Afcon hes almost not completed a take on for 14 months. Eliott today looked like a natural winger. Pace is not everything. Harvey has passing a better right foot and a better dribbler than Salah. Dont be biased.

I'm not biased i just think you're talking shite.
KloppCorn

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6092 on: Today at 05:23:25 pm
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 05:20:04 pm
Elliot is not a winger, none of us including him know what is his best position yet. I understand you are trying to put a player out there who would put balls into the box rather than be an inside forward. It doesn't help Trent doesn't even cross the half line anymore and has maybe 1 connection with the forwards each game.
Hes played wing all his life. The few times hes played on the right. We look balanced. We finally have someone that that link play with the forwards. Yeah Trent isnt venturing forward because Salah doesnt track runners or press any more. At least Harvey presses and has youth on his side. Salah will not come out of this rut imo. Could only get worse
Studgotelli

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6093 on: Today at 05:24:43 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 05:09:00 pm
Nunez and Gakpo are such a drop off from what we've had.

It's a big step down, people still don't realise it but our 2017-2022 game was our attack and a solid enough defence. It was enough to cover up our flaws and win tight games we shouldn't have won. Now the attack isn't nearly half as threatening, and it shows.

Klopp has to actually rebuild a cohesive team unit starting from the midfield now rather than relying on individual attackers to win us games. 
Syntexity

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6094 on: Today at 05:27:03 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:09:55 pm
Whereas Salah looks fantastic playing with this midfield.

To be fair, Salah has been shit for a year now. I think just everything is wrong right now. We always face a uphill battle with refs, players getting on, our physical coaches are ruining seasons with the injuries, no confidence for anyone, absent owners trying to sell the club to take away all the value the club has actually made without investing much (and I think pretty good of the owners, but they dont care anymore and have written us off), Klopp is struggling with the current set up as well and need to be more ruthless (but he is who is so I understand, he is the only one who is irreplaceable), no new sporting director, we are still without a doctor?. The club is a mess and that starts with the owners in my view.
shank94

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6095 on: Today at 05:28:37 pm
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 05:23:25 pm
Hes played wing all his life. The few times hes played on the right. We look balanced. We finally have someone that that link play with the forwards. Yeah Trent isnt venturing forward because Salah doesnt track runners or press any more. At least Harvey presses and has youth on his side. Salah will not come out of this rut imo. Could only get worse

I am not convinced about this. Chelsea game being a prime example. Klopp has been training him to replace Hendo in that 3 man triangle on the right so I expect him to continue playing behind Salah, with Jota and Diaz getting back soon I don't think we will see either Elliot or Carvalho as much. Nunez will do better with Diaz back imo
JackWard33

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6096 on: Today at 05:29:24 pm
He was really good as ever, remains the least of our problems - having a really unlucky run in front of goal in tbe league
deano2727

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6097 on: Today at 05:31:03 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:29:24 pm
He was really good as ever, remains the least of our problems - having a really unlucky run in front of goal in tbe league

Not true though, he is becoming a problem. Looking good isn't enough as a forward. You need to score. Particularly when we're broke and spunked a lot of money on him. Money that we desperately need now to rebuild this team - and if he can't start scoring, it will be a failed signing.
killer-heels

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6098 on: Today at 05:31:13 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:29:24 pm
He was really good as ever, remains the least of our problems - having a really unlucky run in front of goal in tbe league

Literally your analysis is what makes me think he will come good. Most people i meet who dont support Liverpool believe he is fucking shite and Im like .well this guy called Jack on this football forum knows his stuff and reckons he is amazing.

He could do with scoring more.
lgvkarlos

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6099 on: Today at 05:31:44 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:29:24 pm
He was really good as ever, remains the least of our problems - having a really unlucky run in front of goal in tbe league
Absolutely, his first season at Benfica he wasnt prolific.
demain

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6100 on: Today at 05:36:51 pm
He looks woeful each passing week, a real indictment of the transfer strategy last summer. The decision to throw away a hundred million pounds on Nunez and Gakpo will haunt this club for a few seasons.
JackWard33

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6101 on: Today at 05:41:06 pm
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 05:31:03 pm
Not true though, he is becoming a problem. Looking good isn't enough as a forward. You need to score. Particularly when we're broke and spunked a lot of money on him. Money that we desperately need now to rebuild this team - and if he can't start scoring, it will be a failed signing.

He is scoring though .. today was his first 90 in weeks 
Fact is we fundamentally disagree with what were watching when he plays if you think hes a problem  at some point people have got to get beyond did he do a goal today in their view of him

And you can check my post history - I was skeptical of the signing  if someone is skeptical of it now then theyre allowing the general malaise of the season to jaundice their view
PEG2K

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6102 on: Today at 05:41:09 pm
To think I got a ban from one of the dickhead mod here for saying what everyone is saying about Nunez today lmao
Knight

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6103 on: Today at 05:42:22 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:31:13 pm
Literally your analysis is what makes me think he will come good. Most people i meet who dont support Liverpool believe he is fucking shite and Im like .well this guy called Jack on this football forum knows his stuff and reckons he is amazing.

He could do with scoring more.

Plus Jack didn't think we should sign him. It's always refreshing when posters don't allow themselves to get entrenched in an opinion and change their mind according to what they see. And it gives the new opinion a certain amount of credibility. That said, I'm not sure Jack's positive analysis of him pays proper attention to his erratic and poor pressing.
Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6104 on: Today at 05:44:28 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 05:23:18 pm
I'm not biased i just think you're talking shite.

It's okay, none of his opinions appear to have had any contact with reality.

Absolute desperation when you're proposing replacing Salah with Ben Doak or Harvey Elliot.
deano2727

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6105 on: Today at 05:44:46 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:41:06 pm
He is scoring though .. today was his first 90 in weeks 
Fact is we fundamentally disagree with what were watching when he plays if you think hes a problem  at some point people have got to get beyond did he do a goal today in their view of him

And you can check my post history - I was skeptical of the signing  if someone is skeptical of it now then theyre allowing the general malaise of the season to jaundice their view

I was skeptical before and remain skeptical. All this XG bollox is just that if he isn't converting. Still, I'm not writing him off yet, but he isn't doing good enough. I don't see how that's debatable.
hide5seek

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6106 on: Today at 05:45:01 pm
He wasn't needed (nor Gakpo) as much as 2 decent midfielders that could actually play Klopp's system.
amir87

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6107 on: Today at 05:46:25 pm
Hes got very little finesse to his game. Gets himself into good positions but gives very little confidence of putting the ball in the back of the net.

Funky_Gibbons

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6108 on: Today at 05:47:27 pm
Strange seeing this thread constantly at the top of the page when we lose a game 3-0. Think poeple are looking at the wrong end of the pitch......
HeartAndSoul

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6109 on: Today at 05:47:52 pm
How does he actually fit into a prime klopp team? Our pressing starts from the front and from whats been seen from him, hes not very good at that and seems totally gassed out by the 65th minute.
Chakan

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6110 on: Today at 05:48:12 pm
I thought he had a decent game, caused some trouble, got into good positions and generally made a nuisance of himself. Should have done better with the finish though.
harryc

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6111 on: Today at 05:49:22 pm
Maybe he will come good but no denying for the amount we shelled out he should be a prospect, not with our transfer budget.
killer-heels

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6112 on: Today at 05:50:40 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 05:47:27 pm
Strange seeing this thread constantly at the top of the page when we lose a game 3-0. Think poeple are looking at the wrong end of the pitch......

Dunno, can understand people defending Nunez but the attack definitely needs looking at. 1 league goal since the turn of the year.
harryc

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6113 on: Today at 05:51:01 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 05:47:27 pm
Strange seeing this thread constantly at the top of the page when we lose a game 3-0. Think poeple are looking at the wrong end of the pitch......

If Salah and Nunez put their chances away maybe its a different story where we dont get caught out chasing a game.
cdav

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6114 on: Today at 05:55:18 pm
Quote from: harryc on Today at 05:51:01 pm
If Salah and Nunez put their chances away maybe its a different story where we dont get caught out chasing a game.

We were 1-0 down inside 5 minutes again, due to absolutely appalling defending

We need to be much more clinical, but we also need to give ourselves a chance to only need 1 goal to win a match
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6115 on: Today at 05:57:15 pm
Quote from: demain on Today at 05:36:51 pm
He looks woeful each passing week, a real indictment of the transfer strategy last summer. The decision to throw away a hundred million pounds on Nunez and Gakpo will haunt this club for a few seasons.

He says about a player who has only just come back from injury.

In short

Bergersleftpeg

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6116 on: Today at 05:59:56 pm
Its so odd. He looks as if he will get goals wherever he plays but he is inconsistent and such an odd fit. I assumed he was a target man but he isnt. Hes more or a Torres run in behind type and teams sit deep against us, or at least they did when we werent so fucking shit.

He may be a really good player but I dont see how he helps is get back to being the big red crushing machine that choked the life out of teams and ran them ragged.
